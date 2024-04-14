JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Thomas
Apr 14, 2024

In my estimation, the advocacy of free speech should only be given to those who are known to be honorable .

Or to put it another way.... Since

we share this world with lying hypocrites who's only purpose is to further their own goals... these people should not have any free speech.

But it is just the opposite in America. They have slowly taken over everything in this country and people like you, John .... have been trying to wake people up to see just how deplorable and disgusting America has become.

This has happened partly because we trusted them to run all the affairs that a country needs to take care of ....while we done what we thought was our part..... Work and pay taxes and try to have a decent life which has become increasingly and amazingly harder

as our MASTERS of the World do every thing in their Power to keep us from achieving any kind of success to build a decent life. And now it's at the point of just getting by- day after day.

So now free speech = their voice

The truth= their lies

America= their country

this country will only go on until they have taken absolutely everything from us including any Hope or Will to stand up to them

and that will be the End of the Have-Nots

just saying

It will take a miracle or the Lord Himself to come here and remove these parasites cause we cannot seem to do it....

