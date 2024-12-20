Share

The author of this opinion piece explains why it is stupid for the prosecution to charge Luigi Mangione with terrorism (a hard-to-prove charge) instead of characterizing the crime as “a pretty straightforward case of second-degree murder, the charge that is almost always filed in New York State in cases of intentional murder.” The author writes:

By charging Mr. Mangione as a terrorist, prosecutors are taking on a higher burden to support a dubious theory. In trying to prove that Mr. Mangione killed Mr. Thompson to “intimidate or coerce a civilian population,” prosecutors will presumably argue that the civilian population comprises health care executives and employees. But New York appellate courts have taken a very limited and fairly traditional view of what constitutes a civilian community under the terrorism law that was enacted within days of the Sept. 11 attacks. The evidence appears to suggest that Mr. Mangione was bent on assassinating Mr. Thompson rather than intending “to sow terror,” as Mr. Bragg alleged in his news conference unsealing Mr. Mangione’s indictment. Mr. Mangione’s notebook reportedly says that he planned a targeted assassination because he did not want to “risk innocents.” So while this statement incriminates Mr. Mangione as a murderer, it appears to undermine the terrorism charge. By taking on the burden of trying to prove Mr. Mangione’s essentially political intent, prosecutors could amplify the criticisms of the American health care system that have made Mr. Mangione so alarmingly popular. The district attorney would provide Mr. Mangione a soapbox upon which he will be allowed to rail against the American health care system while trying to garner sympathy. Given the national debate over the role of insurance companies like Mr. Thompson’s, prosecutors will have a hard time, in any case, weeding out jurors who have some sympathy for the defendant. By turning Mr. Mangione’s supposed intent into a central element of the trial they invite juror nullification, in which jurors ignore their instructions to focus on the facts and instead let their points of view influence their verdict, leading to a hung jury, if not a full acquittal. At a standard second-degree murder trial, the jury would be instructed that the prosecution need only prove that Mr. Mangione committed the crime. Motive does not need to be considered.

The fact that the NYT is, with this opinion piece, advertising the fact that jurors have the right of jury nullification is surprising, to say the least, given the lengths to which the ruling class goes to suppress that knowledge (e.g., judges never inform jurors of this right).

More surprising is the fact of the prosecution’s “stupidity” (or is it deliberate intent?) turning the trial into a trial more of the evil health care insurance industry than of Luigi Mangione.

What’s going on here?

I don’t know. But the strangeness extends to the remarkable fact that the mass media, contrary to what one might have expected, has done everything in its power to make sure that the general public knows that there is enormous popular sympathy for the assassin who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, indeed that the assassin is now—as the media even reports—regarded by many as a folk hero even by the people who also think murder is wrong including murder of an evil CEO. (I wouldn’t be surprised is such people thought the appropriate sentence for murdering Brian Thompson, however, should be something like one month of community service.)

Somewhat accounting for this strangeness is the fact that the ruling class in the past gave tremendous press coverage to, and thus promoted the “folk hero” status of, Great Depression-era bank robbers such as John Dillinger and Bonnie and Clyde and Pretty Boy Floyd (listen to Woody Guthrie’s great song about him here) at a time when people were as angry at the bankers as they now are at the health insurance industry.

Perhaps the ruling class figures that it is better to channel popular anger (which it cannot prevent) into supporting and cheering for individual “knights in shining armor” so that people don’t instead start engaging in mass collective actions on their own, such as labor strikes and even a general strike, and revolution such as what I advocate here.

Perhaps the ruling class wants to use “lone wolf” actions such as assassinations of CEOs as a safety-valve to let the public “blow off steam” in a way that doesn’t actually challenge the power of the ruling class.

Here’s another thought. Might the ruling class intend to use the CEO assassination and ‘folk hero’ status of the assassin to spearhead a move to abolish the health care insurance industry and make the United States be like most other nations in having public rather than private financing of health care? The ruling class may be worried that the private health insurance industry mode of health care is turning out to be more of a problem than an asset for the rule of the rich. As I wrote in the past, in Market-Driven Health Care and Social Control, the private model of health care did serve a social-control purpose for the ruling class.

But maybe our rulers think market-driven health care has now reached its shelf life (like chattel slavery and Jim Crow, for example did in the past.) Perhaps the ruling class is frightened by the fact that anger at the health care insurance industry is so incredibly unifying of the have-nots; people who voted for Harris and people who voted for Trump are equally angry at those CEOs and gleeful at Brian Thompson’s assassination. This is in stark contrast to divisive issues, such as the issue of illegal immigrants and deportation, which has split the have-nots right down the middle, to the joy of the ruling class.

Whatever is going on in the evil minds of our rulers, it’s evident they have a big problem on their hands and there may not be any long term solution for them, fortunately for us the have-nots. Public anger at the ruling class is increasing, and it is very likely that eventually it will fuel a revolution no matter what the ruling class does to try to prevent it.