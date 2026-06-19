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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of egalitarians, wants real, not fake, democracy, something that does not exist in nations that have self-described socialist governments. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

I understand that some people use the word “socialism” to mean, essentially, “what I like and want” instead of using it to mean “what actually has existed in the past, or currently, in nations with a self-described socialist government.” If you, dear reader, are a person who uses the word “socialism” to mean “what I like and want” then I invite you to read my “Open Letter to Socialists.”

The people who use the word “socialism” in the second sense—to mean what has actually existed, or currently exists, in self-described socialist nations with self-described socialist leaders in power—are the ones who say something like, “Socialism sucks; socialist governments are terrible dictatorships,” and when they do say this I respond with, “I agree. You’re right.” Now let me explain why I do that; it’s because of the reality of such self-described socialist governments, like the following:

Greece under a socialist prime minister

The socialist prime minister of Greece in 2009 (Georgios Papandreou, who was the president of the Socialist International since January 2006) insisted banks must be repaid their debts and he therefore promoted austerity measures to do this, thus (understandably!) infuriating the Greek population and causing three quarters of it to demand his resignation.

The gaggle of political parties associated with the word “socialist” include, for example the Greek party, named Syriza, which was “originally founded in 2004 as a coalition of left-wing and radical left parties.” Syriza gained enormous support by 2015 because it promised to oppose the draconian austerity that the European banks were insisting the Greek people had to endure. Syriza became the largest party in the Greek parliament and its leader became--and remains as of May 22, 2016--the prime minister.

Then what? The May 22, 2016 Guardian newspaper reports, under the headline, “Greece pushes fresh austerity drive through parliament,” that:

The Greek parliament has approved a fresh round of austerity incorporating €1.8bn in tax increases – and widely regarded as the most punitive yet – amid hopes the move will lead to much-needed debt relief when eurozone finance ministers meet next week.​ Alexis Tsipras, the prime minister, mustered the support of 152 of his 153 deputies on Sunday to vote through policies that many have previously rejected. Addressing the 300-seat house during the heated three-day debate that preceded the ballot, Giorgos Dimaras, an MP in Tsipras’ leftwing party, said he was appalled at being forced to support measures he had spent a lifetime opposing.​ “I am in mourning,” he said. “This is what can only be called wretchedness.”

France under a socialist president

The socialist president of France banned demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians. And the French socialists in parliament voted for a bill that would let the government tap phones and emails without even having to get any judicial permission. People in France are outraged, and opponents of the bill "launched a last ditch campaign against it under the banner: '24 hours before 1984.'" In July of 2016 the working class rose up against anti-worker reforms to French labor law demanded by the socialist government.

Bolshevik Russia

The following excerpt is from my book, The People As Enemy: The Leaders’ Hidden Agenda In World War II, online here (PDF), with the sources for the footnotes (#111 #163) that are in this excerpt.​

[begin excerpt]​

The October 1917 Bolshevik (Communist) revolution faced extremely challenging problems, especially providing city dwellers with food during a time of scarcity, and defending the revolution against real enemies including big capitalists, Tsarist military officers and foreign military forces aiming to overthrow working class power. But, as events would demonstrate, the Bolsheviks—in accordance with the Marxist view of working people—did not trust ordinary people to solve these problems democratically. Instead, the Communists feared that democracy would be the undoing of the revolution, whose goal, as they saw it, was to secure the rule of the party and to increase economic production. Democracy and equality were the goals of ordinary workers and peasants, but these were not the goals of the Communists. Instead of relying on truly representative bodies of workers and peasants to come up with solutions to problems like providing people in the cities with food—solutions that may very well have involved sacrifices, but which would have been democratically self-imposed sacrifices for agreed upon goals—Lenin assumed that only the Communists truly cared about solving such problems, that only they knew how, and that whoever didn’t do exactly as the Communists ordered were counterrevolutionary enemies of the people who had to be shot or imprisoned. The Communists used every problem as an excuse for strengthening the party’s power over working people and attacking all of their efforts to create more democratic and equal social relations.

Communists were able to exercise power way out of proportion to their relatively small numbers for two key reasons: 1) They had enormous self-confidence which derived from possessing a very coherent “science” in Marxism which purported to explain everything including most importantly how to change the world. Based on this confidence they, unlike ordinary people or even other revolutionaries, were able to act and command others with supreme authority, and in the name of revolutionary aspirations that huge numbers of people shared. 2) They did not hesitate to use violence ruthlessly to intimidate or even eliminate their working class and peasant opponents, most of whom were not prepared psychologically, organizationally or materially to defend themselves.

