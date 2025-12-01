Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Not that long ago in the United States, in 1850, the idea of abolishing chattel slavery seemed absurd and impossible. Today it is the imposition of chattel slavery that seems absurd and morally wrong. Aspects of a society that seem, at the time, to be permanent, often turn out to be the opposite.

Feudalism and serfdom seemed permanent in England until in 1381 peasants abolished it.

Many people think class inequality (some rich and some poor) is permanent; they don’t know that in 1936 Spanish workers and peasants abolished it for three years in a quarter of Spain.

As readers of my Substack posts know, I champion the positive—egalitarian—values that most people (not all!) share and by which they try in their everyday lives to shape the little corner of the world over which they have any real control. I know from personal experience that most people would love to remove the rich from power to shape society by egalitarian values even if they think that is impossible.

But while most people have positive values, it is also true that most people today believe some things that are not true and which cause them to be extremely pessimistic about the possibility of making an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power, have real, not fake, democracy with no rich an no poor.

One such false but widely held belief is that racism is just part of human nature and will prevent the have-nots of different races from ever having the solidarity they require to remove the rich from power.

Another such false but widely held belief is that there is something about human nature that causes humanity to have some rich and some poor, in other words to make society such that there is a small privileged oppressor class that dominates and oppresses the large majority of have-nots. According to this notion it is therefore impossible to remove the rich from power since even if the have-nots do this a new oppressor class will inevitably emerge to dominate and oppress the have-nots.

The effect of this pessimism is to make people believe that the best that can ever be hoped for is to make small incremental reforms to our society of class inequality (some rich and some poor), reforms that aim to make life be at least a bit less oppressive, but which never aim to abolish the fundamental oppressiveness of society: class inequality itself. This pessimism makes people believe that it is impossible to make an egalitarian revolution and hence foolish even to try.

I run into this pessimism over and over again when I hand out the sticker (that says, “Let’s remove the rich from power; have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor”) at my local CVS drug store in Brighton, Massachusetts. People see what the sticker says (on a large version I display) and say, “Good luck with that” and “It’s impossible” and “Ain’t gonna happen” and so forth. Note that all of these comments reflect the wish that it WOULD happen coupled with the belief that, alas, it cannot happen.

Also contributing to this pessimism is the fact that people never see or hear the “Let’s remove the rich from power…” idea expressed anywhere, not by any of the mass or alternative media and not even by personal friends and neighbors. The rich censor this egalitarian revolutionary aspiration in order to make people believe nobody else has it, and to make people fear that if they expressed it then other people would think they were crazy or even dangerous.

In order to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement we must do things to let people see that their pessimism is unfounded. One of the things we can do in this regard is spread an awareness of the facts about racism, and about egalitarian social relations, that are expressed by the author of a book I am now reading: A People’s History of the World, by Chris Harman. Here are two excerpts from this book about these topics:

Racism

The prevalence of racism today leads people to think it has always existed, arising from an innate aversion of people from one ethnic background for those from another. Slavery is then seen as a byproduct of racism, rather than the other way round. Yet in the ancient and medieval worlds, people did not regard skin colour as any more significant than, say, height, hair colour or eye colour. Tomb paintings from ancient Egypt show fairly random mixtures of light, brown and black figures. Many important figures in Roman history came from north Africa, including at least one emperor; no text bothers to mention whether they were light or dark skinned. In Dutch paintings of the early sixteenth century, black and white people are shown as mixing freely – as, for instance, in Jordaens’s painting Moses and Zipporah, which shows Moses’s wife as black.45 There was often deep hostility to Jews in medieval Europe. But this was hostility on the basis of religion, as Jews were the only non-Catholic group in a totally Christian society, not on the basis of allegedly inherent physical or mental characteristics. Their persecutors would leave them alone if they sacrificed their religious beliefs. What was involved was irrational religious hatred, not irrational biological racism. This only arose with the slave trade. [pg. 252]

Some Rich and Some Poor

The world as we enter the twenty-first century is one of greed, of gross inequalities between rich and poor, of racist and national chauvinist prejudice, of barbarous practices and horrific wars. It is very easy to believe that this is what things have always been like and that, therefore, they can be no different. Such a message is put across by innumerable writers and philosophers, politicians and sociologists, journalists and psychologists. They portray hierarchy, deference, greed and brutality as ‘natural’ features of human behaviour. Indeed, there are some who would see these as a feature throughout the animal kingdom, a ‘sociobiological’ imperative imposed by the alleged ‘laws’ of genetics.1 There are innumerable popular, supposedly ‘scientific’, paperbacks which propagate such a view – with talk of humans as ‘the naked ape’ (Desmond Morris),2 the ‘killer imperative’ (Robert Ardrey),3 and, in a more sophisticated form, as programmed by the ‘selfish gene’ (Richard Dawkins).4 Yet such Flintstones caricatures of human behaviour are simply not borne out by what we now know about the lives our ancestors lived in the innumerable generations before recorded history. A cumulation of scientific evidence shows that their societies were not characterised by competition, inequality and oppression. These things are, rather, the product of history, and of rather recent history. The evidence comes from archaeological findings about patterns of human behaviour world-wide until only about 5,000 years ago, and from anthropological studies of societies in different parts of the world which remained organised along similar lines until the nineteenth and earlier part of the twentieth centuries. The anthropologist Richard Lee has summarised the findings: Before the rise of the state and the entrenchment of social inequality, people lived for millennia in small-scale kin-based social groups, in which the core institutions of economic life included collective or common ownership of land and resources, generalised reciprocity in the distribution of food, and relatively egalitarian political relations.5 In other words, people shared with and helped each other, with no rulers and no ruled, no rich and no poor. Lee echoes the phrase used by Frederick Engels in the 1880s to describe this state of affairs, ‘primitive communism’. The point is of enormous importance. Our species (modern humans, or Homo sapiens sapiens) is over 100,000 years old. For 95 per cent of this time it has not been characterised at all by many of the forms of behaviour ascribed to ‘human nature’ today. There is nothing built into our biology that makes present-day societies the way they are. Our predicament as we face a new millennium cannot be blamed on it. [pg. 3]

Further Reading

The Capitalist Big Lie about Human Nature

Equality Around AD 300 In the Place Where the Aztecs Much Later Came to Occupy In What Is Now Mexico. So much for the ruling class lie that equality and large cities never mixed, and supposedly never can mix

from this source;

Here’s What CRT (Critical Race Theory) Censors (search for “Bacon’s rebellion” to read how in 1676 there was great solidarity between the have-nots of African descent and the have-nots of European descent, and how the ruling class created race-based chattel slavery for the purpose of destroying this solidarity)