Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

In May I posted a Substack titled, “The Tariff Elephant in the Living Room that NOBODY Talks About: It’s not complicated, just not what our billionaire rulers want people to talk about.” In that post I said that the new revenue from the tariff (which is a tax on foreign businesses that import stuff to the U.S.) should be returned to the public since the public was being made to pay increased prices caused by the tariff.

Apparently somebody told Trump about my post and now he’s afraid of the backlash he’ll get if he doesn’t do what I proposed:

Read the CNN.COM article here.

OK, maybe Trump heard somebody else’s identical proposal. All this shows is that the ruling class does fear angering the general public too much, especially when it can’t find some divide-and-rule excuse/explanation for doing it. The ruling class only does anything good for the have-nots when it fears what will happen if it does not do so. This explains what FDR did (read about it here) and what LBJ did (read about it here.) So let’s give the ruling class something maximally frightening to worry about…