On April 29, 1918 Lenin essentially declared war on the peasants in the name of the proletariat. Speaking before the Central Executive Committee of the Soviets on April 29, 1918 he said, “The smallholders, the people who owned only a parcel of land, fought side by side with the proletariat when the time came to overthrow the capitalists and the major landowners. But now our paths have diverged. Smallholders have always been afraid of discipline and organization. The time has come for us to have no mercy, and to turn against them.” A few days later the people’s commissar of food told the same group, “I say it quite openly; we are now at war, and it is only with guns that we will get the grain we need.”109 By July the Communists had recruited 12,000 people to a “food army” that went into the countryside to forcibly requisition food.110 Ninety-six percent of Russia’s peasants, including most of the so-called kulaks—peasants who owned more land than most and were typically respected for their farming skills—belonged to peasant communes that exercised self government and decided how to distribute the land taken from the large landowners. Even before the October revolution, many of the kulaks had already been required by their communes to return most of their livestock, machinery and land to the commune for redistribution according to the ancient principle based on the number of mouths to be fed in a family.111 Peasants wanted to ar- range life without outside interference. The Communists on the contrary, wanted to nationalize the land and turn the peasants into rural workers in large state-controlled farm collectives.

The Communists confiscated so much grain that “peasant households were often left starving.”112 Antonov-Ovseenko, a Bolshevik leader who led the repressions of peasants in Tambov, later admitted “that the requisitioning plans of 1920 and 1921, if carried out as instructed, would have meant the certain death of the peasants. On average, they were left with 1 pud (35 pounds) of grain and 1.5 pudy (about 55 pounds) of potatoes per person each year—approximately one-tenth of the minimum requirements for life.”113 One historian writes of the peasants’ reaction to the Bolsheviks at this time, “All the trust that the Bolsheviks had gained by not opposing the seizure of land in 1917 evaporated in a matter of weeks, and for more than three years the policy of requisitioning food was to provoke thousands of riots and uprisings, which were to degenerate into real peasant wars that were quelled with terrible violence.”114 In the first twenty days of 1919 alone, the Cheka reported, “210 revolts, involving more than 100,000 armed combatants and several hundred thousand peasants.”115 These peasant armies fought not only the Communists, but the “White” counter-revolutionary armies as well.116 The most famous such peasant army was led by Nestor Makhno, a Ukrainian anarchist (who, contrary to the common stereotype of peasants, was extremely opposed to any form of anti-Semitism.)117 Lenin decreed the establishment of ‘committees of the village poor’ to report hoarding by the wealthier peasant families—the so called kulaks—but the peasants resented the entire scheme. The atmosphere is captured by Lenin’s confidential telegram sent on August 10, 1918, to the Central Executive Committee of the Penza soviet: “Hang no fewer than a hundred well-known kulaks, rich-bags and blood-suckers (and make sure that the hanging takes place in full view of people)...Do all this so that for miles around people see it all, understand it, tremble, and tell themselves that we are killing the bloodthirsty kulaks and that we will continue to do so.”118 (After failing to turn the poorer peasants against the wealthier ones, Lenin stopped slandering the kulaks and in December 1920, at the Eighth Congress of Soviets, he even “urged...that richer peasant households should be materially rewarded for any additional gains in agricultural productivity rather than be persecuted as kulaks.”119) The Marxist view of people that led the Communists to wage war against the peasants was expressed quite succinctly by the head of the Cheka, Feliks Dzerzhinsky, when he said of the peasants, “They are so ignorant, that they have no idea what is really in their own interest.”120

The Communists even turned against workers in the cities. They dissolved soviets and workers’ committees that did not have Bolshevik majorities on June 14, 1918.121 There were protests and strikes in working class towns. In one day the Cheka opened fire on a hunger march organized by workers in Kolpino, near Petrograd, and a detachment of Red Guards killed fifteen people in a factory in Ekaterinburg who protested the corruption of some Bolshevik commissars.122 In May and June 1918 there were more working class demonstrations that were put down violently,123 and the Bolsheviks responded to strikes in state-owned factories by locking the workers out.124 During this period the “Cheka recorded seventy ‘incidents’—strikes, anti-Bolshevik meetings, demonstrations—led principally by metalworkers from labor strongholds, who had been the most ardent supporters of the Bolsheviks in the period leading up to the events of 1917.”125 In Petrograd the Bolsheviks dissolved the Assembly of Workers’ Representatives and arrested more than 800 of its leaders after a Bolshevik leader was assassinated. In response, workers called a general strike on July 21,1918. On March 10, 1919, a meeting of more than 10,000 workers in the Putilov factories in Petrograd adopted a resolution that read: “This government is nothing less than the dictatorship of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, kept in place thanks to the Cheka and the revolutionary courts.”126 The resolution also called for power to be handed over to the soviets, free elections for the soviets and factory committees, an end to the limitations on the quantity of food workers could bring into the city from the countryside, and the release of political prisoners from “authentic revolutionary parties.” Lenin came to Petrograd from Moscow (the new capital) to personally address the workers who were striking in the factories but was booed off the stage.127 On March 16, Cheka detachments stormed the Putilov factory which was defended by armed workers; they arrested 900 workers and executed 200 strikers without a trial. The remaining workers had to sign a declaration that they had been “led into crime” by counterrevolutionary leaders before they were rehired.128 Events such as this occurred in the spring of 1919 in many of the largest working class centers in Russia including Tula, Sormovo, Orel, Bryansk, Tver, Ivanovo Voznesensk, and Astrakhan, always with the same grievances: “the elimination of special privileges for Communists, the release of political prisoners, free elections for soviets and factory committees, the end of conscription into the Red Army, freedom of association, freedom of expression, freedom of the press.”129

