Why the hell is practically nobody refuting the lies that the ruling class uses to divide-and-rule us, the have-nots, in the United States? Uh?

If you’ve been reading my Substack posts then you know what these lies are. I listed the truths that refute the lies here.

Here are the Big Four divide-and-rule lies:

The illegal immigrants are freeloaders who just happened one day to decide that they’d rather live in the United States to enjoy the higher standard of living there that was produced by the hard work of generations of Americans instead of doing the work to make their own country have a high standard of living; they’re selfish people who just “cut in line” instead of obeying the immigration laws that everybody else must obey. (Read the refutation of this lie here.) The Israeli government uses violence against Palestinians for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe against antisemites who want to kill them. (Read the refutation of this lie here.) Racial discrimination against black people in the United States, from chattel slavery to Jim Crow to current discrimination, has been and is for the purpose of making life better for ordinary white people at the expense of blacks: “white privilege.” (Read the refutation of this lie here [historical] and also the articles it links to at the top.) The chief aim of U.S. foreign policy is, and has always been, to protect Americans from their enemies and to create and maintain WORLD PEACE. (Read the refutation of this lie, which pits American have-nots against have-nots in other countries, in great detail here and here.)

The ruling class is able to rule and oppress us only because it is able to pit us, the have-nots, against each other. See this footnote for details about how this works if you don’t already know. Otherwise, the have-nots would have removed the rich from power long ago, as the vast majority would LOVE to do.

Nobody with a substantial audience persuasively refutes these lies. If they did so, the ruling class would deprive them of their platform to reach a substantial audience. This is why there is not a single well-known person who persuasively refutes any of these lies. Nobody!

What people with large audiences do, however, is this. They take one side or the other in a divide-and-rule conflict and condemn the have-nots who take the opposite side. In this way they help the divide-and-rule strategy work. For example, DSA (Democratic Socialists of America—NYC Mayor Mamdani’s party) denounces ICE and those who support it, and co-sponsors posters about how to thwart ICE (alert people to its presence, etc.), but it never refutes the lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants with a poster like this one; it doesn’t, in other words, try to prevent the divide-and-rule strategy from pitting half the have-nots against the other half.

Mot people, of course, don’t refute the divide-and-rule lies because they don’t know they are lies. They don’t know the truths that refute the lies. They don’t know these truths because the ruling class very effectively censors them.

But some people (such as you, my dear readers) DO know these truths. But do you refute them? Do you refute them in personal conversations with people? Do you refute them in comments you make online? Do you refute them with letters to the editor of your local newspaper in which there’s a decent chance your letter will be published? Do you post refutations of the lies in your neighborhood, like this perhaps?

Well, do you?

If not, why not? I really would like to know.

Is it that you think its not worth the effort, that it won’t make a difference?

Is it that you don’t feel confident enough to refute the lies? (What about just sharing my articles with others?)

Is it that you don’t think people can be persuaded that the lies are lies because people are fundamentally bad in some manner?

Is it fear of getting on a list of trouble-makers?

Whatever the reason is, it would be useful to discuss it, no?

If you have been refuting the lies (I know a few of you have done this), please tell me about your experience doing it, how you did it and whether the response was positive or negative. We can all learn from such experiences.