Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The BIG problem with Chris Hedges is that by failing to grasp (or refusing to express) the class nature of Zionist/US genocide, he portrays it as impossible to defeat. He presents us with essentially “Abandon all hope, ye who live on the planet today.” This is exactly what the Zionist project needs in order to prevail. Here is what I mean.

Take a look at Hedges’s recent post titled, “Genocide: The New Normal.” You will see that it is all about “Abandon all hope.” Hedges writes:

“The genocide, and the decision to fuel it with billions of dollars, marks an ominous turning point. It is a public declaration by the U.S. and its allies in Europe that international and humanitarian law, although blatantly disregarded by the U.S. in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and a generation earlier in Vietnam, is meaningless. We will not even pay lip service to it. This will be a Hobbesian world where nations that have the most advanced industrial weapons make the rules. Those who are poor and vulnerable will kneel in subjugation. The genocide in Gaza is the template for the future. And those in the Global South know it. The “wretched of the earth” who lack sophisticated weapons, who do not have modern armies, artillery units, missiles, navies, armored units and warplanes, will strike back with crude tools. They will match individual acts of terror against massive campaigns of state terror. “Are we surprised we are hated? Terror begets terror. We saw this in New Orleans where a man who was allegedly inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) killed 14 people when he drove his pickup truck into a crowd on New Year's Day. We will see more of it. But let’s be clear. Are we surprised we are hated? The moral void of the suicide bomber is birthed from our moral void.”

Chris Hedges, like the mainstream and ‘alternative’ media, obfuscates the true class nature of the conflict he writes about

Notice that for Hedges, writing for an audience of ordinary people in the West, the conflict is between the bad guys to whom he refers as “we/us/our,” versus the good guys who are only the direct targets of genocidal violence in the Global South. The REAL conflict between the ruling billionaires of the world and the have-nots of all the nations is totally obfuscated by Hedges’s writing. Thus Hedges uses “we” and “our” to refer to the bad guys:

“We will not even pay lip service to it” and

“Are we surprised we are hated?” and

“The moral void of the suicide bomber is birthed from our moral void.”

The reason for us to be hopeful about ending the genocidal violence is that a) this violence benefits only a tiny minority—the billionaires and multi-millionaires—of the world’s population and of the United States population, and b) the vast majority of people in the world and in the United States would LOVE to remove the rich from power (HEDGES’S “ Our moral void ” is ELITIST BULLSHIT!), which would end the genocidal violence.

The only way that the billionaires get away with carrying out their genocidal violence is by preventing the billions of have-nots in the world (and the millions of have-nots in the United States) from understanding the anti-working-class, including anti-JEWISH-working-class, purpose of Zionist genocidal violence, and in particular by making the have-nots in the United States wrongly believe that the Zionist genocidal violence is for the noble purpose of making Jews safe.

If the U.S. public knew the true anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of the Zionist/US genocidal violence then they would demand that the U.S. stop supporting Israel (the way, once they learned about the ugly reality of it, they successfully demanded the U.S. stop supporting South Africa’s apartheid) and this would be the end of the Zionist project.

If you don’t understand this fact—the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Zionism—then it is because people like Chris Hedges, not to mention the entire mass and ‘alternative’ media, obscure it. If you want to understand it then read my articles that explain and prove it (with mainstream sources no less) here and here and here and here. And if you want to know how and why Zionism prevails because of its anti-working-class purpose being censored (even by anti-Zionists!), then read about that here and here.

And if you want to do something to help defeat the Zionist/U.S. genocidal violence then spread the truth about it, by doing what I suggest here. Reading posts by Chris Hedges, however, will accomplish nothing useful at all; it will just depress you and thereby render you no threat to the bad guys.