In March 1919 in the city of Astrakhan, workers went on strike for better food rations and against the arrest of non-Bolshevik activists. On March 10 “the 45th Infantry Regiment refused [Communist orders] to open fire on workers marching through the city. Joining forces with the strikers, the soldiers stormed the Bolshevik Party headquarters and killed several members of the staff.”130 Soldiers who remained loyal to the Bolsheviks captured the town and from March 12 to 14 they shot or drowned between 2,000 and 4,000 striking workers.131

Late in 1919 the Communists implemented the “militarization” of work in more than 2000 businesses. Leon Trotsky led this effort, arguing that workers were naturally lazy and that, in the absence of a capitalist market that fired people if they didn’t work, the state had to subject workers to military style discipline so they would obey orders as soldiers obey orders in the army. Workers, of course, hated being militarized at work, especially when they were punished for leaving work to search for food. Communist militarization led to even more work stoppages, strikes, and riots, all of which the Cheka attacked ruthlessly. The Communist Party paper, Pravda, wrote February 12, 1920, “The best place for strikers, those noxious yellow parasites, is the concentration camp!”132 In the Tula arms factory on Sunday June 6, 1920, metallurgy workers refused to work new mandatory extra hours; then women workers refused to work on that Sunday or any others, explaining that was the only day they had to go out looking for food. The Cheka came and arrested the strikers and the Communists declared martial law, announcing that there was a “counterrevolutionary conspiracy fomented by Polish spies.” The strike spread and more “leaders” were arrested, and then thousands of women workers and housewives presented themselves to the Cheka and asked to be arrested too. Then men did the same thing, en masse. In four days, more than 10,000 people were detained in an open-air space guarded by the Cheka. Finally, the Communists realized they needed these skilled armaments workers back on the job and so they freed workers who would sign a confession that they were “a filthy criminal dog.”133

By 1921 Communists faced full scale revolts by the working class in both Moscow and Petrograd. A Cheka report from January 16 stated, “The workers are predicting the imminent demise of the regime. No one works any more because they are all too hungry. Strikes on a huge scale are bound to start any day now. The garrisons in Moscow are less and less trustworthy and could become uncontrollable at any moment. Preventive measures are required.”134 On February 26, Grigory Zinoviev, the head of the Communist Party in Petrograd sent a telegram to Lenin which read, “The workers have joined up with the soldiers in the barracks...We are still waiting for the reinforcements we demanded from Novgorod. If they don’t arrive in the next few hours, we are going to be overrun.”135

Two days later sailors on two warships in the Kronstadt base near Petrograd mutinied, and issued a 24 hour ultimatum to the Communist government, demanding “free and secret elections, freedom of speech and freedom of the press—at least for ‘workers, peasants, anarchists, and left-wing socialist parties,’... equal rations for all, the freeing of political prisoners, the convocation of a special commission to reexamine the cases of those imprisoned in concentration camps, an end to [food] requisitioning, the abolition of the special Cheka detachments, and freedom for the peasants ‘to do whatever they want with their land, and to raise their own livestock, provided they do it using their own resources.’ ”136 On March 1 a huge meeting of more than 15,000 people—a quarter of the entire civil and military population of the naval base—gathered in Kronstadt. The local high ranking Communist, Mikhail Kalinin, tried to address the crowd but was booed off. Two thousand rank and file Communists joined the rebels and formed a provisional revolutionary committee that tried to link up with the strikers and soldiers from Petrograd. On March 7, the Cheka attacked the Petrograd workers, and arrested more than 2,000 of them. From March 8-18, General Mikhail Tukhachevsky used special Cheka detachments and young soldiers fresh out of military school with little revolutionary tradition to re-capture Kronstadt. Between April and June 1921 2,103 Kronstadt workers were sentenced to death and 6,459 were sent to prison or concentration camps.137

