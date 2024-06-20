JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
Jun 23, 2024

Good analysis John. I think the 1960's is not history swept under the rug, which is to say, as many people say to me, don't waste time on the 60's, that's history, water under the bridge. An egalitarian revolution today, in my opinion, needs to imaginatively stand in the moment of the 1960's, simultaneously experience the indignation at the crimes committed against JFK, Malcolm, Martin and Robert and Fred, and understand that those were attacks on the revolutionary impulses sweeping the country. Demanding accountability for past state crimes can fuel a demand for justice today.

All the violence of the 60's, compounded with the Vietnam War, served to do what David Hughes calls "shock and awe" to essentially bludgeon the nation into a stupor and cause youth to back off of revolutionary demands. Instead of revolution, by the late 60's and 70's, politics became an individual exploration into identity, an area individuals can control and find meaning.

I am not deluded to think Kennedy was revolutionary only that he was not entirely on board the plutocratic agenda for the Atlantic / NATO hegemonic alliance, and if he had not been killed, nor the others, that history may well have turned out differently and the USA might be less belligerent.

The Great Society from Johnson was classic progressivism intended to deflate demands for justice.

Here is a link to the "powell doctrine" composed in the early 1970's as a plutocratic reaction against the rising tide of dissent. https://www.greenpeace.org/usa/democracy/the-lewis-powell-memo-a-corporate-blueprint-to-dominate-democracy/. It shows how conscientious the plutocracy is about securing its power and opposing what it sees as a threat.

Here is a link to David Hughes who I find compelling for his frank analysis of how the plutocracy weaves its wicked web. https://dhughes.substack.com/p/founding-members-first-off-the-record

I think people don't trust US institutions because they know they have been lied to and are being lied to all the time. I accept your premise that we can't build an opposition movement based purely on indignation at lies and anger at the brutal power play by the plutocracy, but that we the people need something positive to work for. I think your egalitarian argument for mutual aid and solidarity may fit the bill, but the propertarian libertarians, like Nathalie at Redacted, need to expand their indignation at plutocratic power informed by a pure personal liberty imperative and humanitarian perspective, and recognize the necessity of the development of collective freedom against the minority class of plutocrats, which have a lock on state power.

Thanks for all the hard work you do.

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
CocotteMinute's avatar
CocotteMinute
Jun 20, 2024

Same story in old Europe...

They told us ”we must cut down wages, ...., .... because of the market’s laws” !

They wanted us to believe that market’s ”laws” were like nature’s laws.. EXCEPT that market’s laws are MADE by the same manipulators as for ”CO2-based climate change” and other b*shit...

And this has not begun in the last 2 years ,

How comes that ”nobody” saw it sooner ?

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture