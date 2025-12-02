Leave a comment

Share

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Boston25News reports:

The REASON people mistrust scientists is because people know that scientists work for, are funded by, and hence are beholden to Big $, especially Big Pharma, and people know that Big $ has aims that are NOT to make life better for the have-nots, in fact the contrary—to make the rich richer and more powerful at our expense (25 concrete examples of which are spelled out here.)

For example, see The Guardian article titled, “Scandal of scientists who take money for papers ghostwritten by drug companies; Doctors named as authors may not have seen raw data.”

Read here how the reported conclusions from the Pfizer clinical trial of its mRNA vaccine are not deserving of our trust.

Read here how bias for the benefit of the rich permeates the field of health care and medicine. Also read this scathing indictment by the former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, Marcia Angell, of Big Pharma’s corruption of medical science. And read here how this same bias permeates climate-research.

The reason people mistrust ‘science’ is because we live in a society of class inequality (some rich and some poor) instead of an egalitarian society in which class inequality is abolished.

People WANT to be able to trust the science, which means they want the science to be conducted properly, TRUTHFULLY, with the maximum effort to eliminate all sources of bias from its conclusions. This in turn means they want our society to be the kind of society in which trustworthy science can take place. This means they implicitly want our society to be egalitarian and one day will express this desire explicitly and do what it takes to MAKE our society egalitarian.

The egalitarian revolutionary movement does NOT need to persuade people to believe this or that about scientific questions such as whether the Covid vaccines are safe and effective or whether humans burning fossil fuel causes catastrophic global warming, etc .

People may disagree about such questions but nonetheless be in total agreement that we need to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor because (among many other reasons) this is the only way to have science that deserves our trust.