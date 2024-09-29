Share

The reason our rulers in the United States are fear-mongers and warmongers is because fear-mongering and warmongering against a bogeyman enemy is the main strategy that oppressive ruling elites use, and have been using for literally thousands of years, to control and dominate their own have-nots. This is not a complicated idea. Ruling elites have grasped it, and so should we.

I have written fairly extensively about this and am not going to repeat my words here. I ask you to read my extensive evidence for the above paragraph in my earlier articles:

To end the warmongering requires removing the fear-mongering (and often outright warmongering) class from power. And to do THAT requires a mass movement that aims to abolish what that warmongering class is using warmongering to defend: CLASS INEQUALITY, the basis of the power and privilege of all oppressive ruling elites, CAPITALIST OR NOT.

The problem is not primarily anything particular to our modern capitalist economy such as technology or over-production or commodification. The popes—who ruled a feudal society of class inequality—did not launch the Crusades in the 11th, 12th, and 13th centuries because they ruled a capitalist economy with an over-production problem or because they ruled an economy based on commodification or because they ruled a society with modern technology, and nor was it because the Muslims in the Holy Land posed a threat to Christians that only war could handle. No! As my #2 article above points out, the popes strengthened their power over the have-nots (and even other haves) of Europe by launching those Crusades against a bogeyman enemy, and THAT is why they were warmongers.

If we mistakenly fail to identify the primary motive for warmongering—to control the have-nots in a society of class inequality—then we will fail to do what is necessary to end the warmongering, which is to abolish class inequality. We will mistakenly aim at reforming our class inequality but not abolishing it; even if we win those reforms the warmongering class will remain in power and the warmongering will continue.