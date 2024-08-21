JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JAS
Aug 21, 2024

Politicians worldwide are enemies of their electorate.

Thomas
Aug 22, 2024

Why indeed John,

I feel like I'm living in somekind of Arcane Freak Show. Somehow, these abnormalities of nature, these heads of State and politicians that have arisen out of our fractured society now occupy the highest positions in our governments and World and are mockingly stripping us of our own God Given morality.

Unabashedly, showing us all in plain sight how

the Truth can become their Lie... their misinformation. How the design of the One Creator for the role of Adam and Eve is no longer sustainable in their peculiar abomination of their New World.

How anyone Not worshipping their

Sanctimonious Depravity must be murdered on their Bloody Sacrificial Altar's of their perpetual War's.

How human life given by God is worth nothing

here, in this, their Kingdom of the Knowledge of Good and Evil.

How mother's must sacrifice their unborn children in the name of Women's Equality.

How are race and social status are what matters here rather than our standing in the eyes of our one True God.

Showing us over and over again how easily they can blindly fool us by dividing us over our own sins. Taunting us with our own weak humanity to try and wrestle power from their other-worldly existence.

Truly the only ones who suffer them are those

who see them for what they truly are... the rest of those who are blinded by the World are still sitting in front of their AI monitors awaiting for the devil's to offer them mercy and hope. Strangely, this was all prophesized in 1949 by George Orwell in his 1984 bible.

Just saying........

