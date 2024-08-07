Share

Scott Ritter, Cols Douglas Macgregor and Lawrence Wilkerson, retired CIA intel expert Ray McGovern, pundits professor Jeffrey Sachs and Duran host Alexander Mercouris and professor John Mearsheimer, and no doubt the other people you follow because they expose and oppose the Israeli genocide, are all wrong in saying that the reason U.S. government leaders provide crucial over-the-top support to Israel is because “the Israel lobby makes them do it.” This is DEAD WRONG!

One single American billionaire, in about one single month, could render the Israel lobby powerless—dead in the water.

It would only take one. And there are 813 of them.

How could a billionaire destroy the Israel lobby? Here’s how. Simple! Tell the American public the sordid truth about Zionism: that Zionist leaders have been carrying out anti-Jewish-working-class atrocities since the days of the Holocaust until the present day, while pretending that the war they’ve been waging against Palestinians is to make Jews safe and while funding Hamas and working to keep it in power in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews.

Read about this sordid truth in my fully sourced articles that prove it:

ISRAEL'S GOVERNMENT ATTACKS ORDINARY JEWS AS WELL AS PALESTINIANS

Israel's Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It In Power (with post-Oct-7-2023 updates that also make this case)

Why, Really, Zionist Leaders Have Always Wanted a State of their Own , which begins with the following:

If a single American billionaire broadcast the above information to the American public (by creating his/her own mass media and paying a director to make a powerful film, etc.) then the Israel lobby would be dead in the water. A politician would no more want the endorsement of the Israel lobby than that of the Church of Satan.

The reason no American billionaire does this is because they don’t want to.

They want the Israel lobby to be well-funded and powerful so that it can be used by the American billionaire class to ensure that Congress will be over-the-top pro-Israel. Why do they want this? Here’s why:

The reason no U.S. billionaire does this is because they don’t want to do it. They want the U.S. to keep supporting Israel. How come? Read some of the reasons here:

To the above reasons could be added the billionaires’ happiness at seeing American have-nots pitted against each other by being divided into “Pro-Palestine” versus “Pro-Israel” camps2 in addition to all the other ways our rulers pit us against each other (that I discuss here.)

If, for whatever reason, U.S. billionaires should in the future decide that it is in their interest to stop supporting Israel (and they might), then we’ll start to see them informing the public of at least some of the sordid truth about Zionism, and PRESTO!, the Israel lobby will be a thing of the past and the American president, whoever it happens to be, will have no problem whatsoever in ending U.S. support for the Israeli government.

In the meantime, it is up to YOU to tell the American public the sordid truth about Israel’s ruling class, because NOBODY else does so. I suggest you forward my recent post about this far and wide.