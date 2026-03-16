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Dick Cheney, the brains behind The War on Terror, took time off from his important duties in a protected undisclosed location to give a much needed helping hand, so to speak, to Donald Trump.

“Donald,” he said. “You’re in a deeper hole than even I am now with your botched Iran war. What you need is a good false flag attack. Another 9/11. You know, an Iranian sleeper cell that will make a big bang! What the hell are you waiting for?”

“But Dick,” Trump replied, “Your 9/11 worked initially but now people have bigly caught on to it. They don’t believe it any more than they buy the JFK magic bullet fable. I’m not sure I can fool them again with a sleeper cell story.”

“Well, Don,” sighed Cheney, “You may be right. Good luck whatever you decide. By the way, I hear you’re planning to join me down here before too long. As bad as it is in the well known ways, at least we have great company here and you’ll fit right in.”