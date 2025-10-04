Share

Here is the official Trump declaration of war against those who oppose capitalism:

President Trump’s Memorandum begins with these words:

Section 1. Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence. Heinous assassinations and other acts of political violence in the United States have dramatically increased in recent years. Even in the aftermath of the horrifying assassination of Charlie Kirk, some individuals who adhered to the alleged shooter’s ideology embraced and cheered this evil murder while actively encouraging more political violence.

I invite you to read this official declaration to see the context for this sentence in it:

“Common threads animating this violent conduct include anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.”

When you read Trump’s declaration (“Presidential Memorandum”) it becomes clear that Trump is stigmatizing any opposition to capitalism as equivalent to support for terrorism—"Heinous assassinations and other acts of political violence” such as the “horrifying assassination of Charlie Kirk”—meaning support for (as terrorism is defined) the deliberate killing of non-combatant civilians to achieve a political end, which is in fact murder and is in fact morally wrong.

Trump also implicitly equates the anti-capitalist egalitarian goal of real—not fake—democracy with no rich and no poor as “support for the overthrow of the United States Government.” Curiously, in asserting this, Trump—whether he realizes it or not—is damning the United States government in the eyes of most people.

Furthermore, Trump’s words essentially equate any resistance to the federal government’s oppressive actions (in particular its deportations of people accused—correctly or incorrectly—of being illegal immigrants) as terrorism:

“As in the case of several ICE agents in Los Angeles being doxed, the goal of these campaigns can be to obstruct the operations of the Federal Government as well as aid and abet criminal activity the Federal Government is lawfully pursuing. These campaigns are coordinated and perpetrated by actors who have developed a comprehensive strategy to achieve specific policy goals through radicalization and violent intimidation.”

What should we egalitarian anti-capitalists do in light of Trump targeting us as ‘terrorists’?

As a person who spends most days of the week standing at the entrance to my local CVS drug store with a sign, and passing out stickers, saying “Let’s remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor,” here is what I propose we do in the United States if we are United States citizens:

Do perfectly legal things, not anything illegal (I discuss supposedly illegal speech below).

Do things that aim to help people discover that, in wanting to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, they are in the vast majority and are not the tiny minority that the rich try to make us think we are.

Do things that refute the lies that the ruling class uses to pit us, the have-nots, against each other; especially the lies about illegal immigrants, about Israel, and about race.

Do things that inform people about the wonderful alternative to capitalism, which is egalitarianism and NOT Communism.

Inform people (potential jurors who might be called on to decide our guilt or innocence) that jurors have the right of jury nullification: A jury can acquit a defendant they believe is technically guilty if they feel the law is unjust or its application in that case is unfair. For example, a jury might acquit a defendant on drug possession charges, even with clear evidence of guilt, because they disagree with the law itself. While courts cannot punish a jury for this, judges will not instruct jurors on this power.

Do not let fear of arrest paralyze us. Based on my rather enormous experience talking with random people “on the street,” I am confident that if I were prosecuted for supposedly illegal speech that it would be extremely hard for the government to persuade all twelve randomly selected jurors in my trial to vote that I was guilty, and this (a unanimous decision of guilt) would be required to convict me. I think the government knows it would pay a steep price—namely turning the public against it, and increasing the public’s knowledge of and support for what I am saying—for trying to convict me, a price it does not want to pay.

These are the things that make the most sense to do at the present time for the purpose of building the egalitarian revolutionary movement that will in the future be able to remove the rich from power as I discuss here. There is no reason to stop being politically active now just because Trump issued his scary Presidential Memorandum.

Most people would LOVE to remove the rich from power because they know perfectly well that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt. The rich understand that the only way they can remain in power is by making the have-nots feel personally hopeless about the possibility of removing the rich from power, and for this purpose they censor all mention of the “remove the rich from power” goal in the media to make each person think that hardly anybody else agrees with them in wanting to do that. The rich want to make each person fear speaking out loud their desire to remove the rich from power. The rich want to make each person fearful of what their friends and neighbors would say, and fearful of what the government might do to them, if they expressed their desire to remove the rich from power. The rich know that as long as people fear even saying they want to remove the rich from power then the rich will remain in power.

The antidote to this fear and hopelessness is only one thing: people knowing that they are the vast majority in wanting to remove the rich from power. Making this happen is the #1 task today for us egalitarian revolutionaries, and it does not require doing anything illegal or particularly dangerous. When most people KNOW that most people want to remove the rich from power, then people will have the confidence and the large numbers to do things to make it happen, things that today are not yet possible.