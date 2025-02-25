JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Rob (c137)
Feb 25, 2025

Isn't it odd that tortured populations, like the Palestinians have many kids despite the poverty while educated and not religious people are basically unable to afford having kids?

This is not defending the genocide. If Gaza and the West Bank were allowed to progress, the obsession with "saving the group" by having kids and the restrictions on women would no longer push them to have many kids.

The rat park experiment found that when you put mice in a cage with unlimited food, they reproduce like heck and end up battling eachother.

Run that experiment again but add some enjoyable activities and the mice self regulated the population because they didn't have unlimited activities to share.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/the-milgram-experiment-and-how-we

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