From 1921 to 1928 the Party had implemented a New Economic Policy (NEP) as an attempt to calm down the extreme opposition to the government’s forced requisition of food from starving peasants. Kulaks were no longer demonized and peasants were allowed to have their own land and sell to whomever they wished within limits. Also, foreign investors were encouraged to invest in the Soviet Union in “concessions.”138 By 1928 Stalin felt that it was again possible to be more aggressive against peasants and workers and to increase production faster than had occurred under the NEP. He implemented a Five-Year Plan (1928-32) which called once again for requisitioning stocks of grain from the peasants and forcing them into large state-owned collective farms, and imposing increased production quotas on the workers in state-owned industries.135 As before, the government acted tyrannically and people resisted as best they could. Every act of resistance, no matter how minor, was condemned by the Communist leaders and especially by Stalin as a counter-revolutionary act of deliberate sabotage, requiring harsh repression: ‘kulaks were repressed, managers were persecuted, and wages were lowered”140 in addition to wage differentials being sharply widened.141 The repression led to more resistance, either openly or by subterfuge, and thus a vicious cycle was created which ended up with the government using punitive food requisitioning that produced the worst famine in Russia’s history in 1932-3, followed by repression on a scale never before seen—the “Great Terror” of 1937-8—four years before Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union.

During the renewed effort to collectivize the peasants’ farms against their will in 1930, the Communists identified three categories of kulaks in terms of their attitudes towards the regime, and gave local authorities quotas for the numbers in each category to punish by 1) either arrest and transfer to GPU (the new name for the Cheka) work camps or executed, with their families deported and all property confiscated, 2) arrest and deportation to distant regions of the country, or 3) (for those “loyal to the regime”) transfer to peripheral regions of the districts in which they lived on land requiring improvement.142 Because of the quotas, peasants with relatively little wealth were often labeled kulaks. A GPU report from Smolensk read, “the brigades took from the wealthy peasants their winter clothes, their warm underclothes, and above all their shoes. They left the kulaks standing in their underwear and took everything, even old rubber socks, women’s clothes, tea worth no more than fifty kopeks, water pitchers, and pokers...The brigades confiscated everything, even the pillows from under the heads of babies, and stew from the family pot, which they smeared on the icons they had smashed.”143 Peasants were arrested for crimes such as having killed a pig “with the intention of consuming it themselves and thus keeping it from socialist appropriation” and for “taking part in commerce” when they sold something of their own making. Peasants were deported for “excessive visits to the church” or having an uncle who was an officer under the Tsar.144 In 1930 “nearly 2.5 million peasants took part in approximately 14,000 revolts, riots, and mass demonstrations against the regime.”145 Circulars were sent to local authorities calling for a slowdown in collectivization because there was a genuine danger of “a veritable tidal wave of peasant wars” and of “the death of at least half of all local Soviet civil servants.”146 In March, 1930, more than 1500 civil servants already had been killed, wounded or badly beaten by peasants armed with axes and pitchforks.147 The number of people officially deported in 1930 and 1931 was 1,803,392, many of whom, without clothes and other necessities, died of cold and hunger.148

Forced collectivization of the peasants was intended to deliver pre-determined quantities of agricultural products to the state, which took increasingly larger shares of the collective harvest. The requisitioning grew to such a large proportion of the harvest that the peasants’ very survival was threatened. Under the NEP peasants sold between 15 and 20 percent of the produce, and required the rest for the next year’s sowing, feeding cattle, and their own consumption. In 1931 the state took between 40 and 47% of the harvest, depending on the region.14’ Removing produce on this scale required mass arrests, searches for hidden grain and the use of torture to make peasants say where they hid grain in their homes. Prisons were filled to overflowing with peasants in the fall harvest season. Many peasants realized they would starve on the collectives and requested that they be deported to the north.150 One famous decree promulgated August 7, 1932 provided for execution or sentencing for ten years for “any theft or damage of socialist property.” People called it the “ear law” because many of those condemned under it had only taken an ear of corn from the fields of the collective. From August 1932 to December 1933 more than 125,000 people were sentenced under this law and 5,400 received death sentences.151 In November 1932 the Politburo of the Communist Party sent local authorities a letter ordering new raids on collective farms that had not met their quotas, and also ordering that the reserves kept back for sowing the next year’s crop be confiscated as well.152 This order came after a report by Molotov to the Politburo in August, stating that there was “a real risk of famine even in areas where the harvest has been exceptionally good.”153

