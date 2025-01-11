JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Jan 11, 2025

"The Hundredth Monkey"

Jan 12, 2025

I accept that we need to create a Big Idea our of the egalitarian possibility. On the matter of Spain, somewhere I read that an Italian anarchist, a follower of Bakunin, around the mid 1850's traveled to Spain and introduced the anarchist idea. What is interesting is that the peasants from Andalusia that migrated north to Catalonia to work in the factories, brought with them a native libertarian collectivism born of self-reliance developed from working the land of an absent gentry. They waved signs that called for libertarian communism.

People need to wrap their minds around the predicament the plutocracy has put humanity into. As you have observed, there are a zillion reasons an ordinary person could rationalize it is appropriate to remove the rich from power and have real and not fake democracy. But some reasons for stating an intention to remove the rich from power are better than others, in my opinion. While the classical Marxist seems to argue that the ruling class needs to be replaced by a revolutionary proletariat, the reason is based on a theory of historical inevitability, that communism emerges inexorably from the embedded contradictions of capitalism itself. But this idea never took root in my consciousness. I seem to be driven by a sense that society should be made better by ending the systems of hierarchy and domination a plutocracy empowered by the state system have devised. The bottom line, it seems to me, is that if we want a free society then we need to advance a theory of freedom, and egalitarianism seems like a good bet since the word is not freighted with negative connotations of authoritarianism and totalitarianism.

