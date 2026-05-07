Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Peter Beinart is the anti-Zionist that the U.S. ruling class loves, despite the fact that the ruling class is 100% pro-Zionist (for this reason [PDF] among others, by the way.) Here is what explains this seeming (but not real) paradox.

First, who is Peter Beinart?

The NYT tells us this:

Anybody who gets platformed this stupendously is loved by the ruling class. So what’s going on?

One way to understand why the ruling class loves the anti-Zionist Peter Beinart is to listen to his recent talk in the video contained in this (not mine) Substack. (Sorry, but I can’t find the video on YouTube to insert it here, so you’ll have to click on the Substack article and listen to it that way. I looked for it on YouTube here, and saw that Beinart is a tad prolific about Jewishness and Israel with, by my count, 2,547,335 [ :) ] videos now online.

Here is a summary of Beinart’s talk:

Israel does horrible immoral things, such as genocide of Palestinians and atrocities against people in Lebanon.

Increasing numbers of Americans such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes and their many followers are rightfully outraged by Israel’s horrible immoral acts.

Unfortunately these anti-Israel people are saying that the reason Israel does horrible things is because the Jewish religion says to do horrible things. They say that the problem is Judaism. (This is similar to the wrongheaded notion that the reason some Muslims (such as ISIS) do horrible immoral things is because Islam says to do horrible immoral things; the problem is Islam.)

But no! The problem is not Judaism (or Islam.) The reason some people do horrible immoral things is not their religion. The reason is that the world we live in, with unjust U.S. and other imperialism and competing nation states, etc., is a world in which some people of virtually all religions—not just Judaism—do horrible immoral things. The Christians of the United States committed genocide against the American Indians, for example. German Christians committed the Holocaust. There is nothing special about Judaism in this regard.

So, why does the ruling class love Peter Beinart? Here’s why.

The ruling class knows that there are inevitably going to be a lot of Americans who are appalled by the horrible immoral actions of Israel. The task of the ruling class is not to prevent many Americans from being furious at what Israel is doing—that is impossible!—but rather to make sure that such Americans fail to build the kind of movement that can seriously threaten the power of the ruling billionaire class.

The way to ensure that the anti-Israel Americans fail this way to be a serious threat to the billionaire class is to prevent them from adopting an explicitly pro-working-class framework for their anti-Israel views. Far better, for the billionaires, if these anti-Israel Americans adopt the view that the problem is Judaism, which amounts to saying that the problem is “the Jews,” which is simply antisemitism. Far better, for the billionaires, if these anti-Israel Americans divert the American non-Jewish working class’s anger away from the billionaires and instead at a scapegoat: “the Jews.” Far better for the billionaires if people like Tucker Carlson assert that it was Israel that made Trump attack Iran and cause the price of everything to shoot up and American soldiers to die or be wounded only for the benefit of Israel.

The ruling class knows that the “blame the Jews” discourse persuades lots of people, and that the ONLY thing that persuasively refutes that antisemitic discourse is the truth about the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israel’s cruel violence against Palestinians.

But Peter Beinart ALWAYS censors this truth.

Specifically, here is what Peter Beinart NEVER tells people, and this is why he is so loved by the ruling class:

The reason many people blame “the Jews” in general, not just the Israeli government, is obvious: Israel purports to be a state of the Jews. Netanyahu even announced that Israel was the ‘Nation-State Of The Jewish People And Them Alone.’

The fact, however, is that Netanyahu is flat out wrong; he’a a LIAR!

Israel is no more a state of, by and for ordinary Jews in Israel (or elsewhere) than the United States is a state of, by and for ordinary Americans; both are states of, by and for a billionaire ruling class. I prove this regarding Israel in my articles here and here and here. The fact is that the Israeli government is an ANTI-JEWISH-working-class government. It even oppresses Jewish Holocaust survivors living in Israel!

The billionaire class of Israel gets away with its horrible economic oppression of Israeli Jewish working class people by creating (with decades of violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the name of “the Jews”) Palestinian anger at Israel and hence a Palestinian bogeyman enemy that Israeli Jews are told wants to kill them all. The Israeli billionaire ruling class uses this Palestinian bogeyman enemy to control the Israeli Jewish working class. Israel’s rulers make Israeli Jews fear (and hence hate) Palestinians and view their actual oppressor—the Israeli billionaire class—as their protector against the “real enemy”—Palestinians. (I spell this all out in detail in my above-linked article.)

If Peter Beinart even hinted at this key truth about WHY Israel does the horrible immoral things it does, then Peter Beinart would disappear from the pages of the NYT and his books would not get published and promoted by major publishers; Peter Beinart would be an unknown nobody. The reason why this is so is that this key truth about Zionism comes from and elucidates a CLASS analysis, and a class analysis reveals that the Israeli billionaire ruling class and the American billionaire ruling class are BOTH oppressors of ordinary people and that both classes must be removed from power in order to end things such as Zionist genocide and American rulers treating the American have-nots like dirt. The NYT doesn’t mind if its columnist is anti-Zionist, but it will not tolerate an anti-Zionist who expresses a class analysis.

Because Beinart refuses to express the key truth—the CLASS truth—about Zionism, he is refusing to do what it takes to destroy the false antisemitic “blame the Jews” narrative. The only thing that makes people who are attracted to the “blame the Jews” narrative change their mind is when they a) learn that the Israeli government is not simply an anti-Palestinians government but an anti-working-class—including anti-JEWISH-working class government, and when they b) see working class Jews condemning the Israeli government for being an anti-working-class government (as I have urged them to do here).

Beinart helps to ensure that popular anger in the United States at Zionist genocide and popular anger at the suffering Americans are experiencing as a result of the Iran war will be directed against “the Jews.” Beinart does this by using an argument against that scapegoating that avoids saying what it takes to be a persuasive argument. Beinart says, “Don’t blame the Jews, since you Christians have done horrible immoral things in the past too.” Instead of urging American Jews to explicitly join the struggle of all working class people against all of the oppressive ruling classes, he tells them to “blame Christians too.”

The effect of this is to make those who are blaming “the Jews” feel confident that they are right to do so. It is the equivalent of “damning with faint praise”; Beinart’s unpersuasive argument against blaming “the Jews” is the “faint praise” that in actual effect “damns” the argument against blaming “the Jews.” It is very sophisticated propaganda to strengthen the “blame the Jews” narrative, the kind of propaganda at which NYT excels.