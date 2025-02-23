Share

You are being skillfully distracted:

The mass and alternative media—all controlled by the rich—falsely make it seem as if the world has fundamentally changed in the United States with Trump now in the Oval Office.

For the liberal media it’s “Oh my god! It’s the end of democracy. It’s fascism.”

For the conservative media it’s “Hallelujah! Finally the swamp is drained and woke is gone.”

The ruling class wants us to view the world this way and take one of the two sides it offers us. That’s divide-and-rule, you know. Don’t fall into that trap!

The fact of the matter is that the overwhelmingly important aspect of American society before and after Trump has remained exactly the same: brutal class inequality under a dictatorship of the rich with the rich treating the have-nots like dirt routinely in everyday open undisguised ways, for which I provide dozens of examples here .

When you focus on what’s DIFFERENT about pre and post Trump (exactly what the ruling class wants you to do) then you are ignoring what has remained the same: the brutal class inequality that we need to abolish.

When you focus on what’s different about pre and post Trump, then:

You’re not talking to ordinary people (you neighbors) about the grievances (such as the lack of affordable housing and good health care, the way retail workers are treated like dirt, the way our children are abused by high stakes standardized tests designed to make them believe they don’t deserve to have a good job when they grow up, and on and on as I give more examples of here) that make your neighbors hate that we live in a dictatorship of the rich—they KNOW that these grievances stem from the fact that the rich have the real power!

You’re not talking to your neighbors about how, contrary to what the mass media work VERY hard to make them believe as I discuss here, their desire to remove the rich from power makes them part of the vast majority, which includes about 86% of pro-Trumpers, and not a tiny hopelessly weak minority.

You’re not talking to your neighbors about why, therefore, it really is possible to remove the rich from power, as I discuss here.

You’re not talking to your neighbors about how the ruling class’s framework for public discourse about racial discrimination and the racial discrimination itself is designed to pit non-white and white have-nots against each other (read how here).

You’re not talking to your neighbors about how the ruling class’s framework for public discourse about Israeli oppression of Palestinians and that oppression itself is designed to pit people who support Palestinians and people who support ordinary Israeli Jews against each other (read how here.)

You’re not talking to your neighbors about how whenever the rulers single out one part of the working class for especially harsh oppression it is an attack on ALL working class people and definitely not a benefit (or ‘privilege’) for the part that is not singled out for the harshest oppression, as I discuss carefully here.

And this means you’re not doing the most important thing for us to do, which is building the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power, which YOU can definitely do as I discuss here .

So I say, ENOUGH with your “OH MY GOD!”s or “HALLELUJAH”s. Enough! Stop being distracted from what needs to be done. Stop playing right into the hands of the ruling class’s propaganda, OK?

Don’t you understand that:

Trump is making peace in Ukraine because Russia won the war, not because he’s better than Biden. If Kamala Harris were president she too would be adapting to the fact that Russia won the war. There’s no other option. Biden and Kamala Harris and Trump all aim(ed) at making China the #1 bogeyman enemy for social control of the American have-nots as I discuss in my detailed article about this here. The ruling class wanted to weaken Russia in the Ukraine proxy war as a “clear the decks” step towards warmongering against China. Trump comes into office when it’s obvious that Russia won that war, whereas Biden was in office when it was still believed possible for the U.S. to win the war. THAT’s the difference between pre and post Trump.

All the woke nonsense was for the purpose of creating a big conflict between have-nots who bought the NPR pitch that one had to be woke or else one was a bigot versus have-nots who knew otherwise. Having one administration be pro-woke and another one be anti-woke is how the divide-and-rule strategy works. It doesn’t mean that one administration is better than the other.

Trump’s cabinet posts (including the ones some are so absurdly excited to see get their senate confirmations) are all over-the-top rabid Zionists who support the Israeli government’s seven-plus decades of violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and the current genocide of them, all done for the purpose of making the Palestinians hate Israel so much that they can be easily portrayed by Israel’s billionaire rulers as an existential threat—a bogeyman enemy—to Israeli Jews that the Israeli rulers pretend to protect Jews from, all in turn for the purpose of enabling the billionaire rulers of Israel to get away with economically severely oppressing and getting even richer off of the Israeli Jewish working class (as I prove here), AND they all support the especially harsh oppression (i.e., deportation) of working class people in the United States who are “illegal immigrants” and who were forced by the U.S. ruling class (for decades and by both major parties) to illegally immigrate into the United States just in order to survive (as I discuss in detail here.)

If you are excited about ANYTHING that Trump is doing now, then you have been played by the ruling class.

The ruling class is playing you like a fiddle! Stop letting it do that, please.