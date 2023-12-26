The Dictatorship of the Rich Strikes Again!

the full article is here.

All of the people who work in an economic enterprise should, in a good egalitarian society unlike our dictatorship of the rich today, constitute a one-person-one-vote democracy. Their democracy should have the power to make every single decision regarding their enterprise that is consistent with laws written by the Local Assembly of Egalitarians in their local community. Today, however, workers are treated like dirt.

In a good egalitarian society the Local Assembly of Egalitarians is the sovereign authority in the local community. All of the people who live or work in the local community who support the values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness (such people are egalitarians whether they’ve ever heard the word “egalitarian” or not), and ONLY they, have the right to participate as equals in democratically writing the laws the everybody in the local community must obey. This is genuine democracy; read about it here.

If the workers somewhere want to wear Black Lives Matter apparel at work, and they vote to allow that, and there’s no law prohibiting it written by the egalitarians of their local community in the Local Assembly of Egalitarians, then—GODDAMNIT!—they have the right to wear such apparel. And if anybody, named Jeff Bezos (who owns Amazon, which owns Whole Foods) or otherwise, says they don’t have that right and does anything to stop them from exercising that right, then that anti-egalitarian thug should be arrested and tried for the crime of oppression. This is not complicated! It’s common sense. It’s what MOST people want.

But how can we make it so? I suggest here the nitty gritty steps that we can do right now to start building the egalitarian revolutionary movement to make it so.