Famine did occur in 1932-33. Peasants without any means of obtaining food tried to leave the farms and migrate to the cities. But the government on December 27, 1932 introduced identity papers and obligatory registration for all citizens in order to prevent this internal migration. Stalin ordered the GPU to ban “by all means necessary the large-scale departure of peasants from Ukraine and the Northern Caucasus for the towns.”154 Stalin, of course, called the desperate peasants “counter-revolutionaries” and ordered that they be arrested. In March 1933 the GPU reported that in one month alone 219,460 people had been intercepted. Many peasants brought their children to cities hoping they would be cared for, and then they returned to the farms to die. Italian diplomatic bulletins from Kharkiv reported that, “Every night the bodies of more than 250 people who have died from hunger or typhus are collected.”155 The government denied there was a famine and turned down foreign offers of assistance, and even shipped 1.8 million tons of grain abroad “in the interests of industrialization.”156 In 1933 for the whole country, there were 6 million deaths attributable to the famine157 which in turn was caused by the forced requisitions of grain from the collective farms. In addition there were nearly one million people in forced-labor camps and colonies operated by the OGPU (another successor of the Cheka).158 An historian writes of Stalin and his associates at this time, “They knew that resentment of their rule in the rest of society was deep and wide.”159

On July 2,1937 the Politburo sent a telegram to local authorities ordering that “all kulaks and criminals must be immediately arrested...and after a trial before a troika the most hostile are to be shot, and the less active but still hostile elements deported.”160 This order resulted in 259,450 people being arrested and 72,950 shot, according to official records.161 Local authorities were given quotas, and often they asked for the quotas to be raised in order to prove their zeal and loyalty and thereby avoid punishment to themselves. The arrests and executions continued for over a year. “Spies and subversives”162 were added to criminals and kulaks as categories of people to round up and execute, and many such “spies” turned out to be Stalin’s enemies in top levels of the Communist Party and in the military leadership, some of whom were given elaborate show trials in which they were made to confess to diabolical schemes. In what came be known as the Great Terror, 1,575,000 people were arrested between 1937-8, of whom 85.4% were sentenced, of whom 51%—681,692 people—were executed.163​

[end of excerpt]

​During the rule of the Bolshevik (Communist) Party in the Soviet Union, the Bolsheviks strictly enforced what I call the invalid authoritarian principle (which says one must obey the highest level of government). The result was that the creative and intelligent initiative from below by the only people who had direct knowledge of the relevant facts--the workers in the various enterprises--was stifled because they were prohibited from doing anything that was not ordered by the Communist Party. This in turn prevented the economic enterprises from functioning at all efficiently and reasonably to provide the products and services that people needed or desired. An excellent first hand account of this is provided by the author known as Voline, in Chapter 5 of his book The Unknown Revolution:1917-1921.

​In order that somebody could do what ordinary workers were prevented from doing by the invalid authoritarian principle, a new category of person was required, known as functionaries. The functionaries acted as intermediaries between the workers in the different kinds of economic enterprises and as decision-makers for these enterprises, from manufacturing to farming. Functionaries were people who did exactly what the Communist Party leaders told them to do. They were motivated to rise to a higher rank of functionary by being absolutely obedient to the Communist Party elite because if they made it to the top ranks they enjoyed special privileges--materially and otherwise. Eventually there were about two million high level “functionaries” bossing about eight million low-ranking functionaries.​

A new kind of class inequality

Top-ranking functionaries versus rank-and-file workers and low-ranking functionaries: this was the form of the re-emergence of class inequality in the Soviet Union, all made possible, in fact made inevitable, by the enforcement of the invalid authoritarian principle.​

Contrary to the egalitarian practice of the anarchists during the Spanish Revolution of 1936-9, the Bolsheviks during those same years instituted extreme wage inequality. A former Bolshevik, Victor Serge, provides the following information for wages at this time (the following paragraph is partially exact quotes and partially my edited quotes from Serge’s book Russia Twenty Years After, pg. 4-5, reporting on the Soviet Union in 1937:​

Hundreds of thousands of Soviet women workers get between 70 and 90 rubles a month (all figures are monthly here), a poverty wage entirely inadequate to feed the one who gets it. Laborers (males) get 100 to 120 rubles. Skilled workers get 250 to 400 rubles. Stakhanovist workers (i.e., those who work supposedly--it’s all propaganda--absurdly hard) get 500 rubles and over. A scientific collaborator of a large establishment gets 300 to 400 rubles; a stenographer knowing foreign languages, about 200 rubles; a newspaper editor 230 rubles; miscellaneous employees, 90 to 120 rubles. A director of an enterprise or head of an office gets 400 to 800 rubles; high functionaries (communists) and big specialists get from 1,000 to 5,000 rubles. In the capitals, renowned specialists get as high as between 5,000 and 10,000 rubles per month. Writers get the same income. The great official dramatists, the official painters who do the portraits of the important leaders over and over again, the poets and novelists approved by the Central Committee, may get a million a year and more.​

