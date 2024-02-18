JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Alanna Hartzok
Feb 18, 2024

all material wealth comes from labor on land/resources initially. neo-liberal economics corrupted classical economics by making the factor "land" a mere subset of "capital" - the intellectual crime of the 20th century motivated by the strong movement that Henry George had spawned to remove taxes from labor and production and shift to land rent (surplus value / unearned income). Egalitarians really should start with the principle of Equal Rights to Earth as a birthright.

