The world’s richest man (along with his fellow billionaires) is just getting started to take over everything shamelessly instead of the old-fashioned way, secretly:

Read here what the first step is for YOU, an individual. Read here how to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power—a nuts and bolts “how to” approach.

The first step for attaining a goal, especially one that powerful forces oppose, is to state explicitly what the goal is. When the goal is to abolish class inequality (a.k.a. make an egalitarian revolution ), then the first step is to state explicitly that the goal is to abolish class inequality with an egalitarian revolution. Class inequality is the ROOT CAUSE of our being treated like dirt (as I explain with many examples here ), so if our goal is not to abolish class inequality then we will be treated like dirt forever.​

If one omits this key first step, then one will never attain the goal.​

This is a no-brainer. Think about it.​

If one lives in Toronto, Canada, and wishes to get to Beijing, China, the first step is to say explicitly, "I want to get to Beijing." If one does not take that first step, one is very unlikely to get to Beijing.​

Is "getting to the Toronto airport" the first step toward getting to Beijing? No. It may be an important "after-the-first-step" step but it is not the first step.​

Likewise, is "winning such-and-such a reform that does not abolish class inequality [fill in your favorite reform here]" the first step towards abolishing class inequality? No, it is not! In fact, the ruling class is extremely skilled at maintaining class inequality as long as people refrain from declaring explicitly that that is the goal. This is why class inequality remains in South Africa where people only declared the abolition of apartheid to be the goal. This is why class inequality remains in the United States where people only declared reforms (such as the abolition of Jim Crow) to be the goal.​

"First step-ism," meaning the avoidance of explicitly saying the goal is the abolition of class inequality on the grounds that "the first step is to win such-and-such a reform" is a FATAL MISTAKE. This mistake will prevent us from ever abolishing class inequality. It will guarantee that the ruling plutocracy remains in power, and continues to treat us like dirt.

MOST PEOPLE TODAY ALREADY WANT TO REMOVE THE RICH FROM POWER

Below are some of the 500 people (see them all online here) in my little zip-code who are proudly holding the sign (zoom in on any photo online to read it easily) that says

“We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.”

These people want a revolution! They don’t need to be incrementally led along a path of band aid reforms to the point of eventually wanting a revolution. They ALREADY want one. And these people—look at them!—are typical of the vast majority of the American population! They want to hear other people AGREEING with them that we need a revolution. They want to hear YOU agreeing with them.

A thousand more people said the same thing in my zip code and the neighboring one.

Attention activists!

Here's a video (2nd half) of me asking random people on the streets of Boston if they would support an organization more, or less, if it advocated removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Almost all said they'd support it MORE! As seen in this similar video, the huge majority of random people on the street say they think it is a GOOD, not bad, idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Now is NOT the time to wrongly think that you, the activists, are the only people who want a revolution. Now is NOT the time to wrongly talk to people only about some band aid reform for fear that talk of revolution will scare them away. Now is NOT the time to wrongly think that the way to remove the rich from power is to avoid championing people’s desire to do that and instead to incrementally lead people step by step to that goal by organizing firs only for non-revolutionary reforms.

Now is also NOT the time to wrongly think that ordinary people support the status quo of class inequality with some very rich and some poor because they expect to be rich themselves one day. Very few ordinary people actually expect to be rich one day, and nor do they support the status quo of class inequality.

Now is also NOT the time to wrongly think that, since people supposedly support the status quo, that the task for activists is to shock people into changing their minds and start opposing the status quo by talking about horrible evil deeds of the ruling class about which most people know nothing or about which they do not know the evil aspect. Talking about 9/11 being an inside job or other similar state crimes is fine, but it is a huge mistake to make that a SUBSTITUTE for what we need to do to build a large egalitarian revolutionary movement, which is this: talking to people about grievances, such as the lack of affordable housing and good health care, that already make them angry and especially desirous of removing the rich from power because they know the root problem is the rich being in power; it means encouraging people to declare their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration publicly, which gains them greater support from the general public for their reform efforts and also strengthens the egalitarian revolutionary movement.

We CAN Remove the Rich from Power, and here’s how.