Alanna Hartzok
Feb 19, 2025

The ultimate source of all wealth is the ground - the land and natural resources of the planet. The awakening that will enable the people to build fair societies will be the acknowledgement of the deep truth that the earth belongs to everyone as an equal birthright, by the mere fact of their existence on the planet. Warfare or Earth Share? - that is the question. There are practical and powerful ways to implement this ethic. This is egalitarianism at its most basic truth.

Rob (c137)
Feb 19, 2025

Sooner or later there will be psychological testing for politicians and executives.

It's not hard to diagnose sociopaths by a simple brain scan or lie detector test. Their brains don't react the same way we do to the pain of others or even their own lies which they sort of believe in.

I'm still surprised that they aren't even drug tested. I wouldn't be surprised if they were hopped up on cocaine or meth.

They're also brain damaged...

This applies to politicians and the wealthy too.

https://posthumousstyle.substack.com/p/are-the-tech-bros-insane

