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It is people like the woman above—ordinary Americans—who, when organized for what they REALLY want, scare the hell out of the rich.

When I meet people ‘on the street’ at my local CVS drug store (as I have written about here ) and give them a sticker that says, “Let’s remove the rich from power, have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor,” I sometimes jokingly confess to them that I haven’t actually ever removed the rich from power before.

But here’s the thing. I have had some experiences that let me learn the rich are not invincible. Here they are.

In 1969 I learned what it felt like to force the Trustees of Dartmouth College to abolish the Reserve Officer Training Corps that was training second lieutenants for the war in Vietnam. Read about this here, and by the way, I was one of the people who grabbed the chair the dean was sitting on, which is mentioned in the linked article. :)

In 2002 I attended a big scientific conference about AIDS research, at which Bill Gates gave the keynote address. I came with thousands of leaflets denouncing Bill Gates for being an enemy of the working class who should never have been a keynote speaker at the conference. As I was passing out my leaflets (eagerly taken by the other scientists at the opening plenary session) security cops came, seized all of the remaining leaflets, seized my conference registration badge (that enabled me to be at the conference), and told me that I was not allowed to be present at the conference for the remaining four days of it. Within hours, however, the conference leadership found me sitting at the food court and handed me back my badge so I could resume my participation at the conference. Read here what made this happen; it’s a great little story.

In 2004, when I was working at the Harvard School of Public Health, I asked the dean of academic affairs, Jim Ware, for permission to distribute an anti-Zionism leaflet to people in the School’s building. Dean Ware said permission was denied, and that he prohibited distribution of the leaflet anywhere on Harvard property. At the time, Larry Summers was the president of Harvard, and he had declared that all criticism of Israel was “antisemitic in effect if not intent.” Read here (the exact email exchanges) how I made Dean Ware change his mind and not only give me permission to pass out the leaflet but also to provide me with tables for doing so on two days, and—FASTEN YOUR SEAT BELT!—also to PAY for the printing of the leaflets (3,000 of them, each 8 1/2 x 14 inches, double sided).

The more people keep having such experiences (and LOTS do!), the more confidence we will gain in our own solidarity against the rich, which will make it possible for us one day to remove the rich from power by doing something like this.

One of the greatest examples of how extremely the rich fear the have-nots is the fact that they instigated World War II because of their fear of the have-nots, fear of domestic revolution in the United States, in Germany and in Japan.

I show that, and explain why, this is true in my book:

online here to read for free, and available from Amazon here.