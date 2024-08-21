Share

The Democratic National Convention, like the recent GOP convention, is a billionaires’ show designed to fool and distract us, nothing more.

Kamala, Walz, Biden, Obama, Hillary and all the others giving speeches are 100% vetted by the billionaire class that foots the bill for the entire show and for the subsequent campaigning and media boosting.

Whatever anybody says on the convention podium has been designed to fool us, to make us think that these politicians are on our side in the class war. THEY ARE NOT! THEY ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE.

These politicians are at the top of their game only because they have demonstrated to the billionaire class that they are skilled at fooling us and skilled at turning us, the have-nots, against each other with divide-and-rule schemes such as woke/anti-woke and “pro-Israel”/"pro-Hamas” and so forth.

These politicians are experts at making promises they have no intention of keeping, as these former U.S. presidents did.

The have-nots never gained anything important by voting for a politician

Slavery was not abolished by voting for a politician but by winning a violent Civil War.

The 8-hour day was not won by voting for a politician but by action “in the street.”

Social Security and Unemployment Compensation and the right to form a labor union were not won by voting for a politician but by massive strikes that made the ruling class fear revolution if it didn’t grant these New Deal reforms.

Jim Crow was not abolished by voting for a politician but by a massive and increasingly revolutionary Civil Rights Movement “in the street.”

The billionaires dazzle us with their politicians so that we’ll forget what it actually takes to win anything substantial in the class war

They use billionaires in both parties for the same purpose—to make sure we stay focused on whom to vote for so that we DON’T ever focus on building an egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Cheerleaders for the Democratic Party or Republican Party are CONTEMPTIBLE. Here are some of them: