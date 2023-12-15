Share

Watch 3 1/2 minutes of real violence by the have-nots against each other here . In the streets of Chicago, not just on some college campus. Biden and Netanyahu and all the American and Israeli billionaires must be absolutely thrilled about this! Making have-nots fight each other this way is the REASON why the U.S. supports Israel.

Below is a two-page leaflet I wrote several years ago about WHY the U.S. ruling class supports Israel virtually unconditionally, militarily and diplomatically and economically.

The leaflet mentions (bottom of left column of page 2) MCAS as one of the things that oppress Americans and which U.S. support for Israel enables the ruling class to get away with. MCAS is the high-stakes standardized test given to elementary and secondary public school students in Massachusetts. Very similar standardized tests are used in other states. They are a form of child abuse; they are designed to ensure that working class children get lower scores than wealthy children. They are deliberately made harder year to year as necessary to ensure that many students will fail no matter how well they learn their lessons. And they are designed to make working class children feel that they are undeserving of having a bright future.

My Personal Experience of How US Support for Israel Killed a Movement Against Oppression in the U.S.

I was involved with others in building a movement against the MCAS testing from 1999 to 2001. We were making great headway. Read my late “co-conspirator” Dave Stratman’s great speech about MCAS-type standardized testing that was the keynote address to the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Summer Institute, 1997 with an audience of about 275 school superintendents and assistant superintendents here. Many presidents of local teachers unions were about to call for mass refusal by teachers to administer the MCAS, until—BAM!—9/11 put the kibosh on the whole effort. The teachers and parents we were working with felt that it was inappropriate to go against the government when we were under attack by a foreign enemy. That’s how bogeyman enemies serve the rich.

Israel, with its ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, makes Palestinians so furious at Israel that it is easy for the ruling class’s mass media to falsely but persuasively portray them as the “antisemitic kill-all-the-Jews freedom-hating Muslims” that the War on Terror needed to justify its foreign invasions and domestic (e.g., Patriot Act) repression. This is precisely what made it easy for Netanyahu to kill the 2011 massive Israeli working class movement against oppression by Israeli billionaires, which I describe in detail here. This is the PURPOSE of Zionist violence against Palestinians! (Read why there should not be a Jewish state here, and how Zionist leaders betrayed European Jews during and after the Holocaust in order to obtain a working class of their own to oppress and get rich off of here.)

We in the United States—we the have-nots—are being divided against each other by the false Zionist lie that says Israel’s violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Jews safe. The exact opposite is the truth; it’s purpose is to enable the Israeli billionaire ruling class to have a bogeyman enemy with which to control Jewish Israeli working class people whom it severely economically oppresses and gets rich off of. But because hardly anybody in the West understands this key fact, and instead wrongly believes that the conflict is “the Jews versus the Palestinians,” good and decent people are viewing each other as the enemy, as I discuss here.

Please share the truth with everybody you can.