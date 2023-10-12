JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Michael Lewis Kahn
Oct 30, 2023

I like your idea, but to even consider that "slackers" are a problem is the result of capitalist propaganda. The concept that socialism is for slackers is false, Scandinavian nations have socialism and it is successful. THe global south socialist nations are poor due to US capitalist sanctions placed on them. I worked 50,000 hours unpaid, and did it voluntarily for the community. The concept of needing the reward of good pay to work (lots of bright shiny glittery stuff and more stuff) is a result of capitalism, as in this kind of society, no conservatives will labor without generous reward. Low pay is for Mexicans. You seem to feel the need to explain that concept to them. To be honest, I am tired of their truly sick character, and have little patience for it, and give them no more than spit.

I have a blueprint for an ideal society in the conclusion of my book ANGRY LOUD AND CLEAR TRUTH, and it is similar in many ways (but with added original features nobody else thought of) to Amish living, but also closes the gates to hell, gives a better alternative to the family institution, and rids the need of government. You gotta see it to comprehend the utopia that is realistic and doable. Back to Eden.

https://truthforce.work

