I am currently reading a very interesting book, titled, A People’s History of the World From the Stone Age to the New Millennium by Chris Harman. On page 370 there is a passage in the chapter about the Paris Commune (about a clash between Adolphe Thiers, the leader of the oppressor class who tried to seize the machine-guns held by the have-nots, and the have-nots of Paris) that I am copying here because it illustrates, as I will discuss, what an egalitarian revolutionary movement is all about:

For the moment the Parisian masses kept their arms, while the regular army was disbanded under the terms of the agreement with the Prussians. What is more, large numbers of the affluent middle classes took the opportunity to get away from Paris, leaving the National Guard more than ever as a working-class body. Thiers knew a clash with the Parisian masses was inevitable. He recognised they controlled the arms of the National Guard, including 200 cannon, and sent regular soldiers to seize these from the heights of Montmartre. While the soldiers were waiting for horses to move the guns, local people began to argue with them. As Lissagaray recounts, ‘The women … did not wait for the men. They surrounded the machine guns, saying, “This is shameful, what are you doing?” ’ While the soldiers stood, not knowing how to react, a group of 300 National Guards marched past, sounding drums to rouse the population to resistance. As National Guards, women and children surrounded the soldiers, one of the generals, Lecomte, three times gave an order to shoot at the crowd. ‘His men stood still. The crowd advanced, fraternised with them, and Lecomte and his officers were arrested’. By three in the afternoon of that day, 18 March, Thiers and his government had fled the capital. One of the world’s great cities was in the hands of armed workers, and this time they were not going to hand it over to a group of middle-class politicians.

This is just one of many examples from history in which the armed forces that the oppressor class relies on to keep it in power refuse orders to attack the have-nots and instead go over to the side of the have-nots, resulting in the oppressor class being (at least the time being in a particular context) removed from power. I discuss other historical examples of this and write about how we can remove the rich from power in my “How We CAN Remove the Rich from Power.”

An egalitarian revolutionary movement is everything that people do that results in the rich (the oppressor class) one day being removed from power this way, and kept out of power.

An egalitarian revolutionary movement is everything that people do to gain the kind of confidence that the women in the Paris Commune had: confidence that they were right, and confidence that they had huge numbers supporting them.

This includes everything from one person having a good conversation with a friend, to large scale actions such a demonstration with egalitarian revolutionary aims expressed explicitly.

An egalitarian revolutionary movement is everything that people do to refute the lies and censorship of key truths that the oppressor class relies on to pit the have-nots against each other for divide-and-rule (which I discuss here and here, for example.) This includes everything from one person having a good conversation with a friend or writing a letter-to-the-editor of a local newspaper, to a large demonstration demanding, say, that the truth be told by some newspaper or radio station instead of lies.

An egalitarian revolutionary movement entails people organizing for the explicit goal of egalitarian revolution (as for example the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians) rather than only organizing to win some reform that leaves the rich in power, which amounts (as I have written about here) to remaining on the TREADMILL OF DEFEAT.

An egalitarian revolutionary movement measures its success in terms of how many people have joined the movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. It does not measure its success by how many reforms it wins, as I discuss here.

Sometimes the egalitarian revolutionary movement acts inside a local branch library!

I displayed the banner shown in the above photo in the Brighton, MA Faneuil branch library (my neighborhood library) October 29, 2019. The banner contains photos of more than 500 people--all in Brighton, MA, zip code 02135—each posing for their photo by holding a sign saying “We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” People at the library loved it! (Some of them had their photo in the banner.)​​

To see the individual photos displayed in high definition so you can read the sign that people are holding CLICK HERE. To view a YouTube video slide show of these photos with my narration CLICK HERE.