My local paper, the Boston Globe, reports on the class inequality (they don’t call it that) that is making medical care just another way the rich treat the have-nots like dirt:

The article reports the following:

Over the last two decades, that’s exactly what has happened, as more and more doctors and patients have turned to “concierge medicine,” which provides enhanced medical services for a yearly membership fee. Often, that fee falls between $2,000 to $10,000 a year, but it can run as high as $30,000 or $50,000, in addition to typical insurance reimbursements. The fee generally gets you more time with your doctor, quick access to appointments, better connections with a network of specialists, and a simple way to contact your doctor when you need advice. But the rise of concierge medicine puts pressure on an already-strained primary care system — a system that’s not attracting enough physicians and has become increasingly reliant on nurse practitioners, nurses, and physician assistants.

An earlier Boston Globe article reports similarly:

Add this—providing inferior health care to those who cannot afford “concierge” care—to the list of ways (23 concrete examples of which are provided here) that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt.

The vast majority of Americans are pissed off at the ways they are treated like dirt. They ALREADY agree that it would be wonderful if we removed the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. They already agree that health care, like all other economic goods and services, should be created and distributed on the basis of the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” (Read how this can work here.)

The reason there is not currently a big egalitarian revolutionary movement is hopelessness: virtually every have-not person wrongly believes that such an egalitarian revolution is impossible because, as they wrongly believe, hardly anybody else agrees with them in wanting it. Read here how the ruling class works very hard to make people feel hopeless this way.

Health care shaped by class inequality is making us sick and killing us, as you can read in great detail here.