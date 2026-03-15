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The man shown above is part of the international working class that one day will remove the rich from power!

A Guardian article has this headline:

The Guardian article begins with these words:

After years of arrests, disappearances and mass killings of protesters, the hatred in Iran from some quarters for the hardline, oppressive governing regime had boiled into such a desperate rage that many believed Donald Trump’s promise that the US would “come to their rescue”. Now, after a fortnight of war, with US and Israeli airstrikes killing hundreds as they hit residential blocks, shops, fuel depots and even a school, the mood is changing. “They are also lying! Like the regime has been lying to us,” said Amir*, a student at the University of Tehran. “You are all worse than each other.”

Since The Guardian supports the U.S./Israel war on Iran, the fact, that even The Guardian reports this way on the extreme anti-working-class character of that war, indicates that this anti-working-class character is indeed factual and overwhelmingly evident to the Iranians directly affected by it.

I suspect that the Iranian diaspora of anti-regime Iranians is losing whatever enthusiasm it may initially have had for the U.S./Israel attack on Iran.

Which leads to my thoughts about:

Right versus Wrong Ways to Oppose the Anti-Egalitarian Character of the Iranian Government: Obviously the U.S. war on Iran has nothing to do with opposing Iran’s anti-egalitarian character; U.S. rulers’ aim in Iran is as anti-egalitarian as it gets!

To start with, let us be clear on two things:

#1. The U.S./Israel war on Iran is a war by the most anti-egalitarian people on the planet against the Islamic Republic of Iran for the purpose of advancing purely anti-egalitarian aims despite all the rhetoric about defending the freedom of the Iranian people and liberating Iranian women from Islamic fundamentalist tyranny. Life for ordinary Iranians will be worse, not better, if the U.S. & Israel win their war on Iran. To believe otherwise is to believe that Palestinians are enjoying the good life now because they are ruled by the Israeli ruling class! Those who support the U.S./Israel war on Iran on the grounds that the war is about helping ordinary Iranians resist a tyrannical government, or to prevent Iran from getting and using nuclear weapons, are FLAT OUT WRONG. Naomi Wolf, I’m talking to you!

#2. The Iranian government is not pro-egalitarian; it defends the very anti-egalitarian character of Iranian society today.

Below is a video displaying an ultra-luxurious mansion, Villa Didaar, a 400 sqm, 3-story residential project in Nowshahr, Iran.

Read the architect’s description of this mansion:

Villa Didaar is located in an area where the Caspian Sea and the green mountains of Northern Alborz meet. As requested by the client, the main objectives of the architect were creating a fluid and transparent connection between the sea view and the green landscape around, as well as interconnecting the interiors while having separate and defined spaces for a large family to rest and feel cozy, plus an immediate connection with the environment outside. Therefore, the large Villa has been designed in three separate sequences, which slide on each other in a free and independent way, while keeping the unity of the entire building as a whole: “Ground floor” (including the swimming pool, saunas, sport area), “The middle floors” (including family spaces, family and guest bedrooms and living rooms in two floors), and the “upper floor” (consisting of the guests’ separate suites and a common sitting area) which gives a wide view over the surrounding landscape. The ground floor, which is redefining the concept of “piloti”, has an interior swimming pool stretched along the sea view that brings the sea closer.

While some Iranians live in mansions like this one, there is great poverty in Iran as reported here:

The remarks came as Iranian media reported that food inflation and basic living costs have sharply outpaced general prices, with many middle- and working-class families now below the poverty line. Parliament’s Research Center previously estimated that 30% of Iranians lived in poverty; new assessments put that figure closer to 36%. According to lawmaker Rahmatollah Norouzi, even workers earning 450 million rials (around $400 at today’s market rates) “live below the poverty line” if they rent their homes. Official labor data show the base monthly wage is less than 110 million rials, rising to about 150 million with benefits (about $100 to $150) -- far below the estimated 230 million needed for basic subsistence, according to the Supreme Labor Council. Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani recently said the poverty line per person stands at 60 million rials, prompting sharp criticism from unions and economists who called the figure “divorced from reality.” Iran’s runaway inflation empties tables, pushes children out of school Economic hardship has already taken a toll on health and education. The Health Ministry estimates poor nutrition contributes to about 35% of annual deaths in Iran, with tens of thousands dying each year from dietary deficiencies, including lack of fruits, grains, and essential fatty acids.

The Iranians fighting to improve the living standard of ordinary Iranians, by uniting workers in struggles to get wages they are owed or to get better wages, are being arrested, not supported, by the Islamic Republic of Iran, as reported on here and here.

Clearly a society in which architects build luxury mansions for a few rich families while very many families are living in poverty, and in which workers fighting against employers for just improvements in their lives get arrested by the government, is not an egalitarian society, and there is no evidence that the Islamic Republic of Iran is aiming to remove from power the class of Iranians who can afford to purchase luxury mansions.

Regarding the individuals who constitute the leadership class of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it seems to be the case that while some of them live modestly, they derive much power from their control of enormous capitalist wealth (much as the Catholic Pope, no matter how frugally he may live, does the same). Here is what a Google (AI Google) search for “Iran’s billionaires” returns:

Wealth Within Iran’s Ruling Elite Wealth inside Iran is often opaque and tied to the state’s political and military structures. Mojtaba Khamenei : The current Supreme Leader (as of March 8, 2026) is reported to have a personal net worth exceeding $3 billion . Investigations have linked him to a global property empire, including mansions on London’s “Billionaires’ Row,” luxury villas in Dubai, and European hotels.

Bonyads (Foundations) : These are multi-billion dollar charitable trusts controlled by the supreme leader that operate as massive conglomerates, controlling vast portions of Iran’s economy (estimated at up to 20-30% of GDP).

IRGC (Revolutionary Guard): The IRGC controls numerous commercial entities, such as the Khatam al-Anbiya engineering firm, which manages major infrastructure projects like oil refineries and railways.

The RIGHT way to oppose the anti-egalitarian character of the Islamic Republic of Iran

For Americans and indeed all others who do not live in Iran, the right way to oppose the anti-egalitarian character of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement where one lives, in other words build the movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

To the extent that anti-egalitarian governments around the world are removed from power (or even just forced to deal with a serious domestic revolutionary movement) they will not be able to (or be as able to) do things such as enforce evil economic sanctions on Iran or bomb Iran. These are things that, because of the well-known phenomenon of “Rally ‘round the flag,” presently strengthen the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran (i.e., the Iranian anti-egalitarian government) to control and suppress pro-egalitarian struggles (struggles for both economic and gender equality) within Iran; the government is able to declare such struggles to be un-patriotic and thereby get away with repression of them.

People who do not live in Iran can also support the egalitarians in Iran by doing any number of things to explicitly support their struggles: do propaganda to build support for them, send them money or other things they may need, go to Iran to help them fight (as Americans went to Spain in 1936 to help the anti-fascists fight against the fascist General Franco.)

The very WORST thing to do to supposedly support Iranian egalitarians is to support the U.S. and Israeli government’s bombing of Iranian civilians and infrastructure!

What about Iran’s need to have a nuclear bomb?

Some people who oppose the U.S./Israel war on Iran do so by arguing that Iran does in fact need to have nuclear weapons to defend against enemies such as the U.S./Israel. I have written about why this is false, in my earlier post here. If you are inclined to argue in support of anybody having nuclear weapons then I urge you to read my post about that subject.