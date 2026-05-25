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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
28m

The problem is, if such a scenario were ever to occur, you wouldn’t be able to get anti egalitarians to admit that they are such with enhanced interrogation techniques. They’d cloak themselves, pretend to be regular good citizens, all while despising us for our cooperation and freedom. They’d start plotting in secret, as they already do. As they assuredly did to get us to this point.

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
29m

Yikes! 250 years of pure hell for many in the Snakes of AmeriKKKa, and for tens of millions murdered by USA, sanctioned, Monroe Doctrined into fucking subservience. . Now?

FUcking since 1948, that dirty dirty, fake nation, Is-RAW-Hell has learned the lessons of concentration camps, internment camps, reservations, land theft, enslavement.

Now, most of us are Gazans, as the dirty Jewish Tribe with Gullible Goyim cabals are harnessing our very will.

A good one here:

Was the American Revolution really about freedom—or preserving slavery?

In this explosive episode, historian Gerald Horne joins us to discuss his groundbreaking book The Counter-Revolution of 1776. Challenging the myth of a heroic war for liberty, Horne reveals how the founding fathers feared Britain's move toward abolishing slavery—and went to war to protect their right to enslave Africans.

https://youtu.be/fZXyS4Qbkrc?si=IM3Ru8eQg-W64EdR

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