I just watched One Battle After Another, a Warner Bros. film that was released a bit more than four months ago. Yes, it is about revolutionaries fighting ICE. And yes, it is pure ruling class propaganda designed to make us feel hopeless about removing the rich from power. Here’s how so.

The protagonists of the film are people who call themselves revolutionaries. They are armed with both rifles and bombs, and using them is all they ever talk about, with stereotypical “revolutionary” rhetoric. They use the rifles to overpower a U.S. detention center on the U.S./Mexico border to free immigrants who are held captive there, and they plant bombs in the bathrooms of a public building to (I guess) make the rulers afraid of them.

The only ordinary people shown in the film to be in support of these revolutionaries are some Spanish-speaking people living on the U.S. side of the border. These revolutionaries make absolutely ZERO attempt to build a mass revolutionary movement of the vast majority of the American have-nots. Zero!

The revolutionaries end up being captured by the federal authorities (or in one case forced to flee as a fugitive.)

At the end we see one of the protagonists—a young woman whose mother is one of the revolutionaries who had to flee right after giving birth to her when the revolutionaries were being captured—engaging in (as the film implies) a more sensible kind of activism: she goes to tame (nonviolent, just chanting, etc.) demonstrations. You know, the demonstrations that accomplish nothing. Again, the film shows ZERO effort by this different kind of activists to even think about how to build a truly massive popular revolutionary movement, never mind do anything towards that end.

The implicit message (effective propaganda is always implicit) of the film (based on the Terry Pratchett novel, Vineland, by the way) is clear: Resistance is futile, whether you use violence or not.

Here’s what the film censors (ruling class propaganda relies on censorship):

The film, in keeping with ALL modes of communication in the United States that reach an audience of substantial size (as I write about here) does not tell its viewers why there are so many illegal immigrants. This censorship is how the ruling class gets about half of the American have-nots to support deporting all the illegal immigrants, as I discuss fully here. The entire film is about “revolutionaries” fighting on the side of the illegal immigrants, yet the film never tells the audience the key fact about those illegal immigrants that, if widely known, would cause virtually all of the Americans who support deporting them to change their mind and oppose the deportations. This is no accident. This is not done to make the film more dramatic or entertaining. It is done to make the film work as pro-ruling-class propaganda.

The film censors the fact that actual revolutionary activism is about doing things to help the vast majority of ordinary Americans (the have-nots) gain sufficient confidence in their already-existing egalitarian values and aims to remove the rich from power by doing something like this. By censoring this fact and portraying “revolutionaries” as people who plant bombs in the restrooms of a public building—the opposite of what real revolutionaries do!—the film invites its viewers to choose between a) being the kind of “revolutionary” who is used by the ruling class to turn the public against the idea of revolution, or b) being opposed to revolution and hence willing to accept the continued rule over us by the rich.

The film thus censors the fact that egalitarian resistance (not the kind of absurd resistance the film portrays but the kind that removed the rich from power in Spain in 1936) is NOT futile.

But “Hey!” The film is very entertaining, with superb acting and photography.

The plot is engaging, though a bit far-fetched, with Sean Penn’s character being something so bizarre I suppose only Terry Pratchett could have come up with it. The bad guys in the film (in keeping with the film’s pro-ruling class propaganda essence) are not the members of the ruling class in general and their politicians from Obama to Trump, but rather a small private rogue club of military officers who are pure racists determined to do whatever it takes, no matter how illegal it may be, to restore and maintain America’s white racial purity and white supremacy.

Warner Bros., in producing this film, has continued a several-decades long trend in film-making.

Such films are intended to make the audience feel hopeless about the possibility of making a more equal and democratic world by successfully challenging the power of the rich. I wrote about this earlier here. Be entertained by such films as your own (our own!) risk