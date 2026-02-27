Share

Short answer: two motives.

#1) to have the satisfaction of knowing that one is doing something meaningful and useful with one’s life, in a society that makes this possible and also honors those who do it

#2) to remain a member in good standing of the sharing economy so that one can take for free what one needs or reasonably desires and be eligible to have scarce things that are equitably rationed according to need

Longer answer: Click here to read “What Replaces the “Free Market” in an Egalitarian Sharing Economy?”

After you’ve read this longer answer, join me in thinking about how to reply to this comment I received recently to a Substack comment of mine advocating an egalitarian economy.

Donna wrote:

“As long as it remains voluntary, Egalitarianism seems like a good model. I would not be happy living in such a society, but I completely respect others' right to choose to live that way as long as they don't force it on people to glean more "wealth" to "share." Unfortunately, I believe that too many people would be attracted to that model who don't have enough and don't want to work hard for it, and this would bring down the level of the group's living conditions until it was untenable. And others possessing abundance who believe in helping their fellow man might stay away because that "help" becomes mandatory until they are equal to the lowest common denominator. Perhaps a closed group of people who believe in equality but also putting forth the effort to improve the conditions of all would work, only accepting new members who have a comparable lifestyle, work ethic and "wealth" so that they would neither benefit excessively nor suffer excessively at the time of assimilation. How could you fairly verify ability? How would you determine whether someone is faking less ability or less intelligence or less strength? This sounds like something that would take intrusive policing of the individual, and rely too much on opinions or consensus of each person's worth. And everyone would be in everyone else's business to be sure no one was slacking or claiming more "need" than their fair share. The current US welfare system rewards making more babies ("need") with more money -- are people controlled as to how many children they are allowed in an Egalitarian system? If not then that is unfair right off the bat. If so then that is way too intrusive. What about those who like to work overtime or extra jobs and save up, then take a long sabbatical to relax and enjoy themselves, or travel, or write a novel while living off their savings? And those, like me, who are introverts and prefer to live in relative seclusion with acres of nature around us and property rights to keep other people at a distance to maintain our sanity -- we would be divested of our "excess" property in such a system, no matter how many years we worked overtime or second jobs, scrimping and saving to buy it.”

I replied briefly with this:

“Cheating can be investigated just like all other crimes. It’s done today and can be done in the future too. Why not?”

Here are some further thoughts.

To start with, an egalitarian society and economy are for everybody in the society, not just, as Donna suggests, a “closed group of people who believe in equality.” The great majority of people already today believe in egalitarian equality (as I prove here) and the minority who don’t agree will just have to obey the laws that egalitarians implement. Donna seems to fear such laws. Perhaps she fears only what would happen in her imagination and not in reality. Who knows? Now I will address her specific fears, starting with her fear that people will be cheating freeloaders.

Once we have removed the rich from power and have an economy with no rich and no poor and genuine democracy (as described here) then the great majority of people would agree with and abide by the ANTI-FREELOADING principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” If I am wrong about this then I am wrong about the possibility of creating an egalitarian society (despite the fact that people have done it in the past as you can read about in linked articles here) in which case Donna has nothing to worry about.

But yes, as Donna knows, there would still be in an egalitarian society SOME people who would be selfish jerks. They would try to be freeloaders, meaning they would try to enjoy the fruits of the labor of others without reciprocally contributing reasonably according to ability. Some might also try to be hogs by taking far more from the economy than they need or reasonably desire. Let’s imagine how such a person would fare in an egalitarian society.

If they were hogging stuff (mansions, cars, steaks and caviar, yachts, jet planes, Rolex watches, personal assistants, and whatnot) it would be obvious to others. Unlike in our some-rich-and-some-poor society today in which it is perfectly legal for somebody to be a hog (as long as they didn’t break a law to get rich), in an egalitarian society it would not ever be legal to be a hog. Hogs would thus be easily identified as criminals, and prosecuted appropriately. ( I write about this more here in the context of the issue of corruption.)

What if a person tries to be a freeloader by pretending to be unable to work as much as they really can in order to gain the benefits that rightly belong only to those who work reasonably according to ability? Well, I suppose that a person could get away with this for a while, but it’s criminal activity and they would have to always worry about being identified as a criminal. I think that if the choice is a) having an egalitarian society in which a few people get away with criminal freeloading, versus b) having a some-rich-and-some-poor society in which freeloading (i.e., being a rich hog who doesn’t work reasonably according to ability, such as Alice Walton who “collects art” and owns $133 Billion) is perfectly legal, I and most people would choose the former.

Regarding Donna’s concern about people in an egalitarian society being controlled about how many children they can have, here is my reply. The laws in an egalitarian society for any given local community are made ONLY by the egalitarians (people with these values whether they have ever heard the word ‘egalitarian’ or not) who live or work in the given local community (as discussed here.) I really doubt that a majority of egalitarians in a local community would write a law about how many children people could have that would be a stupid or oppressive law. Furthermore, if some people thought the law was oppressive they could move to a local community that did not have that law. Again, I think it would be absurd to maintain the horrible oppressive class inequality of our some-rich-and-some-poor society based on the rich treating the have-nots like dirt in order to avoid the REMOTE possibility that egalitarians would write oppressive or stupid laws. That makes no sense!

As for Donna’s concern about people who want to work hard to make a lot of money so they can then take time off to write a novel or relax or travel, let me first point out that in our some-rich-and-some-poor society today the people who truly work the hardest don’t ever earn enough money to do those nice things. How many migrant workers—arguably among the people who work the hardest!—who pick strawberries, etc., get to take time off later to relax and travel and write novels?

Sure, it would be a good idea to enable people to take time off to relax or travel or write novels. I agree. And this is precisely why egalitarians, who are sensible people, would likely arrange for people to be able to do this, in a way that makes sense, in other words while maintaining enough economic productivity to satisfy the needs and desires of people.

What about Donna’s worry: “And those, like me, who are introverts and prefer to live in relative seclusion with acres of nature around us and property rights to keep other people at a distance to maintain our sanity -- we would be divested of our ‘excess’ property in such a system, no matter how many years we worked overtime or second jobs, scrimping and saving to buy it.” I don’t know how much “excess” property Donna now has that she is afraid she would lose in an egalitarian society. But the fact is that people in an egalitarian society could own private property including land, as I discuss in some detail here. If Donna wants to own an unreasonable amount of land and be a land hog, well then I guess she’ll be unhappy in an egalitarian society. But it’s not at all clear that she does want to be a land hog.

It seems to me that what Donna is REALLY worried about is ordinary people having the real say in society instead of the likes of Alice Walton.