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JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
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I woke up this morning thinking about how Netanyahu and his gang, as well as all who support him inside and outside of Israel, have done what Hitler could not; convince otherwise reasonable people that there is some monolithic entity called "The Jews" and they are inherently evil. It would be correct to say that this is not about religion, but it is framed as such, and those who profit both from war and patriarchy use literalist and absolutist interpretations and/or cherry picked phrases to justify their actions. Men have created a war-God in their image. I saw a picture of a cake, I forget in a celebration of what, with a "Slipknot,"; the hangman's noose on it. Israel now celebrates murder itself. The war and torture state is an international fraternity, their language, currency, and religion is death. Hegseth's delight when using the word "lethality" is no different. Sure they fight among themselves, but their methodology for controlling populations that are, to varying degrees enslaved depends on the same elements, war, torture, and prisons. Only when the managerial class becomes the servant class they claim to be, will this be controllable

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