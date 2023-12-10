Class inequality is why many have-nots are living in tents, unable to afford to rent or own a home, despite working a job full time . Class inequality is about the rich upper class treating us like dirt.

Our U.S. rulers, in their infinite wisdom, have sent $75 billion to Ukraine for literal Nazis to use for their ethnic cleansing violence against ethnic Russians in what used to be the eastern part of Ukraine. (Here’s a video about a former NATO analyst and top UN official explaining the sordid truth.)

These same rulers, however, don’t spend money to end the massive homelessness of Americans. In fact, President Biden wants to send $60 billion MORE to the Nazis in Ukraine.

Our rulers—the billionaire plutocracy—treat the American working class, the American have-nots, like dirt. They deprive people of good and affordable housing located near where they work. They build luxury housing for the rich that drives working class folks out of neighborhoods where they’ve typically lived for generations.

They make people—many of them working a job full time—live in tents (or under bridges or in abandoned sections of subway systems, etc.) instead of in decent homes, by depriving them of jobs that pay enough to own or rent a decent home.

A New York City subway

See what's happening to homeless people in this video and this video and this video and this video and this video.

Here's a Boston Globe article that shows why even people with jobs cannot afford to rent an apartment.

“Live in tents,” say our rulers. “This,” they tell us, “is all you deserve.”

The reason this is happening is because we live in a dictatorship of the rich. The rich need to treat the have-nots like dirt to keep us in our place. They treat us like dirt to try to make us think we deserve no better. They treat us like dirt to try to make us believe we don’t deserve to have the same quality of life as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates and Elon Musk. They treat us like dirt to prevent us from abolishing the disgusting class inequality that enables a few haves to enjoy undeserved enormous wealth and privilege and power.

This class inequality—some obscenely rich while most others are poor—is as wrong, as unjust, as immoral, as was chattel slavery in the past.

It is as wrong and unjust and immoral as were the racist Jim Crow laws that lasted until 1964. And like chattel slavery and the Jim Crow laws that were abolished when people decided to abolish them, today’s class inequality will be abolished when we decide to abolish it. Doing that is called egalitarian revolution. Our rulers try to keep secret the fact that most people would LOVE for it to happen. The time to decide to do it is now.

Here’s how we can start to make it happen.