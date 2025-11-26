Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Below is a video of a man doing person-on-the-street interviews in New York City asking people if they support mayor-elect Mamdani’s promises such as to make NYC a sanctuary city without the ICE deportations and to tax the rich to make rents and food and transportation much more affordable.

The video is titled, “Do Mamdani supporters REALLY believe in his most RADICAL policies?” because the interviewer tells those who support Mamdani’s policies what the serious negative consequences will be if they are implemented. For example, lots of illegal immigrants will enter NYC and thus cause demand, and hence rents, for housing to go up; and the immigrants will need various city services that will make it even harder for taxes to enable things to be made more affordable.

The interviewer also says that Mamdani’s plan to tax the rich more will simply cause the rich to leave NYC, which will result in less, not more, tax money being available to make things more affordable.

Most of the people interviewed support Mamdani and are optimistic about his promises. But they are clearly unable to confidently refute the interviewer’s points. The reason they are not able to confidently refute the interviewer’s points is because they implicitly agree with the interviewer’s premise, which is that the class inequality of our society (some rich and som poor) is a natural and unchangeable fact.

Based on this (False! Yes, VERY FALSE!) premise, the interviewer simply identifies the various ways that the rich can and will use their power (in our society based on money, money is power regardless of any laws) to prevent anybody like Mamdani from shifting a substantial amount of wealth from the rich to the have-nots. The interviewer has a very strong case!

The only strong way to respond to this interviewer is the egalitarian revolutionary way: to argue that we can and should remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. THAT is how we can have affordable housing for the have-nots, as discussed in more detail here. And THAT is how to solve the problem of illegal immigration, by preventing the billionaires from FORCING poor people south of the border and in Haiti to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive.

When random people on the street are ARMED with the confidence to defend policies that take from the rich and give to the poor THIS way, then we will be on the road to winning positive reforms by making the rich afraid of what will happen if they don’t enact such reforms (as was the case with FDR’s New Deal that I discuss here, and was the case with the racist LBJ’s forcing Congress to abolish the racist Jim Crow laws that I discuss here) AND we will be on the road to actually removing the rich from power as I discuss here.

Our task is to do what it take to make good people have this egalitarian revolutionary confidence, so they will be able to go on the offense against people like the interviewer in this video who entire argument rests on the false notion that we will always be a society with some rich and some poor.