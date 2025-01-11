Why Do I Keep Writing about Egalitarian Revolution Even Though It Doesn't Seem to be Close to Happening?
History shows that the effects of radical ideas in the population are typically invisible until suddenly they manifest in big events, even revolutions, that surprise everybody
The individuals, such as David Graeber, who organized the first Occupy Wall Street action had no idea it would lead to the world-wide massive movement that it did.
“I thought the most likely scenario is that we’d all get beat up and put in jail,” Graeber confessed in a later interview.”
Boy were they wrong!
“The planners surprised themselves by making it through the first night. Within a few weeks this gang of anarchists, students, activists, and online rabble-rousers — Graeber’s “geeks” — had captured the attention of the world, armed only with tents, cardboard signs, and an obstinate demand to be seen and heard.”
When revolutionary ideas are spreading among ordinary people, there is typically little evidence of the fact. People may keep their radical views to themselves for fear of the negative consequences that may result from speaking them out loud, never mind acting on them.
But over and over again history shows that, at a time that is impossible to predict before-hand, people sometimes act very visibly and on a large scale in a way that manifests those previously secretly held radical ideas. It’s almost always a surprise—even to the revolutionaries—when this happens.
When one looks back at these big events, then—and only then—does it become apparent how enormous were the effects of ideas that had been circulating and brewing for often decades prior to the event.
When the Czar of Russia was overthrown, it was a complete surprise to everybody
When, in February of 1917, workers demonstrated in Russia’s St. Petersburg for relief against the wartime hunger they suffered, nobody—especially not the Bolshevik leaders who even said the demonstrations were not a good idea1—expected that within a week the Czar would be forced to abdicate from the thrown. Yet that is what happened. Read about it here (which is an account of the event by Leon Trotsky who writes, “It Had Not Occurred To Anyone That It Might Become The First Day Of The Revolution”) and here (which is a non-Marxist account that shows how the Czar’s military force—to the utter surprise of the Czar—refused to keep him in power).
Nobody knew what was about to happen when the French King in 1789 yielded to pressure from upper class intellectuals and professionals to call an “Estates General” assembly to figure out how to solve the problem of the indebtedness of the French nation.
Nobody had any inkling that this would become the first step in the French Revolution (as I write about here.) But it was. Of course the ideas (of people such as Rousseau and Voltaire) that prevailed in that revolution were not egalitarian but anti-monarchist and anti-feudal and pro-capitalist.
The great Spanish Revolution of 1936-9, which overthrew the capitalists in about half of Spain and made that part of Spain essentially egalitarian, was also a surprise to its leaders.
What made this revolution happen was decades of prior massive public (even if surreptitious under the oppressive conditions that prevailed) conversation among workers and peasants of what they called The Idea—the idea of how society ought to be—what I call egalitarian. I write about this (based on Murray Bookchin’s book about it) here.
I write about egalitarian revolution—what it means, why it is possible, how we can make it happen—because I am confident that one day—who knows when or how?—it will turn out that the spread of these ideas (which requires organized efforts to happen on a very large scale2) will have been the reason for wonderful changes for the better in our world. I urge you to join me in this effort for that reason.
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to hasten the day we remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.
Trotsky, in his account (linked to above and also again here) wrote of the revolutionaries (the ‘social democrats’ who were to become the Bolsheviks) :
The 23rd of February was International Woman’s Day.
The social-democratic circles had intended to mark this day in a general manner: by meetings, speeches, leaflets.
It had not occurred to anyone that it might become the first day of the revolution.
The temper of the masses, according to Kayurov, one of the leaders in the workers’ district, was very tense; any strike would threaten to turn into an open fight.
But since the committee thought the time unripe for militant action – the party not strong enough and the workers having too few contacts with the soldiers – they decided not to call for strikes but to prepare for revolutionary action at some indefinite time in the future.
The importance of revolutionary ideas does not in any way subtract from the importance of organizing. It takes organized efforts to spread ideas on a large scale and to do things that demonstrate a) what the ideas mean in practice and b) that there are lots of people who agree with those ideas. Doing these things makes the ideas spread and makes lots more people one day act on them.
"The Hundredth Monkey"
I accept that we need to create a Big Idea our of the egalitarian possibility. On the matter of Spain, somewhere I read that an Italian anarchist, a follower of Bakunin, around the mid 1850's traveled to Spain and introduced the anarchist idea. What is interesting is that the peasants from Andalusia that migrated north to Catalonia to work in the factories, brought with them a native libertarian collectivism born of self-reliance developed from working the land of an absent gentry. They waved signs that called for libertarian communism.
People need to wrap their minds around the predicament the plutocracy has put humanity into. As you have observed, there are a zillion reasons an ordinary person could rationalize it is appropriate to remove the rich from power and have real and not fake democracy. But some reasons for stating an intention to remove the rich from power are better than others, in my opinion. While the classical Marxist seems to argue that the ruling class needs to be replaced by a revolutionary proletariat, the reason is based on a theory of historical inevitability, that communism emerges inexorably from the embedded contradictions of capitalism itself. But this idea never took root in my consciousness. I seem to be driven by a sense that society should be made better by ending the systems of hierarchy and domination a plutocracy empowered by the state system have devised. The bottom line, it seems to me, is that if we want a free society then we need to advance a theory of freedom, and egalitarianism seems like a good bet since the word is not freighted with negative connotations of authoritarianism and totalitarianism.