Yours Truly Talks in this Video about What Real Democracy Is
It's not what we have now, and not what we've ever had in the United States
My short video talk about what real democracy is:
Please also read my article “Genuine Democracy: What Is It?”
My neighbors in Brighton, MA, may recognize this photo, taken several years ago in Brighton, on Market St. near Washington St. The reason there is so much luxury housing being built and so little affordable housing, is because we live in a fake democracy, as most people know full well. We need to start talking about what a real democracy is, and aim to get it.
We are the vast majority in wanting real, not fake, democracy. Look at these 500+ photos of my Brighton neighbors, all in postal zip code 02135, declaring that “We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.”
One way our fake democracy works is by lying to us, namely telling us we have plenty of affordable housing when in fact we do not. Please read my article (written in 2021) about this, “SO-CALLED "AFFORDABLE" HOUSING IS NOT ACTUALLY AFFORDABLE.”
In a genuine democracy the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (read about it here) would be the sovereign authority in Brighton, and would decide what gets built and what does not get built.
You leave out the first nations of this country's genocide, and your stiff talk seems so, well, stiff . . . .
Fortitude – Wowačíŋtaŋka
Fortitude means facing danger or challenges with courage, strength, and confidence. Believing in oneself allows a person to face challenges. Fortitude includes the ability to come to terms with problems, accept them, and to find a solution that is good for everyone.
One of the first lessons a Lakota child learned in the old days was self-control and self-restraint in the presence of parents or adults. Mastery and abilities came from games and creative play. Someone more skilled than oneself was viewed as a role model, not as a competitor. Striving was for achieving a personal goal, not for being superior to one’s opponent. Success was a possession of the many, not of the few.
Fortitude may require patience, perseverance, and strength of mind in the face of challenges. It involves having confidence in oneself and the courage to continue even when all odds are against you. Fear still exists, but you proceed despite fear.
Generosity – Wačáŋtognaka
Generosity means contributing to the well-being of one’s people and all life by sharing and giving freely. This sharing is not just about objects and possessions but emotions like sympathy, compassion, and kindness. It also means to be generous with one’s time. The act of giving and not looking for anything in return can make you a better person and make you happy.
Giveaways have always been part of Lakota society. At important events, the family gathers their belongings and sets them out for any person in the community to take. “What you give away, you keep; what you keep, you lose” is an old Lakota saying.
Kinship – Wótakuye
Kinship is one of the essential values coming from the tiyóšpaye, the extended family. It includes the ideas of living in harmony, belonging, relations as the true wealth, and the importance of trusting in others. It is one of the values that made the tiyóšpaye work.
Family is the measure of your wealth. They will support you in good times and in bad times. For a Lakota, you belong to a tiyóšpaye through birth, marriage, or adoption. Your family even extends out to your band and the whole Lakota nation. Whenever you travel somewhere, you can expect to be welcomed and supported as if you were in your own immediate family.
In traditional Lakota society, wótakuye was a little different from what it is today. The Lakota were a warrior and hunting society. This meant the men might not return when they went out to fight or to hunt. So, the network of relatives ensured the women, children, and elders would not be left alone. In these times, generosity was the way of life, and resources were meant to be shared.
Prayer – Wóčekiya
The Lakota stress the importance of speaking directly to the Creator – Tuŋkášila, and to having a close and open relationship with the Great Spirit – Wakáŋ Táŋka.
They believe Mother Earth is sacred, and so they honor and respect her greatly. They give thanks to the Creator daily through living consciously and by praying to the Great Spirit. The Lakota people believe that the land does not belong to them, but rather that we belong to the land. As such, they recite daily prayers of thanks to Mother Earth and the Great Spirit for all they continue to bless us with and for the great privilege and honor of life.
Respect – Waóhola
Respect for the self, family, community all life. For people to live together in peace, they have to respect one another. The old are respected for their wisdom, and the young are respected because they are the people’s future. This attitude also means reverence for all other living things in the world.
Everything was put on this earth by the Great Spirit. All people and things are relatives. Holy men tell us “everything is one.” This reverence is expressed in daily prayers and by the way we act. The outcome of this respect is peace in families, among tribes and other people regardless of nationality.
Wisdom – Wóksape
The knowledge and wisdom of elders are very important for the well-being of the Lakota people. This is understood to be something sought and gained over the course of one’s entire life.
Wisdom has to do with understanding the meaning within natural processes and patterns. It means knowing the design and purpose of life.
It also has to do with understanding and living the spiritual values and beliefs upon which one’s culture is founded and being able to share these with others. Wisdom means being able to incorporate the sacred way of life into one’s own life and to respect and honor all life. It means being open to the dreams of the day and the night when spiritual direction may come to a receptive child or adult seeking wisdom.
Compassion – Wówauŋšila
Compassion and care for all especially the old ones, the young ones, those in mourning, those who work helping the people. Care for others as you would yourself because we are all part of this circle of life. Compassion is important to the Lakota people, as they all work together and lean on one another for support and survival. This includes following the values each day and including everyone in daily wóčekiya – Prayers.
I came to the conclusion that there are two main pillars to my personal outlook.
The first could be called either “self-determination” or “freedom”. At the top of the scale this points to a belief that any given country has the right to decide how it runs itself internally, without interference from international institutions or “global governance”. It is an anti-imperialist attitude.
At a lower level, it refers to the freedom of a community to determine how it wishes to organise itself, without interference from a central nation-state – and not to have anything forced on it against its will.
This principle also means people should have free access to the land so that they can feed themselves and do not have to sell their labour to somebody else in order to survive, which is another form of compulsion.
It further implies that families should be free to bring up their children according to their own values and should not be made to surrender them to brainwashing “educational” institutions.
And, of course, at the bottom end of the scale it refers to the freedom of the individual not to be coerced by “authority” into doing anything he or she does not wish to do, whether that be fighting in a war, carrying digital ID, taking a jab, wearing a mask or complying with officially approved thinking.
The second pillar I would call “love of nature”, although this is a love that, in truth, amounts to veneration. For me, nothing is more important than the living world. It is the divine made real, the source of all good, all truth, all beauty.
As a human part of the natural Whole, I know that my role is to do all that I possibly can to defend it from other human beings who wish to do it harm.
One might picture this as a third factor, a horizontal plinth resting on and connecting them, or alternatively as the uniting of the two pillars into one single edifice – in either case, I would call this element “organicity” or even just “life”.
It is easy enough to see how this principle embraces the love of nature, but perhaps not so obvious with regard to freedom and self-determination.
So I will explain that the reason why I am opposed to top-down authority of all kinds is that I know this runs counter to the natural and organic order whose symbiotic harmony not only does not need so-called authority in order to flourish, but is prevented from doing so by any such artificial interference.
I know that the removal of this authority would not lead to chaos, as we are usually told, but simply end the obstruction and constraint which prevents us from being what we are capable of being, both individually and collectively.
All of this obviously positions me very far away from the industrial totalitarianism of fascism and communism – and indeed from every other recognised political movement! Indeed, I cannot think of a single such ideology that is based on even one of my two pillars, let alone both. ==
https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/life-rooted-thinking