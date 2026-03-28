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All the egalitarians in a local community, like the wonderful man shown above, and only they, have the right to participate democratically as equals in their Local Assembly of Egalitarians, which is the ONLY body that has the legitimate right to declare war. A bunch of so-called “representatives” in Congress do NOT have that right, nor does a single individual in some Oval Office.

The egalitarians in their local community are the only ones with the right to decide whether or not to wage war against some other people. The egalitarians have this right, not anybody else. Not so-called “representatives” in a “congress” or a man sitting in an Oval Office somewhere. NO! It is fake democracy if anybody other than the egalitarians in a local community can command people in that community to support a war.

Here’s why this sounds so strange

The reason what I say above sounds so strange, so radical, so weird, so at variance with what you’ve heard before is because it comes from an understanding of what genuine democracy means. The rich who have ruled the United States from the days of the Founding Fathers until today have systematically drilled the idea of genuine democracy out of the heads of the public. They did it first by telling the public that democracy—meaning rule by the majority—was a bad idea, that it would lead to a “tyranny of the majority against the minority” (by which they meant—but never outright said, that it would mean the egalitarians prevailing over the anti-egalitarians.)

The Founding Fathers were the Jeff Bezoses and Elon Musks and Bill Gateses of their time. They feared egalitarians having the real say in society. Read the gory details about this here.

The Founding Fathers said that only the wealthy few men should have the real power in society. Not slaves. Not people who didn’t have a lot of property. Not women.

Over time the richest people in the United States learned how to control the results of elections well enough to let more people vote while making sure that the rich remained the only ones with the real power. This enabled the rich to claim that what was (and still is) in fact a dictatorship of the rich was a “democracy.” BS! It was never and is not today a genuine democracy.

If anybody other than the egalitarians in a local community has the real power over people in that local community (to declare war or anything else), then the people in that local community are NOT living in a genuine democracy, but rather in a dictatorship. Read further what makes a government legitimate here .

Why do I say only egalitarians have the right to rule? Isn’t a democracy supposed to be of ALL the people?

No. Here’s why not.

Democracy is a way for the people in the democracy to resolve conflicts peaceably by using some kind of agreed-upon decision rule such as majority vote. But if the conflict is what I call a fundamental conflict, meaning one which cannot be resolved by a peaceful compromise and can only be resolved by one side bringing to bear against the other greater violence or the credible threat of violence, then there cannot be a democracy of all the people on both sides of the conflict. Consider some historical examples that illustrate this.

Right after George Washington’s army defeated King George III’s army American leaders (the Founding Fathers and others) banned Tories—those who supported the British Crown during the American Revolution—from voting in the votes to ratify the Articles of Confederation and later in the votes to ratify the U.S. Constitution. Tories were not allowed to be part of the new government. Why not?

The Tories wanted the Americans to remain subjects of the British monarch. The American revolutionaries said ‘No!’ to that. This was a fundamental conflict. It took a violent war to decide the issue. No peaceful resolution of that conflict was possible. This is why the American revolutionaries did not let the Tories vote or have the rights of citizenship.

The U.S. Civil War was what it took to resolve the issue of whether there would be slavery or not. This too was a fundamental conflict. It could not be resolved peaceably. At the conclusion of the Civil War the anti-slavery people in the state of Missouri knew that there were pro-slavery people in Missouri (the famous outlaw, Jesse James was one of them) who were trying to restore slavery or its equivalent through violent means. So the anti-slavery people in Missouri—very rightly!—wrote a new state constitution that banned supporters of slavery from all participation (including voting) in the state government. Read all about this, and about the Tories too, in my article here.

The two fundamentally conflicting camps in our present-day society are the egalitarian camp that opposes class inequality (some rich and some poor) versus the anti-egalitarian camp that wants class inequality. There cannot be a peaceful compromise resolution of this conflict. Those who want class inequality force it upon those who do not want it, and will do so until egalitarians prevail against them with greater violence or its credible threat, as I discuss here. No election is going to stop the anti-egalitarians from imposing class inequality on us, any more than an election could have abolished slavery or an election could have made King George III say that Americans were not his subjects.

The choice, in practice, is between a genuine democracy of, and only of, egalitarians (read about it in more detail here), or a genuine democracy of, and only of, anti-egalitarians. If you want the latter, then I am not talking to you. Goodbye.

The rich have totally CENSORED the very notion of genuine democracy. They want us not to be even able to conceive of such an idea. They want us to believe that the only options are the ones that they permit to be discussed or debated in the media. So we can debate taxing the rich a bit more, but we cannot even hint at wanting to have no rich and no poor even though this is in fact what the vast majority of people would love. The rich want to stigmatize anybody who’s for genuine democracy as a nut or a ‘Commie’ or a ‘kook’ or a ‘radical’ or a ‘terrorist’ or something like that. It is brainwashing, and it’s time we called it out for what it is and rejected it.

Let’s denounce the fake democracy

Let us start expressing anger at the fake democracy, the dictatorship of the rich, that we live under. For example, in the City of Boston where I live (like in other cities as well) the City holds a public meeting for the “abutters” (the residents most affected by the new building) of a proposed big new building that a big developer intends to build, typically something with a lot of luxury housing units and a few token “affordable” units, or maybe a hotel or some big business. Typically the “abutters” are not happy campers. Well, the City lets the residents ‘blow off steam’ but everybody knows that at the end of the day it is the rich developer who gets what they want, not the residents.

This is not genuine democracy! This is the dictatorship of the rich!

The local assembly of egalitarians is the only body that has the legitimate right to say what gets built or not built in the local community.

The residents at these “blow off steam” meetings held by the City should denounce the fake democracy and not endorse it by their silence on the question. When people start denouncing the fake democracy this way, it gives others confidence to join in. This is how to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

No Kings????

If you go to the No Kings demonstration, see if any of the speakers advocate genuine democracy. I am pretty sure not a single one will. And yet the theme is ‘No Kings’!