I wrote earlier here about what happens to the rich when we remove them power. It means they become just like everybody else, not richer or more powerful than other people.

The rich know that this is exactly what most people would love to happen. So the rich work very hard to confuse us about what “removing the rich from power” actually means and to make us think it means something else that actually leaves the rich in power.

For example, the rich (using various politicians and pundits) tell us that removing the rich from power means:

Taxing the rich a bit more. Thus there is a potential California ballot measure that “calls for California residents worth more than $1 billion to be taxed the equivalent of 5 percent of their assets.” Bernie Sanders wants to tax the rich, but LESS than President Eisenhower’s administration did. These “tax the rich” proposals amount to making the rich pay a modest fee for the right to keep treating the have-nots like dirt. These proposals do not remove the rich from power and do not make our society genuinely democratic with no rich and no poor. Bernie Sanders’s “Our Revolution” thus writes:

Limiting how much money the rich can spend on election campaigns:

Taxing corporations more if their CEOs get paid a very large salary. Robert Reich, in his “How Can Outrageous CEO Pay Be Stopped?” says that the more outrageous the pay of a CEO is, the more that corporation should be taxed. Reich wants us to forget the fact that, as rich as many CEOs are compared to the have-nots, they are not the ruling billionaire class; they are hired hands of the ruling billionaire class. When some billionaire, like Elon Musk, takes on the role of a CEO it is more like them doing it as a hobby, and if the pay were zero they would STILL be a billionaire.

Letting everybody—rich and poor alike—have exactly one and only one vote in federal and state and city elections. Yeah, right! To anybody who seriously believes this will remove the rich from power, I have a bridge to sell you. This “equality under the law” notion began when “representative democracy” was a new idea that prevailed against the status quo of monarchism and persuaded many people that it would lead to removing the rich from power. But it didn’t. “In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread” --Anatole France

Abolishing apartheid or abolishing Jim Crow or abolishing Zionism, and so forth. Abolishing these terrible things is great! But abolishing them is NOT the same as removing the rich from power, as I discuss in some detail in “Let’s Get Off the Treadmill of Defeat.”

[Read the rest of the above at https://newdemocracyworld.org/revolution/SouthAfrica.pdf ]

Making it so there is Equal Opportunity. All the rich love this phrase. They hope the word “Equal” in it will get us to rally around this goal. They don’t want us to think too much about what the word “Opportunity” actually means. It means opportunity to get richer—fabulously richer—than most people; that’s what it means. The phrase is absolutely against removing the rich from power; it is for letting some few people be extremely rich on the grounds that everybody else had an equal opportunity to be rich but they just “blew it” and were “losers” in the “fair competition” on the “level playing field.” According to the “Equal Opportunity” nonsense, the only thing wrong with chattel slavery in the United States was that blacks didn’t have an equal (with whites) opportunity to become slave-owners. Supposedly, if the slave-owners’ racial composition had been the same as the slaves’ racial composition then there wouldn’t have been anything wrong with slavery! Robert Reich, surprise, surprise, is a big fan of “Equal Opportunity.”