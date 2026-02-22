Share

It’s too bad Tucker Carlson isn’t on the side of the working class because if he were we’d have a superbly talented ally; but he isn’t, and we don’t.

If you watch Tucker Carlson’s interview of Mike Huckabee—the U.S. ambassador to Israel and staunch Christian Zionist—you will see Carlson make an utter fool of Huckabee, with the entertaining flare (how about Tucker’s amazingly communicative eyebrows?) for which Carlson is deservedly famous.

It’s all a great show that anti-Zionists, no doubt, will love. But they will love it at their own (and the working class’s own) risk. Here’s why.

Tucker Carlson avoids like the plague refuting, or even casting the slightest bit of doubt on, the one and only persuasive (false, but nonetheless persuasive because it is never refuted) argument that Israel uses to enlist support for Israel from the American public despite Israel’s obvious genocidal violence against Palestinians. This argument—the Big Lie—is that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe against antisemites who want to kill them. According to this argument, anybody who does not support Israel is antisemitic in effect if not intent because they oppose what must be done to make Israeli Jews safe.

I prove in my article here that Israeli violence against Palestinians has, as far as the rulers of Israel are concerned, nothing whatsoever to do with making Israeli Jews safe but on the contrary is for the purpose of enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli working class Jews. And I prove in my article here that all seven-plus decades of Israeli violence against Palestinians has been for this same anti-Jewish-working-class purpose.

If Americans knew the true purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, its anti-Jewish-working-class purpose, then there would not be sufficient public support for a pro-Israel foreign policy to enable U.S. rulers to maintain the U.S. support for Israel without which the Zionist project would collapse. But as long as Americans believe the Big Lie, that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, a false belief that even the Americans opposed to U.S. support for Israel believe, then the Zionist government of Israel will continue to have all the U.S. support it requires.

The U.S. billionaire class supports Israel because doing so serves its evil aims by turning working class people against each other (pro-Palestinians versus anti-Palestinians) and by making it possible to portray opposition to Zionist ethnic cleansing as irrational hatred of Jews and hatred of (as President G.W. Bush put it) “our freedom.” Read here (PDF) and here why U.S. billionaires—Jewish or not—support Israel.

If Tucker Carlson truly wanted to end U.S. support for Israel, then he would refute the Big Lie that causes Americans to support Israel despite the kinds of things that Tucker Carlson DOES talk about, such as:

Israeli genocide against Palestinians (and other wrongful oppression of them)

Chosen people BS

Netanyahu (and other Ashkenazi Jews like him) having no known ancestors who lived in Palestine

Money that the U.S. gives to Israel should instead be used to benefit Americans.

But Tucker Carlson will not refute the Big Lie. As I prove here and here, the billionaire class uses its Big $ to make sure that nobody refutes that lie, not even the so-called anti-Zionism organizations. If Tucker Carlson did refute the Big Lie then the billionaire class would de-platform him (or worse); I believe that Tucker Carlson knows this full well.

So enjoy watching Tucker Carlson all you want, but know that you’re watching what is known as ‘limited hangout’—truths the expression of which seem anti-establishment but that the ruling class doesn’t care if you hear.

Beware of Tucker Carlson

I posted earlier here about why we should beware of Tucker Carlson. I will now add another reason: he foments real antisemtism, the kind that says “The problem is the Jews.”

Tucker Carlson bad-mouths Israel but without mentioning that Israel, like the United States, is a dictatorship of the rich, of a Jewish billionaire class, that treats the Jewish have-nots like dirt and gets away with this by making the Israeli Jewish have-nots fear a bogeyman enemy—Palestinians—and by making them believe that their own oppressive rulers are protecting them from this bogeyman enemy “existential threat.”

How come Tucker Carlson didn’t ask Mike Huckabee why Israel has for decades been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power? I prove in my article here that the Israeli government has been doing this in order to ensure that the Palestinian bogeyman enemy will be maximally frightening to Israeli Jews. Tucker Carlson doesn’t want people to know this because if they did they’d understand the world in class terms, not the way antisemites do: “the Jews” versus “the rest of us.”

People who bad-mouth Israel the way Tucker Carlson does, in other words without explaining or even revealing the central fact of class conflict within Israel, foment real antisemitism, the idea that “the Jews” are the enemy. I have seen an upsurge of this real antisemitism online lately. It’s overt antisemitism, with no mention of Zionism even. Such real antisemitism is very useful to the billionaire class because it is one more way to turn have-nots against have-nots.

The real antisemites can easily find and point to examples of specific Jews (today and in history) doing horrible things, and then say, “See? It’s the Jews who are the problem.” The absence of any discussion of the conflict between rich Jews and working class Jews enables this real antisemitism to be persuasive to some people. The absence of any discussion about the fact that most rich non-Jews as well as most rich Jews are the problem, makes real antisemitism still more persuasive to some people. Tucker Carlson is helping the ruling class foment real antisemitism. Beware of Tucker Carlson.