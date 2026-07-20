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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
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Nauseating. First, I covered education in many states as a newspaper reporter. And, I taught as a substitute in many K12 distructs. You have zero idea how ludicrous you are thinking K12 is about teaching kiddos the truth, like the film 13th, or Exterminate All the Brutes, or the 1619 Project. Howard Zinn's People's History of the US is banned in many districts. WE CAN'T teach that, dude.

Here, amazing interview, again, try using this in many community colleges:

https://youtu.be/dIrxzoaotHw?si=Ru21U7RNc7cv07k7

Gerald Horne in High School? Where can you teach his work?

"To the extent that 1776 led to the resultant U.S., which came to captain the African Slave Trade—as London moved in an opposing direction toward a revolutionary abolition of this form of property—the much-celebrated revolt of the North American settlers can fairly be said to have eventuated as a counter-revolution of slavery."

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Florida Idah o Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah West Virginia Wyoming?

No way, Jose.

In his book The Counter-Revolution of 1776, historian Gerald Horne challenges the traditional view of the American Revolution. He argues that it was not a progressive fight for freedom, but a conservative movement to protect the institution of slavery from growing British abolitionist sentiments.

Teaching the Jewish State of Rape and Torture and Starvation is a colonial WHITE apartheid state of interlopers and land thieves? In High School? College? Bullshit:

Over 37 U.S. states have officially adopted or recognized the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

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Ya just don't get it.

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Ya think I can teach Nick Estes in K12 where there is a heavy influence of Native Culture in the area? GIVE ME A BREAK. These books are verboten in your supposed great caring white-dominated school districts.

Water Protectors vs. Pipeline: The book details the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). This pipeline was built to carry oil across the Missouri River, threatening the drinking water and sacred lands of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The Concept of "Tiwahe": Estes uses the Dakota word tiwahe (which means "family" or "household") to describe how water protection is an act of caring for all living things. Think of it as a pebble dropped in a pond; one action ripples out to affect the entire community. The Long Tradition: The author shows that the Standing Rock camp was not an isolated event. It was a continuation of past struggles, such as the fight against the Pick-Sloan Plan in the 1940s and 1950s. That plan built large dams on the Missouri River that flooded Native lands. Decolonization: Estes argues that to heal our future, society must listen to Indigenous knowledge. Instead of treating the earth like a resource to extract for profit, we should treat it like a relative.

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My old union:

"Let's be clear: critical race theory is not taught in elementary schools or high schools. It's a method of examination taught in law school and college that helps analyze whether systemic racism exists — and, in particular, whether it has an effect on law and public policy," Weingarten said. "But culture warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism or discrimination as CRT to try to make it toxic. They are bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching students accurate history."

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When Gloria Ladson-Billings set out in the 1990s to adapt critical race theory from law to education, she couldn’t have predicted that it would become the focus of heated school debates today.

Over the past couple years, the scrutiny of critical race theory — a theory she pioneered to help explain racial inequities in education — has become heavily politicized in school communities and by legislators. Along the way, it has also been grossly misunderstood and used as a lump term about many things that are not actually critical race theory, Ladson-Billings says.

“It's like if I hate it, it must be critical race theory,” Ladson-Billings says. “You know, that could be anything from any discussions about diversity or equity. And now it's spread into LGBTQA things. Talk about gender, then that's critical race theory. Social-emotional learning has now gotten lumped into it. And so it is fascinating to me how the term has been literally sucked of all of its meaning and has now become 'anything I don't like.'”

In this week’s Harvard EdCast, Ladson-Billings discusses how she pioneered critical race theory, the current politicization and tension around teaching about race in the classroom, and offers a path forward for educators eager to engage in work that deals with the truth about America’s history.

Enjoy:

https://www.gse.harvard.edu/ideas/edcast/22/02/state-critical-race-theory-education

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