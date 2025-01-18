JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Rob (c137)
Jan 18, 2025

Chris Hedges has a lot of cognitive issues.

He refused to talk about what really happened on 911, just like Julian Assange who poo poohed that it's not helpful to look into.

The final straw was when Hedges (and the WikiLeaks and team Assange) went along with the COVID story.

Are they this ignorant?

Or perhaps they are afraid of telling the truth.

Or are they so "smart" that their minds gaslight them?

"And then there is the psychological effect of the Big Lie which is axiomatic in gaslighting. The paradox here is that the bigger the lie, the harder it is for the mind to bridge the gulf between perceived reality and the lie that authority figures are painting as truth. I believe that the prospect of being deceived evinces a primitive emotional response on a par with staring death in the face. We are hard-wired to fear deception because we have evolved to interpret it as an existential threat. That’s why deception can elicit the same emotional response as the miscalculation of a serious physical threat. Lies told to us don’t always bear the same cost as a misjudged red light, but the primitive part of the brain can’t make this distinction and we rely on cerebral mediation for a more appropriate but delayed response. And in the long run, the lie is often just as dangerous as the physical threat. Many government whoppers – ‘safe and effective’ – do cost lives.

To avoid the death-like experience of being deceived, a mental defence is erected to deny that the lie is happening."

(From https://leftlockdownsceptics.com/alleged-cia-involvement-in-jfk-assassination-goes-mainstream-so-now-what/ )

Alanna Hartzok
Jan 19, 2025

I think Hedges must have a load of post traumatic stress after all his years as a war correspondent. My problem with him is that he shows painful awareness of problems, conflicts and wars but never mentions any real solutions whatsoever. He is a chronic depressive but a really good person at heart. I hope some day he finds hope and a light at the end of his tunnel.

