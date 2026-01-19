Share

Fact: Our U.S. rulers killed Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X and Fred Hampton. Read the reason why and the evidence here.

Fact: MLK, Jr., carefully explained that the racist Jim Crow laws were for the purpose of enabling the rich to oppress not only non-whites but ALSO to oppress working class whites, and that such racial discrimination did NOT make life better for working class whites (so-called “white privilege” as this lie has been presented in the years after King’s death) but on the contrary worse. Go here to read and listen to King’s 1965 speech in Selma, Alabama, in which King made this point. If you think MLK, Jr. was wrong about this, then read this careful explanation about why he was right.

Fact: MLK, Jr., by explaining the KEY TRUTH about race—the true anti-working-class purpose of racial discrimination—worked to unite ALL races of have-nots against racial discrimination and against the ruling billionaire class that uses racial discrimination for divide-and-rule. It is the censorship of this KEY TRUTH that enables the ruling class to pit white against non-white working class people, as with the CRT issue that I discuss in detail here.

Fact: There is not a single person in the United States today with a substantial audience who explains the KEY TRUTH about the actual anti-working-class purpose of racial discrimination: not Cornel West, not Bernie Sanders, not NYC Mayor Mamdani, not Jill Stein nor her 2024 V.P. running mate Butch Ware, not Tucker Carlson or the late Charlie Kirk or any others on the right. Nobody! Prove me wrong! Fear of being assassinated for expressing this key truth is what the rich use to censor that truth.

Fact: The ruling class uses very sophisticated methods to make white working class people wrongly believe that anti-racism is really code for anti-white. Read about this here and here and here and here.

Fact: If we want unity of all the have-nots then we—people with only small audiences—must rely on ourselves to break the censorship of the KEY TRUTH about the anti-working-class purpose of racial discrimination and to thus build a movement of ALL races of working class people against racial discrimination, because we will not have a BIG LEADER to do it for us.