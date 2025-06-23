Share

The evidence is clear: Trump is an agent of the ruling U.S. billionaire plutocracy, exactly as were all previous U.S. presidents.

Please watch Brian Berletic’s video below in which he very persuasively shows that President Trump, in bombing Iran, is implementing—to the letter!—warmongering policy plans written and publicly published many years ago by the think tanks beholden to the U.S. ruling billionaire plutocracy. Trump, just like the earlier U.S. presidents, carries out these warmongering plans of the billionaire ruling class.

Brian Berletic is right about this. Berletic correctly identifies the United States billionaire class as the powerful actor in the United States, and correctly says that Israel is an instrument of this class and absolutely is not a “tail wagging the U.S. dog.”

Berletic also correctly says that the motive of the billionaire class is “Power and money.”

But Berletic is wrong about something very important.

Berletic is wrong in overlooking the fact that for the U.S. ruling class the PRIMARY enemy is not foreign ruling classes (such as the ruling classes in Russia and China and Iran and so on) but rather the primary enemy is the have-nots of the United States and the have-nots of other nations.

Yes, the U.S. ruling class does fear great competition from foreign commercial competitors and it does fear losing control of some foreign material resources. But NO!, this is NOT the U.S. ruling class’s GREATEST fear. Its greatest fear is being overthrown by the American have-nots acting in solidarity with the have-nots of other nations against those—in all nations—who oppress the have-nots.

The primary purpose of U.S. warmongering is social control of the U.S. have-nots. The warmongering is primarily for the purpose of making us, the have-nots of the United States, fear a bogeyman enemy more than we fear our ruling class. Its purpose is to make us believe that the U.S. ruling class is protecting us from a bogeyman enemy (now it’s “Iran with a nuclear bomb.”) It’s purpose is to make us believe we need to be ‘patriotic, ’ i.e., obey our rulers rather than fight them even though they treat us like dirt openly and routinely.

I invite you to read my articles that prove this:

“For United States Rulers—Not Just for the Military Industrial Complex--Being AT War is Far More Important than Winning a War” is about U.S. warmongering from before the U.S. even won independence from Great Britain.

“Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary. Which explains the actual, versus apparent, aims of U.S. imperialism” is about how oppressive ruling classes have relied on bogeyman enemies to control their own have-nots for millennia all over the world, not just the United States’ rulers recently (although there is much discussion of them too). This also is about how the rulers of nations other than the United States ALSO need a bogeyman enemy (for Russia and China it is the United States.)

“The U.S. Armed the Soviet Union During the 'Cold War'” is about how the Soviet Union was merely a bogeyman enemy of the United States and not an actual enemy. (Note, many people have tried to find mistakes in the factual assertions made in this article, and so far none have succeeded.)

World peace is what U.S. rulers fear more than anything else

For the U.S. ruling billionaire plutocracy, the need to be AT war against somebody—anybody!—is far more important than the question of against whom exactly to wage the war or even if the war can be won or not. Debate about exactly whom to wage war against and whether that war can be won or not is robust and widespread; debate about whether to be at war or instead to work for world peace is forbidden and non-existent!

The chief aim of U.S. foreign policy is to prevent world peace from breaking out. If world peace broke out it would be the ultimate disaster for the U.S. ruling class because that would result in the have-nots no longer viewing the ruling class as their protector.

When World War I ended (November 11, 1918), for example, the workers right away (February 6, 1919) in Seattle no longer felt it was ‘unpatriotic’ to wage a general strike against the ruling class and so they did just that, as you can read about here. During the Cold War Americans were told that when the U.S. finally won that war there would be a huge ‘peace dividend.’ Americans waited patiently for that day to come, but when it finally did come, they got angry at rulers for not providing the promised ‘peace dividend.’ The only way to control that anger was to create a new bogeyman enemy and create a new War on Terror.

The evidence that Brian Berletic does not understand this primary purpose of U.S. warmongering—social control of the have-nots inside the United States and of the have-nots around the world too—is that he wrongly frames the conflict in the world as a conflict between the United States (with its Western allies) that wants to maintain its unipolar hegemony over the entire world based on bullying other nations and flouting international law, versus the nations such as Russia and China and Iran (the BRICS and Global South) that want to break free from this hegemony and create a multi-lateral world based on the principle of all nations respecting the sovereignty of all other nations.

I discuss what is profoundly wrong with Berletic’s framework in these articles:

The worst thing about Berletic’s unipolar-versus-multilateralism framework is this. In his multilateralism framework, the highest principle is “respect for the sovereignty of all nations.” What this principle means in practice is that it is (supposedly) wrong for the have-nots around the world to support the efforts of the have-nots in any particular nation to remove their oppressive ruling class from power. It is (supposedly) wrong because it would constitute wrongful infringement on the sovereignty of that nation. It would (supposedly) be wrongful bullying of the ruling class of that nation. The horror! The horror!

This multilateralism framework is designed to protect the haves in every nation by declaring international working class solidarity to be a bad thing. But it is not a bad thing! It is exactly what we need to make a peaceful and fair and just and democratic world!

It is because Berletic does not understand that the primary conflict in the world is between the haves versus the have-nots of the world that he fails to ever express the enormously important truths that are consequences of the truth about this conflict. In contrast I do call attention to these extremely important truths in my articles such as these.