If you go here you can play this 1 1/2 minute clip of Bill Maher defending the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Please watch it and then read here how Bill Maher absolutely depends on mass media censorship (as evidenced in the words of “The View” co-host) to sound persuasive. (It also depends on this same censorship by the anti-Zionism organizations as well, as I discuss here and here and here.)

Many good and decent people are rightfully horrified by the Holocaust and therefore will not oppose whatever Israel does because they (wrongly) believe that Israeli violence against Palestinians is—however unfortunately—necessary to make Israeli Jews safe and is done only for that noble purpose. For such people, Bill Maher’s argument is very persuasive.

And for such people, the pathetic counter-argument of “The View” co-host—merely a statement about the magnitude of Israeli violence with no refutation of the Zionist (false) assertion that its purpose is to make Jews safe—is simply not persuasive; it ignores rather than refutes the KEY LIE of Zionist propaganda: that Israeli violence against Palestinians is solely for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

The ONLY way to refute Bill Maher PERSUASIVELY to the many people who support Israel out of sympathy for the Jewish suffering during the Holocaust, is by doing this, which is what I do in my articles here (with a longer version here) and here and here and here.

Prove that Israel's billionaire rulers have for decades been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power, precisely because Hamas is a terrorist organization that has always deliberately killed non-combatant Israeli civilians and aims to make Islam sovereign in all of Palestine, in other words because Hamas makes the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening. Explain that the REASON Israel's leaders have supported Hamas and used seven-plus decades of violence against Palestinians is to make the Palestinians a bogeyman enemy that they pretend to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from. By doing this Israel’s billionaire rulers have been able to control, severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. This never had anything whatsoever to do with keeping Israeli Jews safe, on the contrary, early Zionist leaders opposed rescue of Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust because those rescue efforts did not advance the Zionist leaders’ goal of sending the Jews to Palestine where they would become the Zionist leaders' "working class of their own" to get rich off of.

What do you think would have happened if Bill Maher had been confronted with the above facts about the true purpose—the anti-working-class including anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians?

The only way Bill Maher could have responded to the above facts would have been to deny them. But the evidence in support of these facts is overwhelming. Faced with all of this evidence, this is what would have happened:

Bill Maher would have been exposed as having no persuasive argument at all.

The people who supported Israel despite all of its alarming violence in Gaza would have seen that they no longer had any reason for supporting Israel and they would have joined the ranks of the “Pro-Palestine” protesters.

The extreme divisiveness of Americans due to the “Israel/Palestine” conflict would have vanished, with the vast majority of Americans (including those formerly passionately pro-Israel) opposing Israel’s violence against Palestinians—all seven-plus decades of it and not just the recent genocidal violence in Gaza.

The U.S. government would have been forced by overwhelming public opinion to switch from supporting Israel to condemning it with sanctions, just as overwhelming public opposition to apartheid in South Africa forced the U.S. government to switch from supporting apartheid in South Africa to condemning it with sanctions.

Israel, without U.S. support, would have had to abandon the Zionist violent ethnic cleansing project the way South Africa was forced to abandon the apartheid project.

With the end of the violent ethnic cleansing project, there would be unity of the have-nots—the Jewish and Palestinian have-nots—sufficient to create a movement for a JUST peace in Palestine that could be along the lines of what I describe here, a just peace that would be enthusiastically supported by almost all Palestinians and almost all Israelis (just not the very rich ones who control Israel and Hamas today.)

With the end of the ethnic cleansing project U.S. billionaires would lose all of the important benefits they derive from it such as these:

a) it creates the "terrorist Muslim freedom-hating" bogeyman enemy that U.S. rulers use as a pretext for attacking governments and forces abroad whenever it wishes and for justifying the huge military industrial complex and enriching its owners at the expense of American have-nots: exactly the same purpose as 9/11;

b) it enables anti-democratic pro-U.S. governments in the Middle East to divert the anger that their own people have against the governments ruling them instead to anger at Israel; such governments pretend to oppose Israel but don't really do so, with the excuse that Israel is too powerful militarily (thanks to U.S support); and

c) it furthers the U.S. rulers' divide-and-rule strategy for controlling the American have-nots by falsely framing the conflict as "the Jews versus the Palestinians" and thereby pitting good people who support Israel against good people who support the Palestinians.

The glaring evidence for the pro-Zionism of the entire American billionaire class is the fact that not a single American billionaire opposes the Israeli violent ethnic cleansing project or does anything to weaken the pro-Zionism forces in the United States by doing the most obvious thing to accomplish that: tell the public the truth about the anti-working-class, including anti-Jewish-working-class, purpose of Israel's ethnic cleansing project.

This is why the mass media, with shows like “The View,” CENSOR the facts above about the PURPOSE of Israeli violence against Palestinians—the anti-working-class, including anti-Jewish-working-class purpose.