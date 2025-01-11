Share

The individuals, such as David Graeber, who organized the first Occupy Wall Street action had no idea it would lead to the world-wide massive movement that it did.

“I thought the most likely scenario is that we’d all get beat up and put in jail,” Graeber confessed in a later interview.”

Boy were they wrong!

“The planners surprised themselves by making it through the first night. Within a few weeks this gang of anarchists, students, activists, and online rabble-rousers — Graeber’s “geeks” — had captured the attention of the world, armed only with tents, cardboard signs, and an obstinate demand to be seen and heard.”

When revolutionary ideas are spreading among ordinary people, there is typically little evidence of the fact. People may keep their radical views to themselves for fear of the negative consequences that may result from speaking them out loud, never mind acting on them.

But over and over again history shows that, at a time that is impossible to predict before-hand, people sometimes act very visibly and on a large scale in a way that manifests those previously secretly held radical ideas. It’s almost always a surprise—even to the revolutionaries—when this happens.

When one looks back at these big events, then—and only then—does it become apparent how enormous were the effects of ideas that had been circulating and brewing for often decades prior to the event.

When the Czar of Russia was overthrown, it was a complete surprise to everybody

When, in February of 1917, workers demonstrated in Russia’s St. Petersburg for relief against the wartime hunger they suffered, nobody—especially not the Bolshevik leaders who even said the demonstrations were not a good idea—expected that within a week the Czar would be forced to abdicate from the thrown. Yet that is what happened. Read about it here (which is an account of the event by Leon Trotsky who writes, “It Had Not Occurred To Anyone That It Might Become The First Day Of The Revolution”) and here (which is a non-Marxist account that shows how the Czar’s military force—to the utter surprise of the Czar—refused to keep him in power).

Nobody knew what was about to happen when the French King in 1789 yielded to pressure from upper class intellectuals and professionals to call an “Estates General” assembly to figure out how to solve the problem of the indebtedness of the French nation.

Nobody had any inkling that this would become the first step in the French Revolution (as I write about here.) But it was. Of course the ideas (of people such as Rousseau and Voltaire) that prevailed in that revolution were not egalitarian but anti-monarchist and anti-feudal and pro-capitalist.

The great Spanish Revolution of 1936-9, which overthrew the capitalists in about half of Spain and made that part of Spain essentially egalitarian, was also a surprise to its leaders.

What made this revolution happen was decades of prior massive public (even if surreptitious under the oppressive conditions that prevailed) conversation among workers and peasants of what they called The Idea—the idea of how society ought to be—what I call egalitarian. I write about this (based on Murray Bookchin’s book about it) here.

I write about egalitarian revolution—what it means, why it is possible, how we can make it happen—because I am confident that one day—who knows when or how?—it will turn out that the spread of these ideas (which requires organized efforts to happen on a very large scale) will have been the reason for wonderful changes for the better in our world. I urge you to join me in this effort for that reason.