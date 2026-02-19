JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Chuck Fall
6h

Thanks for highlighting the divide and conquer theme. I have heard others highlight this issue as well. But what they, those who acknowledge the divide and rule tactic, creating a bogey man enemy, and so on; they aren't following the logic of being in a collective of citizens, being lied to to be divided and conquered, with the plutocracy, and considering what we should do. They acknowledge the tactic but don't make the logical call, ditch the rich. So radical egalitarians have to make the call and ask them to join. https://greenlibertycaucus.org/ditch-the-rich-campaign/; read here on substack: https://chuckfall.substack.com/p/ditch-the-rich-campaign-cites-egalitarianism