The Bolsheviks attacked the real revolutionaries​

After the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia and Ukraine, there were major uprisings against their power by workers and peasants who wanted a real revolution. The sailors and workers in Kronstadt, in 1921, declared:​

“A fundamental change in the policy of the government is required. In the first place, the workers and peasants need liberty. They do not want to live according to the regulations of the Bolsheviks; they want to decide their own destinies for themselves.”​

Two headlines of Kronstadt newspapers were:​

ALL POWER TO THE SOVIETS AND NOT TO THE PARTIES

​and​

THE POWER OF THE SOVIETS WILL LIBERATE THE WORKERS OF THE COUNTRYSIDE FROM THE COMMUNIST YOKE​

These sailors and workers wanted their local elected soviet to be free from domination by the Bolshevik Party; they rejected the invalid authoritarian principle. “Lev Trotsky was sent to Petrograd to organize the armed response. He assembled as many loyal troops as he could under the command of Mikhail Tukhachevskii, and on March 7 began the bombardment of the island by the great guns of Petrograd.” Tragically the Bolshevik Party--led by Lenin, not yet Stalin!-- succeeded in defeating the good people of Kronstadt.​

In Ukraine, a large peasant army led by the anarchist, Nestor Makhno, fought against the Bolsheviks for the same liberty of the workers and peasants that the sailors and workers of Kronstadt fought for. Unfortunately, the idea that the invalid authoritarian principle needs to be rejected was not sufficiently widespread and understood in Russia/Ukraine at this time and the Bolsheviks, claiming to be the legitimate central government, were able to use lies to martial enough troops to be loyal to the central government to defeat these genuinely revolutionary workers and peasants. Read more about this in The Unknown Revolution:1917-1921.

Socialist Cuba

I invite you to read the section titled, “Between Bayamo and Manzanillo,” in pages 128-9 from (online free read) “The Cuban Revolution: A Critical Perspective” (PDF) by Sam Dolgoff. It doesn’t, unfortunately, cut and paste properly so I don’t include the text here for your convenience—sorry. These pages are about the creation of an agricultural cooperative in Cuba. It illustrates, in my opinion (yours too?) what is wrong with what is called “socialism”—namely its anti-democratic character.

Communist China

“On September 23 [2012], a siren pierced the night at the 80,000-worker Taiyuan plant as rioting erupted. Zhonghong recalled, “During the previous month workers had clocked as many as 130 hours overtime.” Overtime was compulsory. This was more than three times the maximum 36-hour limit of overtime per month allowed under Chinese law. Put another way, workers were subjected to 13-to-1, and under extreme conditions, 30-to-1 work-to-rest schedules, that is, just one day off every two weeks or one day off a month in the pressure-cooker months preceding the release of the new iPhones.

“Fatigue and bodily pain aside, workers experienced being severely ill treated. “Over the past two months,” Zhonghong continued, “we couldn’t even get paid leave when we were sick.” The ever-tightening production cycle pressured workers to speed up. Days off were canceled and the sick were pressed to continue to work. The upgraded iPhone was hailed as a thinner, faster, and brighter model. In stark contrast, workers experienced some of their darkest days on the production floor. Worker fury was fueled by security staff brutality at the male workers’ dormitory. Zhonghong explained:

“At about 11: 00 p.m., security officers severely beat two workers for failing to show their staff IDs. They kicked them until they fell to the ground.”

“This beating of workers by security officers touched off the riot. By midnight, thousands of workers had had enough. They smashed company security offices, production facilities, shuttle buses, motorbikes, cars, shops, and canteens in the factory complex. Some grabbed iPhone back-plates from a warehouse. Others broke windows, demolished company fences, pillaged factory supermarkets, and overturned police cars and set them ablaze. The company security chief used a patrol car public address system in an attempt to get the workers to end their “illegal activities.”

“But as more and more workers joined the roaring crowd, managers called in the riot police. By 3: 00 a.m., five thousand riot police in helmets with shields and clubs, government officials, and medical staff had converged on the factory. Over the next two hours, the police took control of the dormitories and workshops of the entire complex, detaining the most defiant workers and locking down others in their dormitory rooms. More than forty workers were beaten, handcuffed, and sent off in half a dozen police cars. The factory was sealed off by police lines on all sides, so that workers were contained and onlookers were prevented from joining in. While police repression could demobilize, defuse, and crush worker actions, such methods could also highlight the depths of conflict and might even intensify it.

