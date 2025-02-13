What's the Measure of Our Success?
Hint: It's not getting over-the-top pro-Zionists into office as Sec. of HHS and Director of National Intelligence, for crying out loud
What's the appropriate "yardstick" for us to use to measure our success as we work to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to one day make all of our society be shaped by the egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and truth?
Should our "yardstick" be the number of reforms we win? Should it be the magnitude of new taxes on the rich that we win? The number of new jobs we win? The amount we get the minimum wage to increase? The decrease in the number of homeless people? The decrease in the number of unjust wars the government is waging? The number of "good" politicians that get elected or "good" judges that get appointed?
No. None of these kinds of things--things we might win--are the appropriate yardstick. Why not?
Because as long as the billionaire plutocracy remains in power whatever we win one day it can take away the next.
The true yardstick of our success is the number of people who have, in one way or another, joined the egalitarian revolutionary movement with the explicit (read here why this is key!) aim of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor and to shape all of society by no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and truth.
When the number of such people is increasing, then we are succeeding, even if the ruling class is taking away good reforms we won in the past, and even if the ruling class is stepping up its repression.
As long as we are succeeding in increasing our numbers in the egalitarian revolutionary movement, then we are getting closer to the day when we can truly remove the rich from power in the manner described here.
What Does This Mean We Should Be Doing?
It means we should be recruiting people to join the egalitarian revolutionary movement. I discuss some of the ways we can do that here.
But in order to believe that it's worth the effort to try to persuade people to join the egalitarian revolutionary movement one must first have confidence that most people would love an egalitarian revolution; and in order to gain that confidence one must ASK ONE'S REAL-LIFE NEIGHBORS (no matter for whom they voted!) if they think it would be a good idea or a bad idea to "remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor." Read here how you can do that, and if you want some stickers to get started just send an email to spritzler@comcast.net with "stickers" in the subject line and with your postal address in the message and I will mail you some for free. By doing this you will be joining the egalitarian revolutionary movement; you will be increasing the magnitude of its success.
What Does This Mean We Should NOT Be Doing?
We should not be doing things that we do as a SUBSTITUTE for what we should be doing. There are all sorts of such things that people do as a substitute for what we need to do. Here are some of them:
Making declarations that sound "revolutionary" but that lead to nothing, e.g., "General strike on MAY DAY!" or "Shoot white supremacists on sight!" or "Get money out of politics" etc., etc.
Telling people that the ruling class does very bad things (as if most people didn't already know that) because one thinks (wrongly, as I discuss here) that the reason people aren't rising up is because they think everything is hunky dory.
Diving into some reform effort without trying to persuade the people in it to tell the public the ACTUAL reason why they're fighting for the reform--that they want to make the world closer to being egalitarian (as I discuss here and here.)
Denouncing ordinary people for being bad, for being part of the problem and not the solution, for being racist and homophobic and transphobic and selfish and 'sheeple' and 'un-woke' and complicit and dehumanized by capitalism, etc., etc. (This is what people do who have never deigned to ask their real-life neighbors if they think it is a good idea or a bad idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.)
I had a housekeeper from Mexico... for one month... Thinking i needed help with the horrible mess my house was in... and i wasn't physically able to do it myself. Her name was Bernie. And i will never ever forget her wisest words.... which i share with others often... and remind myself of.. often. She looked at my big messy house... and said calmly, " Poco a poco ( little by little)".... and ( in Spanish) "Everything has a solution."......... Great wisdom here.... and applies to this Substack topic today.
You've got this backwards as in putting the cart before the horse. The key to your endeavor is redefining the word success. If you were to conduct a survey I can assure you the vast majority would define the word success as having extreme financial and material wealth. A great career.
Whereas success does not guarantee happiness, in fact the opposite holds true. Imagine living in a world devoid of wants and desires, no wishes and or dreams. Where you not only have everything but where everything is also done for you.
This is precisely why the rich are so very unhappy. How they are unable to comprehend how those that have the least are actually the very happiest and also the most enviable.
I have dealt with the exorbitantly wealthy for the past 50 years and how I am able to attest to their personal misery. No matter how much they have, it's never enough. The size and number of houses and vehicles, the most expensive and largest private jet. An extremely shallow and superficial life.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/07/your-money/wealth-anxiety-money.html
Therefore until you reconfigure the definition of success this will never change. It's almost as though it's a form of mental illness. When is enough, enough? What constitutes living in a 25 million dollar home opposed to residing in a 1 million dollar home? All because of what? In my personal opinion, insecurity. No one in their right mind could consciously live like this. Hence being a form of mental illness. A deranged pissing contest.
Everything today is all about the gimmick and what sells. Elections are all about the gimmick. Who can exploit what group? Until someone comes forwards and makes being wealthy a disgrace while so many millions of people throughout the entire world are dying of starvation, none of this will ever, ever change. People acclaim folks like Taylor Swift whereas flaunting her wealth is repulsive when you consider a measly $100 can feed a family.