Because the Senate seems about to confirm Trump’s nomination of a gung-ho Christian Zionist, Mike Huckabee, as ambassador to Israel,

I would like to take this occasion to repost a few words about Christian Zionism. These words are not, of course, in defense of Christian Zionism; they are in defense of the idea that we can stop the U.S. government from supporting Israel IN SPITE of the fact that there are Christian Zionists in the United States.

Yes, yes, I know there are Christian Zionists in the United States who support Israel (at least whose ministers support Israel) for crazy crackpot religious reasons that entail eagerness for the end times to come when Jews who don’t convert to Christianity will go straight to hell. But here’s the thing. Demographically Christian Zionists supposedly number possibly ten million or so, while the population of the United States is about 330 million. (There are possibly 100 million evangelical Christians but these are by no means all or mostly or even largely pro-Israel for any crackpot religious reason. Some evangelical churches are even explicitly pro-Palestinian as I illustrate below.)

According to this article by the Times of Israel, reporting on Christians United for Israel (CUFI), which organization says, “We have 10 million members,” its Co-Executive Director said the following words, which show that the actual motivation for supporting Israel is the same as the motive other Americans have: to be—as they wrongly believe supporting Israel makes them be—on the side of the Jews against antisemites trying to kill them:

“So many people want to help in a physical way to give Israel and Jewish people some sense that you are not alone….We have a deep love and affection for Jewish people. It’s deep-rooted and real.”

This is not the crazy “Let the Jews who don’t convert go to hell” nonsense of some Christian Zionist ministers!

The Times of Israel article further reports this:

That intensity [of support for Israel expressed by the CUFI Co-Executive Director quoted above] was reflected on October 11, when the Ethics and Religion Liberty Commission (ERLC), which is part of the Southern Baptist Convention, issued an “Evangelical Statement in Support of Israel.” About 2,000 pastors, theologians, and academic leaders across denominational lines signed the statement. While acknowledging the differing theological perspectives on Israel and the Church, it condemned the “violence against the vulnerable,” and said it fully supported “Israel’s right and duty to defend itself against further attack, and urgently call all Christians to pray for the salvation and peace of the people of Israel and Palestine.” “In keeping with Christian Just War tradition, we also affirm the legitimacy of Israel’s right to respond against those who have initiated these attacks as Romans 13 grants governments the power to bear the sword against those who commit such evil acts against innocent life,” says the statement.

The “Israel’s right and duty to defend itself” theme is exactly the reason that other Americans support Israel, and people who support Israel for this reason will do a 180 (as I know from personal experience) when they learn the truth about the actual purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, its anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working class purpose, which I prove here is its actual purpose as far as the actual rulers of Israel are concerned.

The point is that if we refute the Zionist Big Lie about Israeli violence being for the purpose of making Jews safe, then not only will we persuade Americans who are not Christian Zionists to oppose Zionism, we will also persuade many nominally Christian Zionists ALSO to oppose Zionism, since they support Zionism mainly because they believe the Zionist Big Lie, not the crazy religions crackpot reason.

Regarding the evangelical churches: Not all of them are pro-Israel and some are explicitly in support of the Palestinians. One such church is the 1250 member NorthWood Church of Texas and its “global founding pastor,” Bob Roberts, Jr. This is a fundamentalist church indeed. In it's online statement of beliefs we read:

Northwood is a church that is obsessed with Jesus and His Kingdom. Everything, from what we do in ministry, how we spend money, to how we are organized and structured, is in pursuit of glorifying the name of Jesus and advancing His Kingdom on earth as it is in Heaven.

And yet, the NorthWood church's pastor explicitly rejects Christian Zionism, as can be seen in this video (start listening at time 25:00 for a few minutes) of a talk he gave at the Christ at the Checkpoint conference organized by Palestinian Christians at Bethlehem Bible College in Bethlehem, Palestine. Pastor Bob Roberts engages in outreach to Muslims for which he is attacked sharply by pro-Israel elements like this one, which condemns Roberts for speaking at the Christ at the Checkpoint conference with this paragraph:

An article posted on Hunter’s website reports how the “Christ at the Checkpoint” audience, including students from Wheaton and Eastern Universities, “were moved by the testimony of Palestinian men and women who shared the pain and suffering they experience on a daily basis caused primarily by the continuing occupation.”

There is no reason to despair!

If we tell the American public the truth about Zionism, its anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose (as I discuss here how you personally can do) then we CAN force the United States government to stop supporting Israel the way the movement in the United States against apartheid in South Africa forced the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting South African apartheid to condemning it. But to do this we need to break away from those in the anti-Zionism movement who censor the truth about Zionism, as I discuss here.