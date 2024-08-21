Why Are You Paying Any Attention to the Democratic Party Convention?
It's a billionaires' show, like the GOP convention, designed to fool and distract us, nothing more
The Democratic National Convention, like the recent GOP convention, is a billionaires’ show designed to fool and distract us, nothing more.
Kamala, Walz, Biden, Obama, Hillary and all the others giving speeches are 100% vetted by the billionaire class that foots the bill for the entire show and for the subsequent campaigning and media boosting.
Whatever anybody says on the convention podium has been designed to fool us, to make us think that these politicians are on our side in the class war. THEY ARE NOT! THEY ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE.
These politicians are at the top of their game only because they have demonstrated to the billionaire class that they are skilled at fooling us and skilled at turning us, the have-nots, against each other with divide-and-rule schemes such as woke/anti-woke and “pro-Israel”/"pro-Hamas” and so forth.
These politicians are experts at making promises they have no intention of keeping, as these former U.S. presidents did.
The have-nots never gained anything important by voting for a politician
Slavery was not abolished by voting for a politician but by winning a violent Civil War.
The 8-hour day was not won by voting for a politician but by action “in the street.”
Social Security and Unemployment Compensation and the right to form a labor union were not won by voting for a politician but by massive strikes that made the ruling class fear revolution if it didn’t grant these New Deal reforms.
Jim Crow was not abolished by voting for a politician but by a massive and increasingly revolutionary Civil Rights Movement “in the street.”
The billionaires dazzle us with their politicians so that we’ll forget what it actually takes to win anything substantial in the class war
They use billionaires in both parties for the same purpose—to make sure we stay focused on whom to vote for so that we DON’T ever focus on building an egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.
Politicians worldwide are enemies of their electorate.
Why indeed John,
I feel like I'm living in somekind of Arcane Freak Show. Somehow, these abnormalities of nature, these heads of State and politicians that have arisen out of our fractured society now occupy the highest positions in our governments and World and are mockingly stripping us of our own God Given morality.
Unabashedly, showing us all in plain sight how
the Truth can become their Lie... their misinformation. How the design of the One Creator for the role of Adam and Eve is no longer sustainable in their peculiar abomination of their New World.
How anyone Not worshipping their
Sanctimonious Depravity must be murdered on their Bloody Sacrificial Altar's of their perpetual War's.
How human life given by God is worth nothing
here, in this, their Kingdom of the Knowledge of Good and Evil.
How mother's must sacrifice their unborn children in the name of Women's Equality.
How are race and social status are what matters here rather than our standing in the eyes of our one True God.
Showing us over and over again how easily they can blindly fool us by dividing us over our own sins. Taunting us with our own weak humanity to try and wrestle power from their other-worldly existence.
Truly the only ones who suffer them are those
who see them for what they truly are... the rest of those who are blinded by the World are still sitting in front of their AI monitors awaiting for the devil's to offer them mercy and hope. Strangely, this was all prophesized in 1949 by George Orwell in his 1984 bible.
Just saying........