Some people make a big deal about identifying who, exactly, is controlling the world. Some say it’s George Soros. Others say it’s the Rothschilds. Some point to the Rockefellers. Some say, “No. It’s the Pope at the Vatican.” Some talk about a mysterious Illuminati. Others focus on the Deep State (whomever that may be defined to be.)

When the focus is on identifying the “real” behind-the-scenes power in the world, it is because of what is, implicitly at least, a reformist rather than a revolutionary frame of mind. Here’s what I mean.

If the big problems in the world are simply due to the fact that a small number of evil individuals secretly (somehow) control the world, then it follows that the solution to those problems is to find out who those powerful evil people are and remove them from power (“Drain the swamp”?, “Dump Trump”?). Then, supposedly, the evil ones will no longer cause the big problems and it will be a good world. I call this a reformist frame of mind because it says the solution to our big problems is not to change the fundamental character of our society from top to bottom, but merely to eliminate a problem at the top: the small number of evil people secretly holding the real power.

I disagree with this reformist frame of mind. I have a revolutionary frame of mind that goes like this.

I don’t dwell on who exactly are the (perhaps secret) evil people with the real power. I speak simply of “the rich” and when I talk with random people on the street about how we need to “remove the rich from power” they know exactly what I’m talking about. They know I’m talking about ALL the people whom they and their friends have encountered, whoever and wherever they are, who prevent society from being FAIR and JUST and TRUTHFUL the way it OUGHT to be.

Virtually everybody knows that our society is a morally wrong class inequality (some rich and some poor) society from top to bottom. People know our society is one in which the rich treat the have-nots like dirt, routinely day in and day out at every level of society. The have-nots whom the rich treat like dirt range from children at their elementary school room to sales-persons at a retail department store to agricultural workers and college graduates and small business persons and members of the military forces and journalists in the media and on and on.

People—whether they’ve ever heard of the word “egalitarian” or not—know our society OUGHT to be (what I call) an egalitarian one, based on egalitarian values and principles (read about them here) that are widely shared by the great majority of people.

People know our current so-called “representative democracy” is in fact a dictatorship of the rich. People want genuine democracy, which is totally different from our current fake democracy. People want the sovereign power in their local community to be the assembly of people with egalitarian values (and only they) in their local community, and not anybody else and especially not some “higher” body of government (of so-called “representatives”) inevitably controlled by the rich.

People want the economy to be based on what they believe is the morally right principle: “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” This principle is censored by the rich to make it hard for people to organize for what they really want, but when people hear this principle stated clearly they love it. People know that the economy today is based fundamentally on the morally wrong principle of “You can have it only if you can afford to buy it” and organized around the morally wrong principle of “Only what makes the rich richer is proper and useful work.”

An egalitarian revolutionary movement aims to transform ALL of society and to prevent ANYBODY from preventing that from happening, no matter who they are and no matter what diabolical secret scheme they may or may not be intending to launch and no matter from where they operate, be it some multi-billionaire in a secret bank office at the top of some hundred-story skyscraper or be it a lowly small city mayor or a lowly mid-level corporate manager “in the sticks” or a cop on the street or a real estate developer building mainly luxury instead of affordable housing, and so on.

The egalitarian revolutionary movement identifies who the enemy is by simply observing who prevents us from making society be the way it OUGHT to be—a way that is very different, fundamentally different, from how it is today.

The egalitarian revolutionary movement can do this because it has a VISION of how society ought to be; it does not merely have a list of complaints about what it doesn’t like about our current society.

Likewise, the egalitarian revolutionary movement identifies who are our friends by simply observing who does NOT prevent us from making society be the way it ought to be.

Of course some people, such as members of the military who are under extreme discipline, are potentially friends or enemies, and the revolutionary movement’s big task is to persuade them to act as friends, which is the focus of “How We CAN Remove the Rich from Power.”

Here’s an example of what I’m talking about.

If you scroll down almost to the bottom of my website page here, you will see a photo of a banner consisting of photos of 500 people in my neighborhood of Brighton, Massachusetts saying they aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Yesterday I spoke to the librarian at the branch library where the banner in the photo had been displayed in 2019. I asked her if she would display the banner permanently in her library. She loved the banner and told me she would like to display it but that she had to get permission from her boss. (Such is our dictatorship of the rich!) She took a photo of the banner to send to her boss.

The fact that the librarian didn’t just say, “No. You may not display that banner in my library” tells me that (at least until there may be evidence to the contrary, which I do not expect there will be) she is a friend of the egalitarian revolutionary movement. The way her boss responds will tell me if he/she is a friend or an enemy. If her boss indicates that he/she would like to give permission but can’t because the mayor tells him/her not to, then that would tell us that the boss is (at least seems to be) a friend and the mayor is an enemy. If this happens, then who knows, perhaps the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (yes, there really is such a thing now!) will mount demonstrations against the mayor demanding that the city libraries be given permission to display the egalitarian revolutionary banner. In the course of fighting for this demand we would more clearly identify who are our friends and who are our enemies.

Breaking News!

The librarian just informed me that her boss said ‘No’; but then, on her own initiative entirely, she read on my website that our Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians is having its next meeting December 7 and she volunteered to post a notice of our meeting at the library. I created the notice below and she said she would post it right away.