“In emergency mode, Foxconn announced “a special day off” for all workers and staff at the Taiyuan facility. Local officials were sensitive to the fact that riots could undermine economic goals, thereby provoking the wrath of higher authorities if grievances were not quickly resolved and worker insurgency suppressed. The iPhone parts factory reopened after a one-day lockdown. The timely shipment and continuous flow of products appeared to have remained Apple’s overriding concerns. On the same day that the riot occurred, Apple CEO Tim Cook assured the world that retail stores would “continue to receive iPhone 5 shipments regularly and customers can continue to order online and receive an estimated delivery date.” 18 But as international news headlines blared “China Apple Factory Riot” 19 and “Riot Reported at Apple Partner Manufacturer Foxconn’s iPhone 5 Plant,” 20 Apple was compelled to reassure consumers around the world, including Chinese consumers, that it was not running sweatshops.”

— Dying for an iPhone: Apple, Foxconn, and The Lives of China’s Workers by Jenny Chan, Mark Selden, et al.

https://a.co/3WBOPXS

​“In a long-awaited response to intern abuse, the Chinese central government in 2016 belatedly took some of the first steps to protect the basic rights of student interns. Specifically, vocational schools are instructed to manage student internships in accordance with the “Regulations on the Management of Vocational School Student Internships.”

“Under the new regulations, effective April 11, 2016, the duration of workplace-based internships should normally be six months. Vocational schools and enterprises are required to jointly provide interns with commercial general liability insurance. The regulations also require that student internships have substantial educational content and work-skills training provisions, along with comprehensive labor protections for student interns such as eight-hour working days, no overtime, and no night shifts.

“Above all, no more than 10 percent of the labor force at “any given facility,” and no more than 20 percent of the workers in “any given work position,” should consist of student interns at any point in time. 16

“However, the government left intact incentives for corporations to continue to prioritize student interns as cheap and expendable labor.

“The 2016 regulations stipulate the statutory minimum level for paying interns: “Wages shall be at least 80 percent of that of employees during the probationary period” (emphasis added). 17

“In other words, interns are to be paid for their labor, but employers are permitted to pay them just 80 percent of the minimum income offered to employees. Employers save further since interns, defined as students rather than workers, receive no corporate payments toward retirement.

“Fundamentally, the interests shared by companies and local governments are intertwined to the detriment of student interns.

“In 2019, Foxconn Hengyang in Hunan province, whose primary contracts were with Amazon, reportedly violated limits on the number of intern and dispatch workers (also known as agency workers), who made up, respectively, 21 percent and 34 percent of the 7,435 workers. Under the law, dispatch workers should not exceed 10 percent of the company’s workforce.

“The proliferation of “flexible” employment has adversely impacted not only dispatch workers. Regular workers would also encounter greater difficulty in making collective demands on employers as they now must compete with contingent laborers in the workplace.

“Worse, student interns were illegally required to work 10-hour shifts, day and night, including two hours of forced overtime. 18

“The super-exploitation of Chinese student labor has in fact gone far beyond Foxconn to e-commerce giants such as JD.com, and from manufacturing to the services industry. 19”

— Dying for an iPhone: Apple, Foxconn, and The Lives of China’s Workers by Jenny Chan, Mark Selden, et al.

https://a.co/cWBX4qi​

Extract from https://globaldialogue.isa-sociology.org/.../class... March 22, 2018:

​”Production and social reproduction of Chinese rural migrants

​”China’s rapid capital accumulation was spurred in part by its heavy reliance on a rural-to-urban migratory workforce over the past four decades. By official reckoning some 282 million rural migrants have been drawn into the manufacturing, service, and construction sectors in towns and cities all across the country, an increase of more than 50 million following the economic recovery since 2009, and accounting for one-fifth of China’s total population. City governments have adopted a “points system” granting certain rural migrants, particularly big entrepreneurs, an urban household registration based on criteria such as their ability to buy a house, specialized job skills, and educational attainments. However, even after years of working in the city, the great majority of moderately educated migrants and their children remain second-class citizens, retaining rural residential status and lacking equal access to public education, subsidized health care, and retirement benefits, making possible the suppression of labor costs.

“Low-paid migrant workers are often housed in dormitories, which are cost-effective for the employer and conducive to ensuring that workers spend most of their off-hours preparing for the next shift. The socio-spatial boundary between work and life is blurred, helping to ensure that production deadlines are met by facilitating overtime work. The all-in-one, multi-functional architecture of production workshops, warehouses, and residential places was typical of early industrial districts, and is still common in contemporary cities where migrant settlers are concentrated.

“In the search for limited personal freedom over their private lives, workers leave the management-dominated collective dormitory to rent private apartments as soon as they can afford to. These are often inexpensive rental rooms with no windows, or only a small window, which are at least a link to the outside world. Some complexes are infested with mosquitoes, rats, and cockroaches. Utilities and property management fees vary widely. As private housing prices have reached sky-high in megacities, workers’ earnings have been eaten up by the landlords.

