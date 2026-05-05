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The egalitarians, have-nots, of the world, like the wonderful egalitarian man shown above, want to remove ALL the oppressors from power, regardless of whether they are American or Chinese or whatever.

The United States empire is clearly in decline, and its #1 competitor, China, is clearly on the rise. Those who are paying attention to such matters know this. The latest glaring evidence of this is that the U.S. tried but was unable to defeat Iran despite its vaunted military force, that it has tried (with a so-called naval blockade) but failed to prevent Iran from exporting oil to China, and that China just now has declared that it will (for the first time) ignore U.S. sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil and buy all of that oil it wants and even use its naval power to prevent the U.S. blockade from getting in its way.

But the have-nots of the world, the international working class, does not have a dog in the U.S.-China fight .

I’ve written about this before (click the link below to read it):

The Chinese ruling class, Marxists and Communists though they are, treats the have-nots in China like dirt. I wrote about this in an earlier article here.

The American billionaire ruling class likewise treats the American have-nots like dirt, as I discuss in concrete detail here.

The YouTube anti-imperialist pundits take the side of anti-working-class oppressors if they are targeted by the U.S., such as the Chinese. They use the fact—yes it is a fact—that U.S. rulers trample on the sovereignty of other nations with things such as color revolutions—to oppose only the U.S. (and its allies) and never to support the have-nots against their oppressors in the nations that the U.S. bullies.

These “anti-imperialists” like some oppressors and don’t like others. They never look at things from the point of view of the vast majority of people on the planet—ALL the have-nots, the international working class. But that is exactly what we need to do if we are ever going to make a better world for the great majority of people.

Nuclear weapons

The egalitarian have-nots of the world have zero need for nuclear weapons and would never use them. Only oppressive anti-egalitarian governments have any need for nuclear weapons. I have explained this in my article here. But this fact is suppressed by the rulers of the world (both the U.S. rulers and the anti-U.S. rulers) who use a kind of devil’s logic to justify creating nuclear weapons that at any moment can kill us all. We the have-nots must remove these oppressors from power, not cheer for some of them and make excuses for their creating and threatening to use nuclear weapons!