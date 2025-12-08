Share

The Guardian:

Though surely it is unintentional, the stripping of the former Prince and Duke of York of all his aristocratic titles and royal doo dads serves as a nice (and I admit it—amusing) example of how the high and mighty—the rich—can be rendered just ordinary people.

When egalitarians remove the rich from power (perhaps like this) then the rich, like Andrew, will no longer possess their enormous wealth and will be just like everybody else: they can work reasonably according to ability in exchange for membership in the sharing economy from which they can freely take what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need, with what is “reasonable” determined by the local assembly of (only) egalitarians. I wrote about this in more detail here.

The formerly rich people also, like everybody else, will have to obey the laws—laws that they will be able to participate in democratically writing in their local assembly of egalitarians ONLY IF the egalitarians in that assembly are convinced that these formerly rich individuals are no longer anti-egalitarian. If these formerly rich individuals don’t obey the laws then, like everybody else, they may be punished, as I discuss in more detail here.

Will this require force, even violence?

Removing the rich from power means, of course, that egalitarians must prevail in a contest of force—including violence or the credible threat of violence—against those who will obey orders from the rich to attack the egalitarian revolutionary movement to keep the rich in power. I discuss in my above-linked article how egalitarians can indeed prevail in this contest of force. Some violence may indeed be required.

While some violence may be required to remove the rich from power, there is nothing to be gained and a lot to lose by being more violent than necessary to render the formerly rich just ordinary people. If individuals who are rich today know that the egalitarian revolutionary movement merely wants them to be just like everybody else, with the same rights and obligations as others, then many of these rich individuals will—when the egalitarian revolutionary movement is clearly very large and determined— likely refrain from fighting tooth and nail against the egalitarians. In contrast, if they had reason to believe that the revolution aimed—immorally!—to kill or otherwise mistreat all the formerly rich people then they would fight tooth and nail against it. There is no good reason for such an immoral policy and every reason against it.