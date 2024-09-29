Why Do Our Rulers Fear-Monger and Warmonger Against Bogeyman Enemies? It's Because That's How Oppressive Upper Classes Control their Have-Nots; They've Been Doing This for THOUSANDS of Years
It's not insanity, nor just to sell weapons, nor just to sell over-produced commodities, nor due to technology; it's for SOCIAL CONTROL
The reason our rulers in the United States are fear-mongers and warmongers is because fear-mongering and warmongering against a bogeyman enemy is the main strategy that oppressive ruling elites use, and have been using for literally thousands of years, to control and dominate their own have-nots. This is not a complicated idea. Ruling elites have grasped it, and so should we.
I have written fairly extensively about this and am not going to repeat my words here. I ask you to read my extensive evidence for the above paragraph in my earlier articles:
“For United States Rulers—Not Just for the Military Industrial Complex—Being AT War is Far More Important than Winning a War,” which begins with the 1637 warmongering against American Indians by the rulers of the European colonies and continues through to U.S. warmongering against Russia in Ukraine.
“Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary, Which explains the actual, versus apparent, aims of U.S. imperialism,” which gives 15 examples (not in chronological order) of how, in order to control their own have-nots, oppressive ruling elites made their have-nots fear a bogeyman enemy and believe their rulers were protecting them from it (with war or cold war or equivalent) throughout history. The examples include some from pre-historic times, from ancient Egypt under the pharaohs, the Catholic popes with special reference to the Crusades, and World Wars I and II and the Cold War against Communism and the War on Terror and so forth. The article discusses how it’s not just the military industrial complex to blame for current U.S. warmongering because corporations such as Disney and Kellogg’s are just as much to blame (for a reason that my article spells out; do a word search in it for “Disney” to find the relevant part of the article.)
“ISRAEL'S GOVERNMENT ATTACKS ORDINARY JEWS AS WELL AS PALESTINIANS,” which proves that the PURPOSE of Israeli government violence against Palestinians--including one of its virtually openly declared purposes of enlarging Israel geographically while making the Palestinian population in it be as small as possible--is NOT, as Israeli leaders falsely claim, to make Jews safe but, on the contrary, to make it possible for Jewish billionaires to control and economically oppress working class Israeli Jews to make the Jewish billionaires rich.
To end the warmongering requires removing the fear-mongering (and often outright warmongering) class from power. And to do THAT requires a mass movement that aims to abolish what that warmongering class is using warmongering to defend: CLASS INEQUALITY, the basis of the power and privilege of all oppressive ruling elites, CAPITALIST OR NOT.
The problem is not primarily anything particular to our modern capitalist economy such as technology or over-production or commodification. The popes—who ruled a feudal society of class inequality—did not launch the Crusades in the 11th, 12th, and 13th centuries because they ruled a capitalist economy with an over-production problem or because they ruled an economy based on commodification or because they ruled a society with modern technology, and nor was it because the Muslims in the Holy Land posed a threat to Christians that only war could handle. No! As my #2 article above points out, the popes strengthened their power over the have-nots (and even other haves) of Europe by launching those Crusades against a bogeyman enemy, and THAT is why they were warmongers.
If we mistakenly fail to identify the primary motive for warmongering—to control the have-nots in a society of class inequality—then we will fail to do what is necessary to end the warmongering, which is to abolish class inequality. We will mistakenly aim at reforming our class inequality but not abolishing it; even if we win those reforms the warmongering class will remain in power and the warmongering will continue.
Just an amazing post disclosing the motives and techniques used by the rich elites to control the world. Thanks John.