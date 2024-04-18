Share

The Boston Globe article (from which the photo above and extracts below are taken) recounts a debate within Boston City government (the mayor and the city councilors) and—in the comments section—among Boston Globe readers about, in essence, this basic general question: Who should have to pay or not pay for admission to six major non-profit Boston museums (including a zoo)?

This general question is being debated with respect to a specific proposal by the Mayor to make museum admission on the first two Sundays of the month free to every Boston Public School (BPS) student and two other family members as a pilot program and then—if the data shows it is possible—to expand the program a year later to include all students in Boston including those in Catholic private schools or otherwise not in the public school system. As you can read in the Boston Globe article (unless it blocks you for not being a subscriber) the debate splinters into debates about two specific major (and other minor) questions:

a) Why not make it free ALSO for Boston students who attend parochial private schools, or Charter schools, or who are home-schooled?

b) Who should pay for the extra cost to the museums caused by the extra number of visitors?

Please take a look (just skim if you wish) at some of the comments by readers that I have copied below for your convenience. You will see that the comments are about what is FAIR and MORALLY right. This is what people care about. The commenters have an implicitly egalitarian viewpoint—that all children—no matter how wealthy their family may be or where they go to school—should be able to enjoy the museums. This viewpoint, in turn, is implicitly based on the more general egalitarian principle: “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need,” since egalitarians consider children to be contributing “according to reasonable ability” just because they are children and with no amount of work required from them.

The reason that none of these commenters make an EXPLICITLY egalitarian argument, based explicitly on the egalitarian principle “From each according…” that I spell out above, is because this principle is censored by the mass (and ‘alternative’) media as I discuss here and because there is not yet an egalitarian revolutionary movement that expresses this principle explicitly and widely. Most people have never seen or heard this egalitarian principle expressed explicitly, or else if they have heard of it they have been taught—falsely, as I explain in item # 2 in my earlier post about Karl Marx—that the principle is a horrible Communist idea concocted by Karl Marx that leads to ugly dictatorship like in the Soviet Union or Communist China and so one should ever openly express the slightest approval of it.

But if admission is free, then who pays for it?

This is also a theme of great concern to many commenters:

bostonglobereader17 3/28/24 - 8:59AM The museums of Boston receive less financial support from the city or state than any other museum system in the country. They rely entirely on private funding, commercial activity, and gate revenue. Sure, they don't pay property or retail taxes, but neither do the private universities in the area that charge students $80,000 a year. It would be great if museums were like public libraries--free to all. Are people willing to pay for those museums by paying more in taxes or diverting public spending to them from something else? Let's put it to a referendum! Most people have no idea how our museums are funded. Like(0)Dislike(2)ReplyReportIgnore Antietem 3/28/24 - 9:17AM The universities give millions of dollars of services in lieu of taxes. The museums can let some kids in the door. Like(2)Dislike(0)

ts21153/28/24 - 9:04AM Let the Archdiocese pay for the Catholic school students. They can certainly swing it. Like(5)Dislike(3)

This “Who pays for it?” question is, as one can see from the comments above, a very thorny and divisive one when it is addressed in the absence of explicitly egalitarian ideas.

The way to address the “Who pays for it?” question that truly reflects the egalitarian values held by most people, and is unifying and not divisive of most people, is this way, the way it works in an egalitarian society.

The people who are allowed to freely enjoy the museums “pay” for the museums by contributing to the economy reasonably according to ability, and those who do not contribute reasonably according to ability are not allowed to freely enjoy the museums.

This is a simple idea. It is not complicated.

So who, you might ask, then ‘pays’ the museum employees? The museum employees are ‘paid’ by being granted, in exchange for contributing reasonably according to ability, the right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.

And who determines what is “reasonable.” Answer: the local assembly of egalitarians as discussed here.

But how do the museums pay for all the stuff they need to operate? The museums, if they are given by the local assembly of egalitarians a green light to operate (on the grounds that they contribute something desirable) then have the right to take for free from the economy what they need in order to operate (and their workers get “paid” as described above.)

But what if the museums cannot handle all the people who want to, and who have a right to, enjoy them for free? In this case, as the egalitarian principle spells out for scarce things, simply “equitably ration” museum admissions “according to need” (in this case everybody’s need is the same). This could be done the way restaurants to it, with a reservations-required system. Or alternatively, with a first-come-first-serve up to some maximum limit system. It’s not rocket science!

But how can this actually work, and isn’t it really just a centralized economy that is dictatorial? No. Read about it in more detail here and here.

This idea is not complicated! But it is CENSORED because it means the abolition of class inequality and the end of a ruling billionaire plutocracy enjoying enormous wealth and power and privilege. This idea is practical, and it resulted in INCREASING economic productivity in revolutionary Spain 1936-9 (which the ruling class makes sure we don’t learn about). Read about this here.