“Blue-collar migrants are selling their labor in food delivery, package delivery, car-hailing and home cleaning services, to name only a few examples, fueling the growth of China’s GDP and the shift from manufacturing to service work. With the continued expansion of the digital economy, tens of millions of new “flexible” jobs mediated by platforms and apps are created. As independent contractors, however, they are not adequately protected by the national labor law; their job security and income stability are minimal. With the shutdown of unlicensed workplaces and unregistered dormitories after the deadly fire, the vulnerability of informal service workers, and their children, as well as many working people from other sectors, came to the fore. Some of them had to pay higher rent for a temporary housing to withstand the freezing cold, while the others had no choice but to leave.

“Chinese internal migrants have long been targets in urban governments’ “clean out” efforts. From the city to the countryside, under the accelerated pace of “development” and economic transformation, encroachment of cities on rural farm land and villages has been intensified. Scores of villagers have been displaced, bereft of the ability to return home to till the land. Landless laborers, who have lost their access to household plots in their natal villages, face an added burden: employers are reluctant to hire villagers who have lost the contracted land that supported subsistence, thus requiring employers to increase wages. Rural project contractors, particularly in the construction industry organized through localistic networks, refuse to hire dispossessed peasant workers because they have to pay up-front to maintain the basic livelihood of these workers before they are paid for work, which typically occurs at the completion of the project. Among the jobless, landless migrants are the lowest of the low.”

The Chinese Myth versus Reality

We often hear that the Communist Party of China has lifted the Chinese people up out of poverty. To understand how false this claim is, read “Bill Gates Says Poverty Is Decreasing. He Couldn’t Be More Wrong“ by Jason Hickel (also see this same point made about Africa here). As Hickel explains, moving people from living in a rural society, where money is a relatively unimportant way of obtaining one’s needs and people have less money, to an urban society where money is the only way of obtaining one’s needs and people have more money, makes it easy to misleadingly say, “See, people were lifted out of poverty when they went from rural to urban living,” even when the actual conditions of life for the urban people--working as horribly oppressed wage-slaves in huge factories--make their lives arguably worse than those of rural peasants. Millions of rural Chinese peasants have been forced to leave the rural countryside and immigrate to cities to work in the cheap labor and extremely oppressive factories, as described in some detail here.

In particular, the Communist Party of China in 1999 eagerly signed an agreement with the United States leading to China’s accession to the World Trade Organization, which resulted in the reduction of tariffs on agricultural products and new limits on how much the Chinese government could subsidize farmers as discussed here and here [2003] (”Farmers of land-intensive products--particularly cotton, sugar crops, oilseeds, corn and soybeans--will be among the most adversely affected”.) Life prospects for farmers, especially for their adolescent children, were made bleak and this motivated them to migrate to the cities for urban wage work.

In the rural homes they left, these farmers did not have very much money, nor did they need to rely solely upon money to get what they needed to live; but in the city they relied totally on their wage to buy what they needed to live--and it provided an abject poverty standard of living. The fact that their city wage was higher than whatever small amount of money they obtained in the countryside does not mean their standard of living was higher in the city than in the countryside; the opposite was the case. But apologists for the Communist Party of China point to the wage to assert that the peasants were “lifted out of poverty.”

An indication of the terrible poverty--in terms of standard of living rather than magnitude of an urban wage compared to a rural wage--of China’s urban factory workers who migrated to cities from their rural homes is this: these factory workers cannot even afford to raise their children (69 million as of 2018 or “1 in 5 children in China”) with them in the city and so must leave their children to be raised by their grandparents in their rural home, which the parents can only typically afford to visit “a few days over the holidays every year.” “By 2006, migrant workers comprised 40% of the total urban labor force.[51]”

Read here about the enormous economic inequality in China today.

The Communist Party of China oppresses and represses the working class much the same as Western capitalist governments do. Read about the repression here and here and here and here.

IN SHARP CONTRAST TO HOW IT IS IN CHINA, READ HERE WHAT INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION IS LIKE WHEN THE WORKERS REALLY ARE IN POWER

To my friends who say they like and want ‘socialism’, please read my Open Letter to Socialists and consider that perhaps what it is that you REALLY like and want is not “socialism” but egalitarianism, with genuine democracy.

Socialism and Communism have attained the status of derogatory words among billions of people because Socialist and Communist governments have demonstrated the utter contempt for ordinary people that underlies the thinking of their Marxist leaders. Billions of people equate Socialism and Communism with the suppression of democracy, and they have good reason for doing this. They also are leery of "democracy" when it is advocated by leaders of the capitalist nations because they know that this "democracy" is fake democracy, with all the trappings of elections but none of the substance of ordinary people having the real say in society. Read more about this in "What Makes a Government Legitimate?"