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The ruling class works very hard, and very cleverly, to turn egalitarians like this wonderful egalitarian man against each other along race lines. Egalitarians refute the lies that the ruling class uses to do this. Some of these lies, however, go un-refuted by both the Left and the Right. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

I call to your attention this TicTok video (it’s at the top of the linked Substack post that contains it) of a woman making the argument—quite persuasively for many people I have no doubt—that a) the powers that be are wrongly teaching children that the most important thing for them to know about the world is that white people are the evil oppressors of non-whites; and b) that it’s wrong to be very concerned with the concept of oppression because there is so much more about our society that is far more important. I strongly suggest you watch this video to see how powerful it is.

Here’s a screenshot of it so you know for sure what video I’m talking about:

People who agree with this woman are generally characterized as “right wing.”

The way that far too many Leftists disagree with this woman is by saying a) that it is true that whites oppress non-whites and so it is not wrong for the powers-that-be to tell this to children; and b) that oppression is indeed a very important concern.

In the United States a lot of white working class parents of children in the public school system are, like the woman in the video, angry—justifiably so!—that their children are being taught that they and their white parents and grandparents, etc., are/were the racist oppressors of non-whites. They are taught this in the context of lessons, now known as Critical Race Theory (CRT), about U.S. history such as the fact of enslavement (chattel slavery) of blacks and the fact of subsequent discrimination against blacks in law known as Jim Crow. What the white parents are angry at is not the teaching of the facts of chattel slavery and Jim Crow but rather the wrongful teaching (that CRT affirms) that these racist practices were for the purpose of, and succeeded in, making the lives of ordinary whites better at the expense of non-whites, and hence whites in the past and today are indeed—supposedly!—the racist oppressors of non-whites regardless of whether they did or currently do wish to be so or not.

These white parents have good reason to be angry! Their children are in fact being taught a lie, that they are the racist oppressors of non-whites.

The fact of the matter is, as I spell out in great detail here and in the articles it links to under its title, and here specifically regarding CRT, racial discrimination against non-whites (which is still today very much a fact, as I discuss in detail here) has always HARMED, not benefited ordinary white people, that it is a way that the rich upper class has managed to oppress both non-whites and whites. Its purpose has been to destroy solidarity between white and non-white working class people, by fomenting mutual mistrust and resentment and fear between them, thereby enabling the rich upper class to oppress ALL races of working class people and get rich at the expense of all of them. White working class people’s lives are worse because of this, not better!

I have also written here and here how the ruling class uses the “whites benefit from racial discrimination against non-whites” lie to institute reverse racial discrimination for the purpose of pitting working class people against each other along race lines for divide-and-rule.

The problem with the Left is not that it is weak, but that it is WRONG

The left does not believe or say, never mind try to show persuasively as I do, that racial discrimination against non-whites HARMS, not benefits, working class whites. The Left thus agrees with the ruling class promotion of the phrase “white privilege,” which is all about asserting that ordinary whites benefit from (a “privilege” is by definition a benefit) racial discrimination against non-whites. If you disagree with me about this, then please read my above-linked article titled, “Is it a ‘Privilege’ Not to be Discriminated Against?”

The Left, mostly I suppose unwittingly as useful idiots, praises Affirmative Action and DEI without understanding that these programs were instituted by the ruling class to turn white working class people against non-whites, as I discussed in my above-linked article, “We Need THIS, Not Affirmative Action,” and in the articles it links to under its title.

Right wing propaganda would not be effective if most people understood the truth: that racial discrimination against non-whites HARMS, not benefits, working class whites.

Today, when white parents rightfully are angry at their children being taught the CRT lie that they and their parents and grandparents were/are racist oppressors of non-whites because they benefit(ed) from racial discrimination against non-whites, what does the Left do?

The Left attacks these parents by calling them racists! The Left wrongly says the parents are angry because, in their racism, they don’t want their children to learn about the historical facts of chattel slavery and Jim Crow. The Left, claiming to be speaking on behalf of non-whites, attacks white working class people. This is EXACTLY what the ruling class wants to happen. Exactly! It’s divide-and-rule.

Because of the Left, right wing videos like the one I have called your attention to, are effective. Because of the Left attacking them as racist oppressors, white working class people naturally agree with the woman in the right wing video who says the government is lying when it accuses them of being oppressors. Since they are being accused of being the oppressor, white working class people naturally agree with the woman in video who says oppression is a bogus concept.

Right wing propaganda denies the fact that ALL the have-nots (all races and ethnicities and nationalities) are treated like dirt by the wealthy upper ruling classes.

Right wing propaganda denies this fact in various ways. The woman in the video cited above denies it by denying that there is any oppression worth talking about at all, and that the ruling class talks about oppression only in order to wrongly blame whites for being oppressors.

Alternatively, some right wing propaganda is all about how the ONLY people who are truly oppressed (or whose oppression really matters) are whites, a.k.a. the indigenous people of Britain and so forth (here’s a video with this theme.)

Each of these right wing themes resonates with white working class people for obvious reasons: they know they are not oppressors, and they know they are oppressed. The only thing that would persuasively challenge the right-wing viewpoint (either one of them) is the egalitarian viewpoint that says ALL of the have-nots are oppressed by the wealthy upper ruling classes.

The ruling class knows this and it knows that the right-wing viewpoint prevents solidarity of ALL the have-nots, which is the only thing that seriously threatens the power of the rich. This is why the ruling class lets the right wing message be widely heard but works so hard to censor the egalitarian revolutionary message: