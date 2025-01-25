Share

Let us assume, if only for the sake of argument, that what Greg Palast reports below is 100% true (as it may very well be.)

What conclusion should we draw?

I submit that the logical conclusion is this: Genuine democracy has nothing whatsoever to do with counting millions of votes, even if there were a way to count them with guaranteed accuracy, which there is not. Genuine democracy has nothing to do with choosing a few hundred people (the members of Congress, Supreme Court and the President in the United States, or an equivalent number in other so-called “democracies”) whom hundreds of millions of people (often living thousands of miles from where these few hundred people meet in a capitol city) must obey.

The notion that choosing who will be our dictators is what democracy is all about is not only absurd, it is an idea that enables a small oppressive class to dominate and oppress hundreds of millions of people merely by gaining control (with bribes or other means) of a few hundred people in a capitol city. I discuss this further here.

Genuine democracy is only possible when the only laws that people are required to obey are laws written democratically by an Assembly, the right to membership of which belongs to all the adult people who must obey the laws it writes and who oppose class inequality , and only to those people. I discuss genuine democracy in some detail here. It requires, if you think about it, that the Assembly be the sovereign (no higher authority) power for a LOCAL community, not a larger region such as a U.S. state or a nation of many millions, because otherwise it would be a practical impossibility for all the people who have a right to participate in it actually to do so. Order on a larger than local scale can and should be accomplished by voluntary federation of the sovereign local assemblies, the perfectly fine and effective use of which (by non-egalitarians, alas) is today already happening in real life as I discuss here . Even a pro-egalitarian military force can be created this way, as I discuss here.

Genuine democracy is actually prohibited by the U.S. Constitution!

Furthermore, the fact that, as Palast notes:

“The New York Times and NPR and establishment media write stories and editorials decrying vote suppression tactics, from new ID requirements to new restrictions on mail-in voting. But, notably, the mainstream press never, ever, not once, will say that these ugly racist attacks on voters changed the outcome of an election”

suggests that the people who control/own these mass media did not really care all that much that voter suppression gave the election to Trump and that Harris would have won it otherwise. It suggests that the ruling billionaire plutocracy knows it will hold the real power no matter if Trump or Harris had won the election. This is the kind of “democracy” we get when we equate democracy with having elections to see who will be our almighty ruler.

Let’s set our sights on getting genuine democracy.

It will take an egalitarian revolution, which is in fact possible despite the military forces now controlled by the rich because already today most people would LOVE for that to happen even if they think it is impossible because they (wrongly) believe hardly anybody else wants it.