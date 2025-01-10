Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Are you wondering why the hell Trump is talking about the U.S. taking control of Greenland and Panama and Canada and Mexico (sort of) now? The following is deep background to help you think about what is going on.

There is a profoundly wrong but widespread misunderstanding about why national rulers do what they do. The wrong view is that national rulers are PRIMARILY motivated by the goal of protecting or increasing the wealth of the upper class of their own nation (i.e., wealth the upper class controls in its own nation and also wealth it controls directly or indirectly in foreign nations) and hence are PRIMARILY motivated by the consequent goal of waging successful struggles against competing similarly-motivated national rulers.

According to this wrong “It’s just about grabbing wealth” view, Donald Trump’s recent statements about Greenland and Panama and Canada and Mexico can be entirely understood simply as an indication that Trump intends to re-establish the Monroe Doctrine, in other words make U.S. foreign policy be focused on controlling the U.S.’s geographical “sphere of influence,” rather than futilely attempting to dominate China and Russia (i.e., the neo-con strategy of ‘full spectrum dominance’), which the U.S. cannot presently do because China is now a super-power and Russia is nearly if not already so.

This wrong “It’s just about grabbing wealth” view, however, ignores the reason WHY a powerful nation’s rulers, rather than working to create mutual agreements for mutual benefit with geographically nearby nations by peaceful means, pursue instead a “sphere of influence” foreign policy entailing the use, or threat, of military violence against governments of nearby nations that do not abjectly agree to do whatever the powerful nation’s rulers want, as Smedley Butler so honestly expressed it:

What this wrong “It’s just about grabbing wealth” view thus overlooks is that national rulers have a far more important goal than controlling wealth in nearby territory, which is to keep their nation’s upper class in power and to prevent it being overthrown by a domestic revolution.

Furthermore, this wrong “It’s just about grabbing wealth” view overlooks the fact that the most important and successful strategy that national rulers use to prevent domestic revolution is to keep their nation in a state of fear of a bogeyman enemy, to defend against which enemy, the rulers tell their have-nots, requires that everybody ‘rally round the flag’ and unite with and support the nation’s rulers despite whatever grievances they may have against those rulers.

In other words, national rulers need to create a state of war (cold or hot) with other nations and therefore use violence or its threat rather than peaceful diplomacy even if the supposed economic aims of the “sphere of influence” policy could be achieved by peaceful diplomacy. While the economic aims of the “sphere of influence” policy are real enough, they pale in importance compared to the need to be in a state of (cold or hot) war for the purpose of social control of the powerful nation’s have-nots. The economic aims are thus a pretext for creating a (cold or hot) war, not the real reason for the war.

Donald Trump may indeed aim to change which nation(s) will be the next bogeyman enemy. We may be in for a period of fear mongering and war mongering against not China’s or Russia’s rulers but instead those of Denmark or Panama or Mexico or Canada. And no doubt the neo-cons will push back against Trump with arguments for why the neo-con choice of (bogeyman) enemy (Russia and/or China) makes more sense. And there are real vested interests in competition here, real reasons why powerful people disagree over which nation(s) should be the bogeyman enemy because one choice makes certain people richer or more powerful and a different choice makes different people richer or more powerful. But that there will be a bogeyman enemy, whoever it is, is a virtual certainty because oppressive ruling classes need them.

I have written extensively about how national rulers absolutely require having (inventing when necessary) a bogeyman enemy and keeping their own people in a state of war (cold or hot) against that bogeyman enemy in order to prevent domestic revolution.

I prove that this is the case of Israel’s rulers here (and also the important articles of mine it links to under the title).

I show that this is the case with Iran’s rulers here.

I prove that this is the case with the post-World-War-II wars of the United States, and also has been the case for literally millennia of history for nations and ruling classes around the world here.

I show that this is the case with the pre-World-War-II rulers of North America (first the British colonial rulers and then the U.S. rulers) here.

And I wrote an entire book (free online here) proving that this is the case regarding the primary motives of U.S., German and Japanese rulers for waging World War II.

Why is the actual primary motive of national rulers—preventing domestic revolution—so hard for intellectuals who write about such things to grasp?

The reason intellectuals have such a hard time grasping the actual primary motive of national rulers (as I show to be the case here) is this. Virtually all intellectuals (with rare but important exceptions such as James C. Scott) do not believe that ordinary people—the have-nots—of a nation pose a serious threat to the power of the ruling class.

The reason why the have-nots do not pose such a threat, intellectuals wrongly believe, is because the have-nots are thoroughly brainwashed by the ruling class to be in favor of the status quo, specifically in favor of the class inequality (some very rich with the real power, and the rest with very little money and none of the real power whom the rich treat like dirt.) According to this wrong view (it’s wrongness is proven here) of ordinary people, a nation’s rulers can simply disregard their own ordinary people and focus primarily (perhaps even exclusively) on waging the struggle against competing national rulers for control of wealth in the world.

I have written about how intellectuals have this wrong view—an elitist view—of ordinary people here and here and here and here.

When good anti-establishment activists believe the wrong elitist view of ordinary people, then they feel hopeless about the possibility of building an egalitarian revolutionary movement even though they (the activists) would love such a movement to exist.

You can learn for yourself, with your own personal experience, that ordinary people, far from being brainwashed into supporting the status quo of class inequality and hence being no threat to the ruling class, are a very serious threat to the power of the ruling class. You can see this is so by doing what I suggest you do and describe here, which you can do by yourself without spending a dime and without changing your normal life routine. Read here how I came to do this myself.