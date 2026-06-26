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My short video talk about what real democracy is:

Please also read my article “Genuine Democracy: What Is It?”

My neighbors in Brighton, MA, may recognize this photo, taken several years ago in Brighton, on Market St. near Washington St. The reason there is so much luxury housing being built and so little affordable housing, is because we live in a fake democracy, as most people know full well. We need to start talking about what a real democracy is, and aim to get it.

We are the vast majority in wanting real, not fake, democracy. Look at these 500+ photos of my Brighton neighbors, all in postal zip code 02135, declaring that “We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.”

One way our fake democracy works is by lying to us, namely telling us we have plenty of affordable housing when in fact we do not. Please read my article (written in 2021) about this, “SO-CALLED "AFFORDABLE" HOUSING IS NOT ACTUALLY AFFORDABLE.”

In a genuine democracy the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (read about it here) would be the sovereign authority in Brighton, and would decide what gets built and what does not get built.