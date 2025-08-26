Share

The Guardian in this article, has an interesting, indeed frightening, article about the corporation, Palantir, and how it is a big player in the ruling class’s effort to control everybody with invasive and secret surveillance coupled with AI to analyze zillions of data sets about us and in some cases to take actions automatically against us based on these data.

The Guardian is a pro-establishment, pro-capitalist, pro-Zionist newspaper. The ruling class likes The Guardian. (If it did not, you and I would probably not even ever have heard of it.) So why does The Guardian print articles that often seem to be anti-establishment, such as the one about Palantir?

I suspect that the ruling class likes it when newspapers print articles about how Palantir is surveilling us with more and more sophisticated and intrusive and secret methods relying on AI. Why? Because the message of such articles is this:

“Be afraid. Be VERY afraid to do or say something that deviates from abject submission to the authorities. The authorities will know, even more than the Santa Claus of your childhood, ‘if you’ve been naughty or nice,’ and if you don’t totally submit to them, if you do anything that calls attention to your ‘deviant’ thinking, they will deal with you in a way that will make you regret it.”

Oppressive ruling classes have always wanted those whom they rule to be in fear of the rulers. The rulers don’t want us to love them (they know that’s impossible); they want us to fear them. Oppressors from the days of the Roman empire to the Nazis would do things such as kill one in every ten people who disobeyed them, just to increase this fear of what would happen if one did not obey and submit.

What can we do about this?

To a very small and limited extent, we may be able to limit or thwart the ability of Palantir et al to surveil us. Whatever we can do in this regard, fine. Do it. But this is not the permanent solution to our problem!

The ruling class—the billionaire plutocracy—currently has the power to implement their horrible surveillance of us. These billionaires will have that power as long as they are in power, until we remove them from power more or less like this. The billionaires want us to be too fearful to do anything aimed at removing them from power.

The antidote to this fear is large numbers: knowing that we are the vast majority in wanting to remove the rich from power, as I prove here.

The way to thwart Palantir surveillance is to make it so that when Palantir informs the rulers who the ‘troublemakers’ are it will have to report, ‘Damn! It’s almost everybody!’

When we act together in large numbers, like the vast majority that we really are, then Palantir surveillance will stop being valuable to the rulers and it will stop being a danger to us. The surveillance information will be no more valuable to the ruling class than the information that the sun will rise tomorrow.

When the Czar of Russia was overthrown, he had (it turned out) more surveillance—spies in virtually every organization, large and small, including many in the central committee of the Bolshevik Party—than anybody at the time imagined. But so what? It did the Czar no good to know that most of the population opposed him. He was overthrown anyway.

We can do sensible low-risk things to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement. I discuss this in more detail in my article, “Fear, Yes. Paralysis, No.” If you are politically paralyzed by fear, please read this article. Thank you.